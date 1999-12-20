Strategy Tester Report
R2

SymbolGBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
PeriodDaily (D1) 1999.10.11 00:00 - 2007.04.03 00:00 (1970.01.01 - 2007.04.03)
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
ParametersMovingAverage=5; MAPeriod=200; JMAPhase=0; Oscillator=2; OscillatorPeriod=2; OscillatorHighLevel=40; OscillatorLowLevel=60; OscillatorExitHighLevel=70; OscillatorExitLowLevel=30;
Bars in test2049Ticks modelled31309Modelling quality28.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit-9637.63Gross profit11066.73Gross loss-20704.36
Profit factor0.53Expected payoff-385.51
Absolute drawdown9637.63Maximal drawdown11885.01 (97.04%)Relative drawdown97.04% (11885.01)
Total trades25Short positions (won %)13 (23.08%)Long positions (won %)12 (50.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)9 (36.00%)Loss trades (% of total)16 (64.00%)
Largestprofit trade2724.57loss trade-3511.50
Averageprofit trade1229.64loss trade-1294.02
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (5441.66)consecutive losses (loss in money)6 (-5949.74)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)5441.66 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-8345.29 (3)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
11999.12.20 00:00buy11.00165.730.000.00
21999.12.22 00:00close11.00164.710.000.00-809.439190.57
32000.06.09 00:00buy21.00159.920.000.00
42000.06.12 00:00close21.00161.140.000.001051.5210242.08
52000.07.21 00:00sell31.00162.630.000.00
62000.07.24 00:00close31.00165.190.000.00-2180.698061.39
72000.11.14 00:00sell41.00154.550.000.00
82000.11.15 00:00sell51.00154.770.000.00
92000.11.16 00:00close41.00155.200.000.00-653.087408.31
102000.11.17 00:00close51.00155.360.000.00-602.596805.72
112001.08.28 00:00buy61.00173.120.000.00
122001.08.29 00:00close61.00174.650.000.001312.458118.17
132001.09.04 00:00buy71.00172.750.000.00
142001.09.06 00:00close71.00175.870.000.002724.5710842.74
152001.11.19 00:00sell81.00175.420.000.00
162001.11.20 00:00close81.00174.290.000.00924.3311767.07
172002.01.22 00:00sell91.00190.820.000.00
182002.01.28 00:00close91.00190.060.000.00480.3112247.38
192002.02.28 00:00buy101.00190.720.000.00
202002.03.01 00:00close101.00188.870.000.00-1532.6610714.72
212002.03.15 00:00sell111.00183.550.000.00
222002.03.18 00:00sell121.00184.060.000.00
232002.03.19 00:00close111.00187.410.000.00-3301.147413.59
242002.03.20 00:00close121.00188.170.000.00-3511.503902.09
252002.04.16 00:00sell131.00189.910.000.00
262002.04.17 00:00close131.00189.020.000.00722.384624.47
272002.07.18 00:00sell141.00182.860.000.00
282002.07.19 00:00sell151.00183.190.000.00
292002.07.23 00:00close141.00183.660.000.00-752.773871.70
302002.07.24 00:00close151.00183.750.000.00-550.833320.87
312003.02.07 00:00buy161.00196.430.000.00
322003.02.11 00:00close161.00197.180.000.00680.474001.34
332003.03.19 00:00buy171.00185.860.000.00
342003.03.20 00:00close171.00188.230.000.002068.686070.02
352003.03.28 00:00buy181.00187.760.000.00
362003.04.01 00:00close181.00186.680.000.00-859.935210.09
372003.06.05 00:00buy191.00193.980.000.00
382003.06.06 00:00close191.00195.260.000.001102.026312.11
392003.08.08 00:00buy201.00192.600.000.00
402003.08.11 00:00buy211.00190.820.000.00
412003.08.12 00:00close201.00190.540.000.00-1684.844627.27
422003.08.13 00:00close211.00190.090.000.00-565.324061.94
432003.10.17 00:00sell221.00183.850.000.00
442003.10.21 00:00close221.00184.520.000.00-616.863445.09
452003.11.17 00:00sell231.00183.190.000.00
462003.11.18 00:00close231.00184.370.000.00-1019.472425.61
472004.05.27 00:00sell241.00202.750.000.00
482004.05.28 00:00close241.00203.900.000.00-994.221431.39
492004.10.04 00:00buy251.00198.990.000.00
502004.10.04 02:00close at stop251.00197.720.000.00-1069.02362.37