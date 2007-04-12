Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1429149
|Name: jco
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 14:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31278389
|2007.04.12 09:05
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3452
|1.3632
|1.3417
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-3.78
|31319589
|2007.04.12 13:35
|sell
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3470
|1.3632
|1.3435
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-5.52
|31330811
|2007.04.12 14:18
|sell
|0.24
|eurusdm
|1.3488
|1.3632
|1.3453
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-6.96
|31416910
|2007.04.13 00:44
|sell
|0.48
|eurusdm
|1.3506
|1.3632
|1.3471
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.28
|31473833
|2007.04.13 06:37
|sell
|0.96
|eurusdm
|1.3524
|1.3632
|1.3489
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.76
|31516061
|2007.04.13 10:27
|sell
|1.92
|eurusdm
|1.3542
|1.3632
|1.3507
|2007.04.13 14:40
|1.3519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.16
|31469571
|2007.04.13 06:21
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9843
|1.9862
|1.9917
|2007.04.13 10:39
|1.9862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|31438890
|2007.04.13 02:35
|sell
|0.06
|usdchfm
|1.2144
|1.2117
|1.2062
|2007.04.13 07:46
|1.2117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|31486691
|2007.04.13 07:46
|sell
|0.06
|usdchfm
|1.2112
|1.2085
|1.2030
|2007.04.13 10:40
|1.2085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|31432612
|2007.04.13 01:43
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpym
|118.95
|118.70
|118.15
|2007.04.13 06:47
|118.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|31475740
|2007.04.13 06:47
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpym
|118.67
|118.34
|117.79
|2007.04.13 08:49
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|35.13
|Closed P/L:
|35.35
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31518833
|2007.04.13 10:39
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusdm
|1.9866
|1.9686
|1.9901
|
|1.9840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.56
|31530894
|2007.04.13 11:54
|sell
|0.06
|usdchfm
|1.2076
|1.2256
|1.2041
|
|1.2131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.72
|31542674
|2007.04.13 12:40
|sell
|0.12
|usdchfm
|1.2094
|1.2256
|1.2059
|
|1.2131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.66
|31565914
|2007.04.13 14:36
|buy
|0.12
|gbpusdm
|1.9848
|1.9686
|1.9883
|
|1.9840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|31566038
|2007.04.13 14:36
|sell
|0.24
|usdchfm
|1.2112
|1.2256
|1.2077
|
|1.2131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.76
|31568151
|2007.04.13 14:40
|buy
|0.24
|gbpusdm
|1.9828
|1.9684
|1.9863
|
|1.9840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.88
|31569469
|2007.04.13 14:41
|sell
|0.48
|usdchfm
|1.2130
|1.2256
|1.2095
|
|1.2131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.18
|
|Floating P/L:
|-10.18
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|35.35
|Floating P/L:
|-10.18
|Margin:
|66.00
|Balance:
|3 088.86
|Equity:
|3 078.68
|Free Margin:
|3 012.68