|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 1999.10.22 00:00 - 2007.04.03 00:00 (1970.01.01 - 2007.04.03)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|MovingAverage=5; MAPeriod=200; JMAPhase=0; Oscillator=2; OscillatorPeriod=2; OscillatorHighLevel=40; OscillatorLowLevel=60; OscillatorExitHighLevel=70; OscillatorExitLowLevel=30;
|Bars in test
|2049
|Ticks modelled
|31040
|Modelling quality
|28.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|10648.01
|Gross profit
|17135.77
|Gross loss
|-6487.75
|Profit factor
|2.64
|Expected payoff
|394.37
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|3042.31 (12.97%)
|Relative drawdown
|12.97% (3042.31)
|Total trades
|27
|Short positions (won %)
|15 (60.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (83.33%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|19 (70.37%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|8 (29.63%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|2199.68
|loss trade
|-1610.95
|Average
|profit trade
|901.88
|loss trade
|-810.97
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (10541.04)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-3042.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|10541.04 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-3042.31 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2000.04.13 00:00
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.5879
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2000.04.18 00:00
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.5800
|0.0000
|0.0000
|789.05
|10789.05
|3
|2000.06.30 00:00
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.5154
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2000.07.04 00:00
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.5145
|0.0000
|0.0000
|89.37
|10878.42
|5
|2000.07.12 00:00
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.5165
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2000.07.13 00:00
|close
|3
|1.00
|1.5067
|0.0000
|0.0000
|979.05
|11857.47
|7
|2000.10.05 00:00
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.4585
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2000.10.06 00:00
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.4436
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9
|2000.10.11 00:00
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.4542
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-431.66
|11425.82
|10
|2000.10.12 00:00
|close
|5
|1.00
|1.4603
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1667.51
|13093.33
|11
|2001.02.20 00:00
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.4471
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2001.02.21 00:00
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.4465
|0.0000
|0.0000
|13
|2001.02.26 00:00
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.4533
|0.0000
|0.0000
|617.51
|13710.84
|14
|2001.03.02 00:00
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.4545
|0.0000
|0.0000
|795.44
|14506.29
|15
|2001.05.18 00:00
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.4322
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2001.05.21 00:00
|close
|8
|1.00
|1.4397
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-750.32
|13755.97
|17
|2002.03.06 00:00
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.4237
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2002.03.08 00:00
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.4283
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-461.26
|13294.71
|19
|2002.05.23 00:00
|sell
|10
|1.00
|1.4597
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2002.05.24 00:00
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.4550
|0.0000
|0.0000
|469.68
|13764.39
|21
|2002.09.11 00:00
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.5560
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2002.09.13 00:00
|close
|11
|1.00
|1.5610
|0.0000
|0.0000
|498.34
|14262.73
|23
|2002.12.04 00:00
|sell
|12
|1.00
|1.5694
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2002.12.05 00:00
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.5716
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-220.95
|14041.79
|25
|2003.02.04 00:00
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.6446
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2003.02.05 00:00
|close
|13
|1.00
|1.6492
|0.0000
|0.0000
|459.59
|14501.37
|27
|2003.05.28 00:00
|sell
|14
|1.00
|1.6391
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2003.05.30 00:00
|close
|14
|1.00
|1.6549
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1581.26
|12920.11
|29
|2003.09.01 00:00
|sell
|15
|1.00
|1.5789
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2003.09.02 00:00
|close
|15
|1.00
|1.5719
|0.0000
|0.0000
|699.68
|13619.79
|31
|2004.06.29 00:00
|sell
|16
|1.00
|1.8300
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32
|2004.06.30 00:00
|close
|16
|1.00
|1.8080
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2199.68
|15819.48
|33
|2004.07.16 00:00
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.8534
|0.0000
|0.0000
|34
|2004.07.19 00:00
|close
|17
|1.00
|1.8746
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2119.59
|17939.06
|35
|2005.04.01 00:00
|sell
|18
|1.00
|1.8903
|0.0000
|0.0000
|36
|2005.04.05 00:00
|close
|18
|1.00
|1.8765
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1379.37
|19318.43
|37
|2005.06.13 00:00
|buy
|19
|1.00
|1.8126
|0.0000
|0.0000
|38
|2005.06.14 00:00
|buy
|20
|1.00
|1.8077
|0.0000
|0.0000
|39
|2005.06.16 00:00
|close
|19
|1.00
|1.8229
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1027.93
|20346.36
|40
|2005.06.17 00:00
|close
|20
|1.00
|1.8228
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1507.93
|21854.29
|41
|2005.08.25 00:00
|sell
|21
|1.00
|1.8004
|0.0000
|0.0000
|42
|2005.08.30 00:00
|close
|21
|1.00
|1.7960
|0.0000
|0.0000
|439.05
|22293.34
|43
|2005.11.02 00:00
|buy
|22
|1.00
|1.7660
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44
|2005.11.03 00:00
|close
|22
|1.00
|1.7767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1068.76
|23362.10
|45
|2006.02.22 00:00
|sell
|23
|1.00
|1.7453
|0.0000
|0.0000
|46
|2006.02.23 00:00
|close
|23
|1.00
|1.7443
|0.0000
|0.0000
|99.05
|23461.15
|47
|2006.08.31 00:00
|sell
|24
|1.00
|1.9041
|0.0000
|0.0000
|48
|2006.09.05 00:00
|close
|24
|1.00
|1.9062
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-210.95
|23250.20
|49
|2006.11.22 00:00
|sell
|25
|1.00
|1.8988
|0.0000
|0.0000
|50
|2006.11.23 00:00
|close
|25
|1.00
|1.9149
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1610.95
|21639.26
|51
|2006.12.08 00:00
|buy
|26
|1.00
|1.9638
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52
|2006.12.11 00:00
|close
|26
|1.00
|1.9516
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1220.41
|20418.84
|53
|2007.01.29 00:00
|buy
|27
|1.00
|1.9603
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54
|2007.01.31 00:00
|close
|27
|1.00
|1.9626
|0.0000
|0.0000
|229.17
|20648.01