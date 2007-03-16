FXDD
|Account: 535342
|Name: 5-9
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7492006
|2007.03.16 03:32
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|7522302
|2007.03.16 22:46
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2079
|1.2169
|1.2031
|2007.03.21 20:43
|1.2169
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.03
|-221.88
|7603968
|2007.03.21 20:53
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2156
|1.2246
|1.2108
|2007.03.21 21:24
|1.2108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.29
|7609132
|2007.03.21 21:46
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2099
|1.2009
|1.2147
|2007.03.22 19:40
|1.2147
|0.00
|0.00
|4.82
|79.03
|7635349
|2007.03.22 19:47
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2166
|1.2256
|1.2118
|2007.03.23 15:33
|1.2118
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.02
|79.22
|7663348
|2007.03.23 20:22
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2176
|1.2266
|1.2128
|2007.03.26 17:24
|1.2128
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.03
|118.73
|7694782
|2007.03.26 17:26
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2123
|1.2033
|1.2171
|2007.03.28 22:27
|1.2171
|0.00
|0.00
|4.58
|118.31
|7766773
|2007.03.28 22:28
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2174
|1.2264
|1.2126
|2007.03.30 18:29
|1.2126
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.24
|118.79
|7818496
|2007.03.30 18:31
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2108
|1.2018
|1.2156
|2007.03.30 22:01
|1.2156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.46
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.92
|489.95
|Closed P/L:
|474.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7832417
|2007.04.02 06:22
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2165
|1.2255
|1.2117
|
|1.2221
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.38
|-137.47
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.38
|-137.47
|
|Floating P/L:
|-158.85
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|474.03
|Floating P/L:
|-158.85
|Margin:
|150.00
|Balance:
|5 474.03
|Equity:
|5 315.18
|Free Margin:
|5 165.18