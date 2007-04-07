Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1427620 Name: . Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
307226532007.04.07 19:56balanceDeposit3 000.00
307234302007.04.08 22:43sell0.10eurusd1.33711.34921.33512007.04.09 16:421.33510.000.000.0020.00
307926642007.04.09 16:42buy0.10eurusd1.33511.32301.33712007.04.10 00:571.33710.000.00-0.6120.00
308295382007.04.10 00:57buy0.10eurusd1.33731.32521.33932007.04.10 01:521.33930.000.000.0020.00
308430592007.04.10 01:52buy0.10eurusd1.33941.32731.34142007.04.10 02:321.34140.000.000.0020.00
308523942007.04.10 02:32buy0.10eurusd1.34201.32951.34362007.04.10 11:551.34250.000.000.005.00
309007422007.04.10 08:02buy0.20eurusd1.34051.32991.34252007.04.10 11:551.34250.000.000.0040.00
309315472007.04.10 11:55buy0.10eurusd1.34261.33051.34462007.04.10 14:381.34460.000.000.0020.00
309593752007.04.10 14:39buy0.10eurusd1.34471.33261.34672007.04.11 14:571.34370.000.00-0.61-10.00
309806382007.04.10 17:13buy0.20eurusd1.34321.33261.34522007.04.11 14:561.34370.000.00-1.2110.00
310199942007.04.11 01:19buy0.40eurusd1.34171.33261.34372007.04.11 14:561.34370.000.000.0080.00
311376502007.04.11 14:57sell0.10eurusd1.34361.35571.34162007.04.11 18:101.34160.000.000.0020.00
311614552007.04.11 18:11sell0.10eurusd1.34131.35341.33932007.04.13 07:181.35340.000.002.16-121.00
311677972007.04.11 18:42sell0.20eurusd1.34281.35341.34082007.04.13 07:181.35340.000.004.32-212.00
312138732007.04.12 01:36sell0.40eurusd1.34461.35371.34262007.04.13 07:181.35330.000.002.16-348.00
312158682007.04.12 01:42sell0.80eurusd1.34611.35371.34412007.04.13 07:181.35330.000.004.32-576.00
313219022007.04.12 13:46sell1.60eurusd1.34771.35381.34572007.04.13 07:181.35340.000.008.64-912.00
314810242007.04.13 07:19buy0.10eurusd1.35321.34111.35522007.04.13 14:001.35520.000.000.0020.00
315576722007.04.13 14:00buy0.10eurusd1.35561.34351.35762007.04.13 17:411.35300.000.000.00-26.00
315595332007.04.13 14:02buy0.20eurusd1.35401.34341.35602007.04.13 17:411.35280.000.000.00-24.00
315684102007.04.13 14:40buy0.40eurusd1.35221.34311.35422007.04.13 17:411.35270.000.000.0020.00
315830152007.04.13 15:10buy0.80eurusd1.35071.34311.35272007.04.13 17:411.35270.000.000.00160.00
  0.00 0.00 19.17 -1 774.00
Closed P/L: -1 754.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
316108442007.04.13 17:42sell0.10eurusd1.35281.36491.3508 1.35320.000.000.54-4.00
  0.00 0.00 0.54 -4.00
 Floating P/L: -3.46
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 754.83 Floating P/L: -3.46 Margin: 50.00
Balance: 1 245.17 Equity: 1 241.71 Free Margin: 1 191.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 453.18 Gross Loss: 2 208.01 Total Net Profit: -1 754.83
Profit Factor: 0.21 Expected Payoff: -83.56  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 904.83 Maximal Drawdown: 2 147.40 (66.23%) Relative Drawdown: 66.23% (2 147.40)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 7 (28.57%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (78.57%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (61.90%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (38.10%)
Largest profit trade: 160.00 loss trade: -903.36
Average profit trade: 34.86 loss trade: -276.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (233.18) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-2 147.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 233.18 (9) consecutive loss (count): -2 147.40 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3