|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 1999.10.22 00:00 - 2007.04.03 00:00 (1970.01.01 - 2007.04.03)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|MovingAverage=5; MAPeriod=200; JMAPhase=0; Oscillator=2; OscillatorPeriod=15; OscillatorHighLevel=45; OscillatorLowLevel=60; OscillatorExitHighLevel=65; OscillatorExitLowLevel=30;
|Bars in test
|2049
|Ticks modelled
|31040
|Modelling quality
|28.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|55777.13
|Gross profit
|68938.45
|Gross loss
|-13161.33
|Profit factor
|5.24
|Expected payoff
|1467.82
|Absolute drawdown
|2405.72
|Maximal drawdown
|6080.33 (22.79%)
|Relative drawdown
|26.79% (2778.30)
|Total trades
|38
|Short positions (won %)
|11 (54.55%)
|Long positions (won %)
|27 (66.67%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|24 (63.16%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|14 (36.84%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|7114.94
|loss trade
|-2202.53
|Average
|profit trade
|2872.44
|loss trade
|-940.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (40103.35)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-6080.33)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|40103.35 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-6080.33 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|1999.11.30 00:00
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.6062
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|1999.12.01 00:00
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.5976
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-860.41
|9139.59
|3
|1999.12.02 00:00
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.6010
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|1999.12.03 00:00
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.6004
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5
|1999.12.06 00:00
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.6023
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|1999.12.16 00:00
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.6057
|0.0000
|0.0000
|464.19
|9603.78
|7
|1999.12.16 00:00
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.6057
|0.0000
|0.0000
|335.02
|9938.80
|8
|1999.12.20 00:00
|close
|3
|1.00
|1.6048
|0.0000
|0.0000
|433.78
|10372.58
|9
|2000.03.08 00:00
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.5813
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2000.03.16 00:00
|close
|5
|1.00
|1.5726
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-874.15
|9498.43
|11
|2000.03.17 00:00
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.5758
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2000.03.20 00:00
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.5743
|0.0000
|0.0000
|13
|2000.03.21 00:00
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.5695
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-630.83
|8867.60
|14
|2000.03.22 00:00
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.5690
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-530.83
|8336.77
|15
|2000.08.07 00:00
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.5049
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2000.08.11 00:00
|close
|8
|1.00
|1.4975
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-742.49
|7594.28
|17
|2000.11.28 00:00
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.4175
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2000.12.11 00:00
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.4461
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2854.61
|10448.89
|19
|2001.02.13 00:00
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.4535
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2001.02.14 00:00
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.4523
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21
|2001.02.20 00:00
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.4471
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2001.02.21 00:00
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.4465
|0.0000
|0.0000
|23
|2001.02.22 00:00
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.4426
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2001.02.23 00:00
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.4449
|0.0000
|0.0000
|25
|2001.03.12 00:00
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.4663
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1268.80
|11717.69
|26
|2001.03.12 00:00
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.4663
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1911.70
|13629.40
|27
|2001.03.12 00:00
|close
|14
|1.00
|1.4663
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2363.36
|15992.76
|28
|2001.03.13 00:00
|close
|11
|1.00
|1.4641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1168.80
|17161.56
|29
|2001.03.13 00:00
|close
|15
|1.00
|1.4641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1913.36
|19074.92
|30
|2001.03.14 00:00
|close
|13
|1.00
|1.4493
|0.0000
|0.0000
|271.29
|19346.21
|31
|2001.07.30 00:00
|sell
|16
|1.00
|1.4224
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32
|2001.07.31 00:00
|sell
|17
|1.00
|1.4260
|0.0000
|0.0000
|33
|2001.08.02 00:00
|close
|16
|1.00
|1.4343
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1191.58
|18154.63
|34
|2001.08.03 00:00
|close
|17
|1.00
|1.4321
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-611.58
|17543.05
|35
|2002.08.26 00:00
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.5212
|0.0000
|0.0000
|36
|2002.08.27 00:00
|buy
|19
|1.00
|1.5217
|0.0000
|0.0000
|37
|2002.09.05 00:00
|close
|18
|1.00
|1.5640
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4275.02
|21818.08
|38
|2002.09.06 00:00
|close
|19
|1.00
|1.5651
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4335.02
|26153.10
|39
|2002.10.08 00:00
|sell
|20
|1.00
|1.5656
|0.0000
|0.0000
|40
|2002.10.29 00:00
|close
|20
|1.00
|1.5603
|0.0000
|0.0000
|523.36
|26676.46
|41
|2003.03.25 00:00
|buy
|21
|1.00
|1.5758
|0.0000
|0.0000
|42
|2003.03.26 00:00
|buy
|22
|1.00
|1.5758
|0.0000
|0.0000
|43
|2003.03.28 00:00
|close
|21
|1.00
|1.5650
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1082.07
|25594.39
|44
|2003.04.03 00:00
|close
|22
|1.00
|1.5678
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-804.15
|24790.24
|45
|2003.05.28 00:00
|sell
|23
|1.00
|1.6391
|0.0000
|0.0000
|46
|2003.05.29 00:00
|sell
|24
|1.00
|1.6389
|0.0000
|0.0000
|47
|2003.05.30 00:00
|close
|23
|1.00
|1.6549
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1581.26
|23208.98
|48
|2003.06.06 00:00
|close
|24
|1.00
|1.6609
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-2202.53
|21006.45
|49
|2003.10.28 00:00
|sell
|25
|1.00
|1.6938
|0.0000
|0.0000
|50
|2003.10.29 00:00
|close
|25
|1.00
|1.6979
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-410.32
|20596.13
|51
|2003.10.31 00:00
|sell
|26
|1.00
|1.6948
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52
|2003.11.03 00:00
|sell
|27
|1.00
|1.6957
|0.0000
|0.0000
|53
|2003.11.14 00:00
|close
|26
|1.00
|1.6876
|0.0000
|0.0000
|715.58
|21311.71
|54
|2003.11.17 00:00
|close
|27
|1.00
|1.6903
|0.0000
|0.0000
|535.58
|21847.28
|55
|2004.05.18 00:00
|buy
|28
|1.00
|1.7699
|0.0000
|0.0000
|56
|2004.05.19 00:00
|buy
|29
|1.00
|1.7673
|0.0000
|0.0000
|57
|2004.05.28 00:00
|close
|28
|1.00
|1.8376
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6765.02
|28612.31
|58
|2004.05.31 00:00
|close
|29
|1.00
|1.8348
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6745.02
|35357.33
|59
|2005.02.14 00:00
|buy
|30
|1.00
|1.8698
|0.0000
|0.0000
|60
|2005.02.24 00:00
|close
|30
|1.00
|1.9074
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3755.02
|39112.35
|61
|2005.06.15 00:00
|buy
|31
|1.00
|1.8064
|0.0000
|0.0000
|62
|2005.06.29 00:00
|close
|31
|1.00
|1.8165
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1004.19
|40116.54
|63
|2005.09.08 00:00
|sell
|32
|1.00
|1.8359
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64
|2005.09.09 00:00
|sell
|33
|1.00
|1.8356
|0.0000
|0.0000
|65
|2005.09.12 00:00
|sell
|34
|1.00
|1.8391
|0.0000
|0.0000
|66
|2005.09.28 00:00
|close
|32
|1.00
|1.7679
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6794.31
|46910.86
|67
|2005.09.28 00:00
|close
|34
|1.00
|1.7679
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7114.94
|54025.80
|68
|2005.09.29 00:00
|close
|33
|1.00
|1.7688
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6673.68
|60699.48
|69
|2006.06.27 00:00
|buy
|35
|1.00
|1.8237
|0.0000
|0.0000
|70
|2006.06.28 00:00
|buy
|36
|1.00
|1.8214
|0.0000
|0.0000
|71
|2006.06.29 00:00
|buy
|37
|1.00
|1.8187
|0.0000
|0.0000
|72
|2006.07.18 00:00
|close
|35
|1.00
|1.8196
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-418.71
|60280.77
|73
|2006.07.18 00:00
|close
|37
|1.00
|1.8196
|0.0000
|0.0000
|82.95
|60363.72
|74
|2006.08.04 00:00
|close
|36
|1.00
|1.8879
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6633.82
|66997.54
|75
|2007.02.15 00:00
|buy
|38
|1.00
|1.9631
|0.0000
|0.0000
|76
|2007.02.16 00:00
|close
|38
|1.00
|1.9509
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1220.41
|65777.13