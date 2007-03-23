FXDD
|Account: 535347
|Name: 6
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 30, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7663347
|2007.03.23 20:22
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2176
|1.2266
|1.2128
|2007.03.26 17:24
|1.2128
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.03
|118.73
|7694783
|2007.03.26 17:26
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2124
|1.2034
|1.2172
|2007.03.28 22:27
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|4.58
|118.30
|7766818
|2007.03.28 22:29
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2177
|1.2267
|1.2129
|2007.03.30 18:27
|1.2129
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.24
|118.72
|7818479
|2007.03.30 18:31
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2106
|1.2016
|1.2154
|2007.03.30 22:00
|1.2154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.48
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.69
|474.23
|Closed P/L:
|464.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|464.54
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 473.98
|Equity:
|5 473.98
|Free Margin:
|5 473.98