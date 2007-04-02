FXDD

Account: 535347 Name: 6 Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
78290942007.04.02 03:18buy0.30gbpusd1.96751.95851.97232007.04.02 10:251.97230.000.000.00144.00
78375542007.04.02 10:48sell0.30gbpusd1.97361.98261.96882007.04.03 10:321.98260.000.00-0.06-270.00
78863132007.04.04 11:50sell0.30gbpusd1.97641.98541.97162007.04.05 13:581.97160.000.000.27144.00
  0.00 0.00 0.21 18.00
Closed P/L: 18.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 18.21 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 492.19 Equity: 5 492.19 Free Margin: 5 492.19