Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1414630 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 20:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
291325202007.03.24 23:41balanceDeposit1 000 000.00
291432022007.03.25 23:56sell0.74eurusd1.32711.35871.32432007.03.28 08:371.33260.000.008.00-407.00
291956982007.03.26 13:52sell1.55eurusd1.32911.35891.32632007.03.28 08:371.33260.000.0016.74-542.50
291981462007.03.26 14:01sell3.26eurusd1.33121.35921.32842007.03.28 08:371.33260.000.0035.20-456.40
292042772007.03.26 14:16sell6.85eurusd1.33301.35921.33022007.03.28 08:371.33260.000.0073.98274.00
292151312007.03.26 16:01buy0.74eurusd1.33351.30191.33632007.03.27 14:211.33630.000.00-4.48207.20
292686482007.03.27 08:07sell14.38eurusd1.33481.35921.33202007.03.28 08:371.33260.000.0077.653 163.60
294416542007.03.28 14:13buy0.74eurusd1.33661.30501.33942007.03.29 08:531.33410.000.00-13.43-185.00
294577692007.03.28 15:20buy1.55eurusd1.33481.30501.33762007.03.29 08:531.33420.000.00-28.13-93.00
294654972007.03.28 15:59buy3.26eurusd1.33301.30501.33582007.03.29 08:531.33410.000.00-59.17358.60
294900582007.03.28 19:31buy6.85eurusd1.33121.30501.33402007.03.29 08:531.33400.000.00-124.331 918.00
295643342007.03.29 08:53buy0.74eurusd1.33431.30271.33712007.03.30 15:161.33330.000.00-4.48-74.00
295833822007.03.29 12:36buy1.55eurusd1.33211.30231.33492007.03.30 15:151.33310.000.00-9.38155.00
297152712007.03.30 10:00sell0.74eurusd1.33181.36341.32902007.03.30 14:071.32900.000.000.00207.20
297204382007.03.30 10:52buy3.26eurusd1.33031.30231.33312007.03.30 15:151.33310.000.000.00912.80
297591362007.03.30 14:08sell0.74eurusd1.32871.36031.32592007.03.30 15:561.33680.000.000.00-599.40
297664382007.03.30 14:42sell1.55eurusd1.33051.36031.32772007.03.30 15:561.33680.000.000.00-976.50
297761852007.03.30 15:15sell3.26eurusd1.33311.36111.33032007.03.30 15:561.33680.000.000.00-1 206.20
297781022007.03.30 15:18buy0.74eurusd1.33471.30311.33752007.03.30 15:271.33750.000.000.00207.20
297810022007.03.30 15:21sell6.85eurusd1.33531.36151.33252007.03.30 15:561.33680.000.000.00-1 027.50
297857282007.03.30 15:27sell14.38eurusd1.33711.36151.33432007.03.30 15:561.33690.000.000.00287.60
297859722007.03.30 15:27buy0.74eurusd1.33771.30611.34052007.03.30 15:561.33660.000.000.00-81.40
297897682007.03.30 15:29sell30.20eurusd1.33891.36151.33612007.03.30 15:561.33690.000.000.006 040.00
  0.00 0.00 -31.83 8 082.30
Closed P/L: 8 050.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
298039762007.03.30 15:56buy0.74eurusd1.33701.30541.3398 1.33570.000.00-4.48-96.20
  0.00 0.00 -4.48 -96.20
 Floating P/L: -100.68
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 8 050.47 Floating P/L: -100.68 Margin: 185.00
Balance: 1 008 050.47 Equity: 1 007 949.79 Free Margin: 1 007 764.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 13 685.47 Gross Loss: 5 635.00 Total Net Profit: 8 050.47
Profit Factor: 2.43 Expected Payoff: 365.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 3 809.60 (0.38%)  
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 12 (41.67%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 6 040.00 loss trade: -1 206.20
Average profit trade: 1 244.13 loss trade: -512.27
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (3 791.95) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-3 809.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6 040.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -3 809.60 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2