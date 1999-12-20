|Symbol
|GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 1999.10.11 00:00 - 2007.04.03 00:00 (1970.01.01 - 2007.04.03)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|MovingAverage=5; MAPeriod=200; JMAPhase=0; Oscillator=2; OscillatorPeriod=2; OscillatorHighLevel=40; OscillatorLowLevel=60; OscillatorExitHighLevel=70; OscillatorExitLowLevel=30;
|Bars in test
|2049
|Ticks modelled
|31309
|Modelling quality
|28.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-9637.63
|Gross profit
|11066.73
|Gross loss
|-20704.36
|Profit factor
|0.53
|Expected payoff
|-385.51
|Absolute drawdown
|9637.63
|Maximal drawdown
|11885.01 (97.04%)
|Relative drawdown
|97.04% (11885.01)
|Total trades
|25
|Short positions (won %)
|13 (23.08%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|9 (36.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|16 (64.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|2724.57
|loss trade
|-3511.50
|Average
|profit trade
|1229.64
|loss trade
|-1294.02
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (5441.66)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-5949.74)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|5441.66 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-8345.29 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|1999.12.20 00:00
|buy
|1
|1.00
|165.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|1999.12.22 00:00
|close
|1
|1.00
|164.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-809.43
|9190.57
|3
|2000.06.09 00:00
|buy
|2
|1.00
|159.92
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|2000.06.12 00:00
|close
|2
|1.00
|161.14
|0.00
|0.00
|1051.52
|10242.08
|5
|2000.07.21 00:00
|sell
|3
|1.00
|162.63
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|2000.07.24 00:00
|close
|3
|1.00
|165.19
|0.00
|0.00
|-2180.69
|8061.39
|7
|2000.11.14 00:00
|sell
|4
|1.00
|154.55
|0.00
|0.00
|8
|2000.11.15 00:00
|sell
|5
|1.00
|154.77
|0.00
|0.00
|9
|2000.11.16 00:00
|close
|4
|1.00
|155.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-653.08
|7408.31
|10
|2000.11.17 00:00
|close
|5
|1.00
|155.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-602.59
|6805.72
|11
|2001.08.28 00:00
|buy
|6
|1.00
|173.12
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|2001.08.29 00:00
|close
|6
|1.00
|174.65
|0.00
|0.00
|1312.45
|8118.17
|13
|2001.09.04 00:00
|buy
|7
|1.00
|172.75
|0.00
|0.00
|14
|2001.09.06 00:00
|close
|7
|1.00
|175.87
|0.00
|0.00
|2724.57
|10842.74
|15
|2001.11.19 00:00
|sell
|8
|1.00
|175.42
|0.00
|0.00
|16
|2001.11.20 00:00
|close
|8
|1.00
|174.29
|0.00
|0.00
|924.33
|11767.07
|17
|2002.01.22 00:00
|sell
|9
|1.00
|190.82
|0.00
|0.00
|18
|2002.01.28 00:00
|close
|9
|1.00
|190.06
|0.00
|0.00
|480.31
|12247.38
|19
|2002.02.28 00:00
|buy
|10
|1.00
|190.72
|0.00
|0.00
|20
|2002.03.01 00:00
|close
|10
|1.00
|188.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-1532.66
|10714.72
|21
|2002.03.15 00:00
|sell
|11
|1.00
|183.55
|0.00
|0.00
|22
|2002.03.18 00:00
|sell
|12
|1.00
|184.06
|0.00
|0.00
|23
|2002.03.19 00:00
|close
|11
|1.00
|187.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-3301.14
|7413.59
|24
|2002.03.20 00:00
|close
|12
|1.00
|188.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-3511.50
|3902.09
|25
|2002.04.16 00:00
|sell
|13
|1.00
|189.91
|0.00
|0.00
|26
|2002.04.17 00:00
|close
|13
|1.00
|189.02
|0.00
|0.00
|722.38
|4624.47
|27
|2002.07.18 00:00
|sell
|14
|1.00
|182.86
|0.00
|0.00
|28
|2002.07.19 00:00
|sell
|15
|1.00
|183.19
|0.00
|0.00
|29
|2002.07.23 00:00
|close
|14
|1.00
|183.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-752.77
|3871.70
|30
|2002.07.24 00:00
|close
|15
|1.00
|183.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-550.83
|3320.87
|31
|2003.02.07 00:00
|buy
|16
|1.00
|196.43
|0.00
|0.00
|32
|2003.02.11 00:00
|close
|16
|1.00
|197.18
|0.00
|0.00
|680.47
|4001.34
|33
|2003.03.19 00:00
|buy
|17
|1.00
|185.86
|0.00
|0.00
|34
|2003.03.20 00:00
|close
|17
|1.00
|188.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2068.68
|6070.02
|35
|2003.03.28 00:00
|buy
|18
|1.00
|187.76
|0.00
|0.00
|36
|2003.04.01 00:00
|close
|18
|1.00
|186.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-859.93
|5210.09
|37
|2003.06.05 00:00
|buy
|19
|1.00
|193.98
|0.00
|0.00
|38
|2003.06.06 00:00
|close
|19
|1.00
|195.26
|0.00
|0.00
|1102.02
|6312.11
|39
|2003.08.08 00:00
|buy
|20
|1.00
|192.60
|0.00
|0.00
|40
|2003.08.11 00:00
|buy
|21
|1.00
|190.82
|0.00
|0.00
|41
|2003.08.12 00:00
|close
|20
|1.00
|190.54
|0.00
|0.00
|-1684.84
|4627.27
|42
|2003.08.13 00:00
|close
|21
|1.00
|190.09
|0.00
|0.00
|-565.32
|4061.94
|43
|2003.10.17 00:00
|sell
|22
|1.00
|183.85
|0.00
|0.00
|44
|2003.10.21 00:00
|close
|22
|1.00
|184.52
|0.00
|0.00
|-616.86
|3445.09
|45
|2003.11.17 00:00
|sell
|23
|1.00
|183.19
|0.00
|0.00
|46
|2003.11.18 00:00
|close
|23
|1.00
|184.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-1019.47
|2425.61
|47
|2004.05.27 00:00
|sell
|24
|1.00
|202.75
|0.00
|0.00
|48
|2004.05.28 00:00
|close
|24
|1.00
|203.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-994.22
|1431.39
|49
|2004.10.04 00:00
|buy
|25
|1.00
|198.99
|0.00
|0.00
|50
|2004.10.04 02:00
|close at stop
|25
|1.00
|197.72
|0.00
|0.00
|-1069.02
|362.37