FXDD

Account: 535342 Name: 5-9 Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
76633482007.03.23 20:22sell0.30usdchf1.21761.22661.21282007.03.26 17:241.21280.000.00-3.03118.73
76947822007.03.26 17:26buy0.30usdchf1.21231.20331.21712007.03.28 22:271.21710.000.004.58118.31
77667732007.03.28 22:28sell0.30usdchf1.21741.22641.21262007.03.30 18:291.21260.000.00-11.24118.79
78184962007.03.30 18:31buy0.30usdchf1.21081.20181.21562007.03.30 22:011.21560.000.000.00118.46
  0.00 0.00 -9.69 474.29
Closed P/L: 464.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 464.60 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 474.03 Equity: 5 474.03 Free Margin: 5 474.03