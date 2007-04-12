Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1429149 Name: jco Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 14:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
312783892007.04.12 09:05sell0.06eurusdm1.34521.36321.34172007.04.13 14:411.35150.000.000.03-3.78
313195892007.04.12 13:35sell0.12eurusdm1.34701.36321.34352007.04.13 14:411.35160.000.000.06-5.52
313308112007.04.12 14:18sell0.24eurusdm1.34881.36321.34532007.04.13 14:411.35170.000.000.13-6.96
314169102007.04.13 00:44sell0.48eurusdm1.35061.36321.34712007.04.13 14:411.35170.000.000.00-5.28
314738332007.04.13 06:37sell0.96eurusdm1.35241.36321.34892007.04.13 14:411.35180.000.000.005.76
315160612007.04.13 10:27sell1.92eurusdm1.35421.36321.35072007.04.13 14:401.35190.000.000.0044.16
314695712007.04.13 06:21buy0.06gbpusdm1.98431.98621.99172007.04.13 10:391.98620.000.000.001.14
314388902007.04.13 02:35sell0.06usdchfm1.21441.21171.20622007.04.13 07:461.21170.000.000.001.34
314866912007.04.13 07:46sell0.06usdchfm1.21121.20851.20302007.04.13 10:401.20850.000.000.001.34
314326122007.04.13 01:43sell0.06usdjpym118.95118.70118.152007.04.13 06:47118.700.000.000.001.26
314757402007.04.13 06:47sell0.06usdjpym118.67118.34117.792007.04.13 08:49118.340.000.000.001.67
  0.00 0.00 0.22 35.13
Closed P/L: 35.35
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
315188332007.04.13 10:39buy0.06gbpusdm1.98661.96861.9901 1.98400.000.000.00-1.56
315308942007.04.13 11:54sell0.06usdchfm1.20761.22561.2041 1.21310.000.000.00-2.72
315426742007.04.13 12:40sell0.12usdchfm1.20941.22561.2059 1.21310.000.000.00-3.66
315659142007.04.13 14:36buy0.12gbpusdm1.98481.96861.9883 1.98400.000.000.00-0.96
315660382007.04.13 14:36sell0.24usdchfm1.21121.22561.2077 1.21310.000.000.00-3.76
315681512007.04.13 14:40buy0.24gbpusdm1.98281.96841.9863 1.98400.000.000.002.88
315694692007.04.13 14:41sell0.48usdchfm1.21301.22561.2095 1.21310.000.000.00-0.40
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -10.18
 Floating P/L: -10.18
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 35.35 Floating P/L: -10.18 Margin: 66.00
Balance: 3 088.86 Equity: 3 078.68 Free Margin: 3 012.68