|Account: 1427620
|Name: .
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30722653
|2007.04.07 19:56
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|30723430
|2007.04.08 22:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3371
|1.3492
|1.3351
|2007.04.09 16:42
|1.3351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30792664
|2007.04.09 16:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3351
|1.3230
|1.3371
|2007.04.10 00:57
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|20.00
|30829538
|2007.04.10 00:57
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3373
|1.3252
|1.3393
|2007.04.10 01:52
|1.3393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30843059
|2007.04.10 01:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3394
|1.3273
|1.3414
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.3414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30852394
|2007.04.10 02:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3295
|1.3436
|2007.04.10 11:55
|1.3425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|30900742
|2007.04.10 08:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3405
|1.3299
|1.3425
|2007.04.10 11:55
|1.3425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|30931547
|2007.04.10 11:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3426
|1.3305
|1.3446
|2007.04.10 14:38
|1.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30959375
|2007.04.10 14:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3326
|1.3467
|2007.04.11 14:57
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-10.00
|30980638
|2007.04.10 17:13
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.3326
|1.3452
|2007.04.11 14:56
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|10.00
|31019994
|2007.04.11 01:19
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3417
|1.3326
|1.3437
|2007.04.11 14:56
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|31137650
|2007.04.11 14:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3436
|1.3557
|1.3416
|2007.04.11 18:10
|1.3416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|31161455
|2007.04.11 18:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3413
|1.3534
|1.3393
|2007.04.13 07:18
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-121.00
|31167797
|2007.04.11 18:42
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3428
|1.3534
|1.3408
|2007.04.13 07:18
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|-212.00
|31213873
|2007.04.12 01:36
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3446
|1.3537
|1.3426
|2007.04.13 07:18
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-348.00
|31215868
|2007.04.12 01:42
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3537
|1.3441
|2007.04.13 07:18
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|-576.00
|31321902
|2007.04.12 13:46
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3477
|1.3538
|1.3457
|2007.04.13 07:18
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|8.64
|-912.00
|31481024
|2007.04.13 07:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3411
|1.3552
|2007.04.13 14:00
|1.3552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|31557672
|2007.04.13 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3556
|1.3435
|1.3576
|2007.04.13 17:41
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|31559533
|2007.04.13 14:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3540
|1.3434
|1.3560
|2007.04.13 17:41
|1.3528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|31568410
|2007.04.13 14:40
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3431
|1.3542
|2007.04.13 17:41
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|31583015
|2007.04.13 15:10
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.3431
|1.3527
|2007.04.13 17:41
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.17
|-1 774.00
|Closed P/L:
|-1 754.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31610844
|2007.04.13 17:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3528
|1.3649
|1.3508
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-4.00
|Floating P/L:
|-3.46
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 754.83
|Floating P/L:
|-3.46
|Margin:
|50.00
|Balance:
|1 245.17
|Equity:
|1 241.71
|Free Margin:
|1 191.71
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|453.18
|Gross Loss:
|2 208.01
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 754.83
|Profit Factor:
|0.21
|Expected Payoff:
|-83.56
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 904.83
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 147.40 (66.23%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|66.23% (2 147.40)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (28.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (78.57%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (61.90%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (38.10%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|160.00
|loss trade:
|-903.36
|Average
|profit trade:
|34.86
|loss trade:
|-276.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (233.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-2 147.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|233.18 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 147.40 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3