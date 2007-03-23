FXDD

Account: 535347 Name: 6 Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
76633472007.03.23 20:22sell0.30usdchf1.21761.22661.21282007.03.26 17:241.21280.000.00-3.03118.73
76947832007.03.26 17:26buy0.30usdchf1.21241.20341.21722007.03.28 22:271.21720.000.004.58118.30
77668182007.03.28 22:29sell0.30usdchf1.21771.22671.21292007.03.30 18:271.21290.000.00-11.24118.72
78184792007.03.30 18:31buy0.30usdchf1.21061.20161.21542007.03.30 22:001.21540.000.000.00118.48
  0.00 0.00 -9.69 474.23
Closed P/L: 464.54
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 464.54 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 473.98 Equity: 5 473.98 Free Margin: 5 473.98