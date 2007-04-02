FXDD
|Account: 535347
|Name: 6
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7829094
|2007.04.02 03:18
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9675
|1.9585
|1.9723
|2007.04.02 10:25
|1.9723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.00
|7837554
|2007.04.02 10:48
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9736
|1.9826
|1.9688
|2007.04.03 10:32
|1.9826
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-270.00
|7886313
|2007.04.04 11:50
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9764
|1.9854
|1.9716
|2007.04.05 13:58
|1.9716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|144.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|18.00
|Closed P/L:
|18.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|18.21
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 492.19
|Equity:
|5 492.19
|Free Margin:
|5 492.19