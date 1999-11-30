Strategy Tester Report
R2

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
PeriodDaily (D1) 1999.10.22 00:00 - 2007.04.03 00:00 (1970.01.01 - 2007.04.03)
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
ParametersMovingAverage=5; MAPeriod=200; JMAPhase=0; Oscillator=2; OscillatorPeriod=15; OscillatorHighLevel=45; OscillatorLowLevel=60; OscillatorExitHighLevel=65; OscillatorExitLowLevel=30;
Bars in test2049Ticks modelled31040Modelling quality28.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit55777.13Gross profit68938.45Gross loss-13161.33
Profit factor5.24Expected payoff1467.82
Absolute drawdown2405.72Maximal drawdown6080.33 (22.79%)Relative drawdown26.79% (2778.30)
Total trades38Short positions (won %)11 (54.55%)Long positions (won %)27 (66.67%)
Profit trades (% of total)24 (63.16%)Loss trades (% of total)14 (36.84%)
Largestprofit trade7114.94loss trade-2202.53
Averageprofit trade2872.44loss trade-940.09
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)9 (40103.35)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-6080.33)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)40103.35 (9)consecutive loss (count of losses)-6080.33 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
11999.11.30 00:00buy11.001.60620.00000.0000
21999.12.01 00:00close11.001.59760.00000.0000-860.419139.59
31999.12.02 00:00buy21.001.60100.00000.0000
41999.12.03 00:00buy31.001.60040.00000.0000
51999.12.06 00:00buy41.001.60230.00000.0000
61999.12.16 00:00close21.001.60570.00000.0000464.199603.78
71999.12.16 00:00close41.001.60570.00000.0000335.029938.80
81999.12.20 00:00close31.001.60480.00000.0000433.7810372.58
92000.03.08 00:00buy51.001.58130.00000.0000
102000.03.16 00:00close51.001.57260.00000.0000-874.159498.43
112000.03.17 00:00buy61.001.57580.00000.0000
122000.03.20 00:00buy71.001.57430.00000.0000
132000.03.21 00:00close61.001.56950.00000.0000-630.838867.60
142000.03.22 00:00close71.001.56900.00000.0000-530.838336.77
152000.08.07 00:00buy81.001.50490.00000.0000
162000.08.11 00:00close81.001.49750.00000.0000-742.497594.28
172000.11.28 00:00buy91.001.41750.00000.0000
182000.12.11 00:00close91.001.44610.00000.00002854.6110448.89
192001.02.13 00:00buy101.001.45350.00000.0000
202001.02.14 00:00buy111.001.45230.00000.0000
212001.02.20 00:00buy121.001.44710.00000.0000
222001.02.21 00:00buy131.001.44650.00000.0000
232001.02.22 00:00buy141.001.44260.00000.0000
242001.02.23 00:00buy151.001.44490.00000.0000
252001.03.12 00:00close101.001.46630.00000.00001268.8011717.69
262001.03.12 00:00close121.001.46630.00000.00001911.7013629.40
272001.03.12 00:00close141.001.46630.00000.00002363.3615992.76
282001.03.13 00:00close111.001.46410.00000.00001168.8017161.56
292001.03.13 00:00close151.001.46410.00000.00001913.3619074.92
302001.03.14 00:00close131.001.44930.00000.0000271.2919346.21
312001.07.30 00:00sell161.001.42240.00000.0000
322001.07.31 00:00sell171.001.42600.00000.0000
332001.08.02 00:00close161.001.43430.00000.0000-1191.5818154.63
342001.08.03 00:00close171.001.43210.00000.0000-611.5817543.05
352002.08.26 00:00buy181.001.52120.00000.0000
362002.08.27 00:00buy191.001.52170.00000.0000
372002.09.05 00:00close181.001.56400.00000.00004275.0221818.08
382002.09.06 00:00close191.001.56510.00000.00004335.0226153.10
392002.10.08 00:00sell201.001.56560.00000.0000
402002.10.29 00:00close201.001.56030.00000.0000523.3626676.46
412003.03.25 00:00buy211.001.57580.00000.0000
422003.03.26 00:00buy221.001.57580.00000.0000
432003.03.28 00:00close211.001.56500.00000.0000-1082.0725594.39
442003.04.03 00:00close221.001.56780.00000.0000-804.1524790.24
452003.05.28 00:00sell231.001.63910.00000.0000
462003.05.29 00:00sell241.001.63890.00000.0000
472003.05.30 00:00close231.001.65490.00000.0000-1581.2623208.98
482003.06.06 00:00close241.001.66090.00000.0000-2202.5321006.45
492003.10.28 00:00sell251.001.69380.00000.0000
502003.10.29 00:00close251.001.69790.00000.0000-410.3220596.13
512003.10.31 00:00sell261.001.69480.00000.0000
522003.11.03 00:00sell271.001.69570.00000.0000
532003.11.14 00:00close261.001.68760.00000.0000715.5821311.71
542003.11.17 00:00close271.001.69030.00000.0000535.5821847.28
552004.05.18 00:00buy281.001.76990.00000.0000
562004.05.19 00:00buy291.001.76730.00000.0000
572004.05.28 00:00close281.001.83760.00000.00006765.0228612.31
582004.05.31 00:00close291.001.83480.00000.00006745.0235357.33
592005.02.14 00:00buy301.001.86980.00000.0000
602005.02.24 00:00close301.001.90740.00000.00003755.0239112.35
612005.06.15 00:00buy311.001.80640.00000.0000
622005.06.29 00:00close311.001.81650.00000.00001004.1940116.54
632005.09.08 00:00sell321.001.83590.00000.0000
642005.09.09 00:00sell331.001.83560.00000.0000
652005.09.12 00:00sell341.001.83910.00000.0000
662005.09.28 00:00close321.001.76790.00000.00006794.3146910.86
672005.09.28 00:00close341.001.76790.00000.00007114.9454025.80
682005.09.29 00:00close331.001.76880.00000.00006673.6860699.48
692006.06.27 00:00buy351.001.82370.00000.0000
702006.06.28 00:00buy361.001.82140.00000.0000
712006.06.29 00:00buy371.001.81870.00000.0000
722006.07.18 00:00close351.001.81960.00000.0000-418.7160280.77
732006.07.18 00:00close371.001.81960.00000.000082.9560363.72
742006.08.04 00:00close361.001.88790.00000.00006633.8266997.54
752007.02.15 00:00buy381.001.96310.00000.0000
762007.02.16 00:00close381.001.95090.00000.0000-1220.4165777.13