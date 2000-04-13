Strategy Tester Report
R2

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
PeriodDaily (D1) 1999.10.22 00:00 - 2007.04.03 00:00 (1970.01.01 - 2007.04.03)
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
ParametersMovingAverage=5; MAPeriod=200; JMAPhase=0; Oscillator=2; OscillatorPeriod=2; OscillatorHighLevel=40; OscillatorLowLevel=60; OscillatorExitHighLevel=70; OscillatorExitLowLevel=30;
Bars in test2049Ticks modelled31040Modelling quality28.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit10648.01Gross profit17135.77Gross loss-6487.75
Profit factor2.64Expected payoff394.37
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown3042.31 (12.97%)Relative drawdown12.97% (3042.31)
Total trades27Short positions (won %)15 (60.00%)Long positions (won %)12 (83.33%)
Profit trades (% of total)19 (70.37%)Loss trades (% of total)8 (29.63%)
Largestprofit trade2199.68loss trade-1610.95
Averageprofit trade901.88loss trade-810.97
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)9 (10541.04)consecutive losses (loss in money)3 (-3042.31)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)10541.04 (9)consecutive loss (count of losses)-3042.31 (3)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12000.04.13 00:00sell11.001.58790.00000.0000
22000.04.18 00:00close11.001.58000.00000.0000789.0510789.05
32000.06.30 00:00sell21.001.51540.00000.0000
42000.07.04 00:00close21.001.51450.00000.000089.3710878.42
52000.07.12 00:00sell31.001.51650.00000.0000
62000.07.13 00:00close31.001.50670.00000.0000979.0511857.47
72000.10.05 00:00buy41.001.45850.00000.0000
82000.10.06 00:00buy51.001.44360.00000.0000
92000.10.11 00:00close41.001.45420.00000.0000-431.6611425.82
102000.10.12 00:00close51.001.46030.00000.00001667.5113093.33
112001.02.20 00:00buy61.001.44710.00000.0000
122001.02.21 00:00buy71.001.44650.00000.0000
132001.02.26 00:00close61.001.45330.00000.0000617.5113710.84
142001.03.02 00:00close71.001.45450.00000.0000795.4414506.29
152001.05.18 00:00sell81.001.43220.00000.0000
162001.05.21 00:00close81.001.43970.00000.0000-750.3213755.97
172002.03.06 00:00sell91.001.42370.00000.0000
182002.03.08 00:00close91.001.42830.00000.0000-461.2613294.71
192002.05.23 00:00sell101.001.45970.00000.0000
202002.05.24 00:00close101.001.45500.00000.0000469.6813764.39
212002.09.11 00:00buy111.001.55600.00000.0000
222002.09.13 00:00close111.001.56100.00000.0000498.3414262.73
232002.12.04 00:00sell121.001.56940.00000.0000
242002.12.05 00:00close121.001.57160.00000.0000-220.9514041.79
252003.02.04 00:00buy131.001.64460.00000.0000
262003.02.05 00:00close131.001.64920.00000.0000459.5914501.37
272003.05.28 00:00sell141.001.63910.00000.0000
282003.05.30 00:00close141.001.65490.00000.0000-1581.2612920.11
292003.09.01 00:00sell151.001.57890.00000.0000
302003.09.02 00:00close151.001.57190.00000.0000699.6813619.79
312004.06.29 00:00sell161.001.83000.00000.0000
322004.06.30 00:00close161.001.80800.00000.00002199.6815819.48
332004.07.16 00:00buy171.001.85340.00000.0000
342004.07.19 00:00close171.001.87460.00000.00002119.5917939.06
352005.04.01 00:00sell181.001.89030.00000.0000
362005.04.05 00:00close181.001.87650.00000.00001379.3719318.43
372005.06.13 00:00buy191.001.81260.00000.0000
382005.06.14 00:00buy201.001.80770.00000.0000
392005.06.16 00:00close191.001.82290.00000.00001027.9320346.36
402005.06.17 00:00close201.001.82280.00000.00001507.9321854.29
412005.08.25 00:00sell211.001.80040.00000.0000
422005.08.30 00:00close211.001.79600.00000.0000439.0522293.34
432005.11.02 00:00buy221.001.76600.00000.0000
442005.11.03 00:00close221.001.77670.00000.00001068.7623362.10
452006.02.22 00:00sell231.001.74530.00000.0000
462006.02.23 00:00close231.001.74430.00000.000099.0523461.15
472006.08.31 00:00sell241.001.90410.00000.0000
482006.09.05 00:00close241.001.90620.00000.0000-210.9523250.20
492006.11.22 00:00sell251.001.89880.00000.0000
502006.11.23 00:00close251.001.91490.00000.0000-1610.9521639.26
512006.12.08 00:00buy261.001.96380.00000.0000
522006.12.11 00:00close261.001.95160.00000.0000-1220.4120418.84
532007.01.29 00:00buy271.001.96030.00000.0000
542007.01.31 00:00close271.001.96260.00000.0000229.1720648.01