|Account: 1414630
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29132520
|2007.03.24 23:41
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000 000.00
|29143202
|2007.03.25 23:56
|sell
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3271
|1.3587
|1.3243
|2007.03.28 08:37
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|-407.00
|29195698
|2007.03.26 13:52
|sell
|1.55
|eurusd
|1.3291
|1.3589
|1.3263
|2007.03.28 08:37
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|16.74
|-542.50
|29198146
|2007.03.26 14:01
|sell
|3.26
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3592
|1.3284
|2007.03.28 08:37
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|35.20
|-456.40
|29204277
|2007.03.26 14:16
|sell
|6.85
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3592
|1.3302
|2007.03.28 08:37
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|73.98
|274.00
|29215131
|2007.03.26 16:01
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3335
|1.3019
|1.3363
|2007.03.27 14:21
|1.3363
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.48
|207.20
|29268648
|2007.03.27 08:07
|sell
|14.38
|eurusd
|1.3348
|1.3592
|1.3320
|2007.03.28 08:37
|1.3326
|0.00
|0.00
|77.65
|3 163.60
|29441654
|2007.03.28 14:13
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3050
|1.3394
|2007.03.29 08:53
|1.3341
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.43
|-185.00
|29457769
|2007.03.28 15:20
|buy
|1.55
|eurusd
|1.3348
|1.3050
|1.3376
|2007.03.29 08:53
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.13
|-93.00
|29465497
|2007.03.28 15:59
|buy
|3.26
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3050
|1.3358
|2007.03.29 08:53
|1.3341
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.17
|358.60
|29490058
|2007.03.28 19:31
|buy
|6.85
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3050
|1.3340
|2007.03.29 08:53
|1.3340
|0.00
|0.00
|-124.33
|1 918.00
|29564334
|2007.03.29 08:53
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3343
|1.3027
|1.3371
|2007.03.30 15:16
|1.3333
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.48
|-74.00
|29583382
|2007.03.29 12:36
|buy
|1.55
|eurusd
|1.3321
|1.3023
|1.3349
|2007.03.30 15:15
|1.3331
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.38
|155.00
|29715271
|2007.03.30 10:00
|sell
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3318
|1.3634
|1.3290
|2007.03.30 14:07
|1.3290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|207.20
|29720438
|2007.03.30 10:52
|buy
|3.26
|eurusd
|1.3303
|1.3023
|1.3331
|2007.03.30 15:15
|1.3331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|912.80
|29759136
|2007.03.30 14:08
|sell
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3287
|1.3603
|1.3259
|2007.03.30 15:56
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-599.40
|29766438
|2007.03.30 14:42
|sell
|1.55
|eurusd
|1.3305
|1.3603
|1.3277
|2007.03.30 15:56
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-976.50
|29776185
|2007.03.30 15:15
|sell
|3.26
|eurusd
|1.3331
|1.3611
|1.3303
|2007.03.30 15:56
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 206.20
|29778102
|2007.03.30 15:18
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3347
|1.3031
|1.3375
|2007.03.30 15:27
|1.3375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|207.20
|29781002
|2007.03.30 15:21
|sell
|6.85
|eurusd
|1.3353
|1.3615
|1.3325
|2007.03.30 15:56
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 027.50
|29785728
|2007.03.30 15:27
|sell
|14.38
|eurusd
|1.3371
|1.3615
|1.3343
|2007.03.30 15:56
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|287.60
|29785972
|2007.03.30 15:27
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3377
|1.3061
|1.3405
|2007.03.30 15:56
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.40
|29789768
|2007.03.30 15:29
|sell
|30.20
|eurusd
|1.3389
|1.3615
|1.3361
|2007.03.30 15:56
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 040.00
|29803976
|2007.03.30 15:56
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3054
|1.3398
|2007.04.02 11:53
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.48
|-22.20
|29882250
|2007.04.02 00:47
|buy
|1.58
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3041
|1.3367
|2007.04.02 11:53
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|442.40
|29882280
|2007.04.02 00:47
|sell
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3337
|1.3653
|1.3309
|2007.04.03 17:47
|1.3345
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|-60.00
|29902995
|2007.04.02 03:52
|sell
|1.58
|eurusd
|1.3356
|1.3654
|1.3328
|2007.04.03 17:47
|1.3346
|0.00
|0.00
|8.53
|158.00
|29984847
|2007.04.02 12:56
|sell
|3.32
|eurusd
|1.3374
|1.3654
|1.3346
|2007.04.03 17:47
|1.3346
|0.00
|0.00
|17.93
|929.60
|30403278
|2007.04.04 16:00
|buy
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3365
|1.3049
|1.3393
|2007.04.05 13:10
|1.3393
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.61
|210.00
|30536408
|2007.04.05 13:11
|buy
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3402
|1.3086
|1.3430
|2007.04.05 13:26
|1.3430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.41
|9 950.10
|Closed P/L:
|9 930.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30544444
|2007.04.05 13:26
|buy
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3433
|1.3117
|1.3461
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.08
|-457.50
|30637229
|2007.04.06 06:18
|buy
|1.58
|eurusd
|1.3415
|1.3117
|1.3443
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.56
|-679.40
|30667170
|2007.04.06 12:35
|buy
|3.32
|eurusd
|1.3385
|1.3105
|1.3413
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.09
|-431.60
|30693821
|2007.04.06 14:04
|sell
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3682
|1.3338
|1.3375
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|-67.50
|30695163
|2007.04.06 14:12
|buy
|6.97
|eurusd
|1.3367
|1.3105
|1.3395
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.17
|348.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.85
|-1 287.50
|Floating P/L:
|-1 364.35
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9 930.69
|Floating P/L:
|-1 364.35
|Margin:
|3 155.00
|Balance:
|1 009 930.69
|Equity:
|1 008 566.34
|Free Margin:
|1 005 411.34
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|15 648.32
|Gross Loss:
|5 717.63
|Total Net Profit:
|9 930.69
|Profit Factor:
|2.74
|Expected Payoff:
|342.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|3 809.60 (0.38%)
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (46.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (64.29%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (55.17%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (44.83%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6 040.00
|loss trade:
|-1 206.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|978.02
|loss trade:
|-439.82
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (3 791.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-3 809.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|6 482.40 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3 809.60 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2