FXDD

Account: 535342 Name: 5-9 Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
74920062007.03.16 03:32balanceDeposit5 000.00
75223022007.03.16 22:46sell0.30usdchf1.20791.21691.20312007.03.21 20:431.21690.000.00-9.03-221.88
76039682007.03.21 20:53sell0.20usdchf1.21561.22461.21082007.03.21 21:241.21080.000.000.0079.29
76091322007.03.21 21:46buy0.20usdchf1.20991.20091.21472007.03.22 19:401.21470.000.004.8279.03
76353492007.03.22 19:47sell0.20usdchf1.21661.22561.21182007.03.23 15:331.21180.000.00-2.0279.22
76633482007.03.23 20:22sell0.30usdchf1.21761.22661.21282007.03.26 17:241.21280.000.00-3.03118.73
76947822007.03.26 17:26buy0.30usdchf1.21231.20331.21712007.03.28 22:271.21710.000.004.58118.31
77667732007.03.28 22:28sell0.30usdchf1.21741.22641.21262007.03.30 18:291.21260.000.00-11.24118.79
78184962007.03.30 18:31buy0.30usdchf1.21081.20181.21562007.03.30 22:011.21560.000.000.00118.46
  0.00 0.00 -15.92 489.95
Closed P/L: 474.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
78324172007.04.02 06:22sell0.30usdchf1.21651.22551.2117 1.22210.000.00-21.38-137.47
  0.00 0.00 -21.38 -137.47
 Floating P/L: -158.85
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 474.03 Floating P/L: -158.85 Margin: 150.00
Balance: 5 474.03 Equity: 5 315.18 Free Margin: 5 165.18