Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1411536 Name: Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 20:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
287802352007.03.21 11:15balanceDeposit10 000.00
287821222007.03.21 11:34buy0.10eurusd1.33020.00001.33982007.03.21 23:501.33980.000.00-1.8296.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
290988652007.03.23 14:17buy0.10eurusd1.33000.00001.33962007.03.30 15:481.33960.000.00-4.2596.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
291659482007.03.26 07:07buy0.10gbpusd1.96000.00001.96962007.03.26 14:071.96960.000.000.0096.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
296931852007.03.30 07:29buy0.10gbpusd1.96000.00001.96962007.03.30 15:271.96960.000.000.0096.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
297882652007.03.30 15:28buy0.10gbpusd1.97060.00001.98022007.03.30 15:441.97010.000.000.00-5.00
 19665JLPi_Grid
291652462007.03.26 07:00sell0.10usdchf1.22000.00001.21042007.03.28 04:251.21040.000.00-1.8879.31
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
291951122007.03.26 13:46sell0.10usdchf1.21960.00001.21002007.03.28 11:431.21000.000.00-1.8879.34
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
294175042007.03.28 11:43buy0.10usdchf1.21000.00001.21962007.03.30 07:551.21960.000.003.5678.71
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
296999212007.03.30 07:56sell0.10usdchf1.22000.00001.21042007.03.30 15:291.21040.000.000.0079.31
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
291613232007.03.26 05:55sell0.10usdjpy118.000.00117.042007.03.28 12:31117.040.000.00-2.8682.02
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
293039222007.03.27 14:02sell0.10usdjpy117.970.00117.012007.03.28 12:31117.010.000.00-1.4382.04
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
294260592007.03.28 12:32buy0.10usdjpy117.000.00117.962007.03.29 17:35117.960.000.004.0581.38
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -6.51 941.11
Closed P/L: 934.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
292028332007.03.26 14:08buy0.10gbpusd1.97040.00001.9800 1.96740.000.00-0.28-30.00
 19665JLPi_Grid
298022292007.03.30 15:54buy0.10gbpusd1.97000.00001.9796 1.96740.000.00-0.04-26.00
 19665JLPi_Grid
288299332007.03.21 18:26sell0.10usdchf1.20960.00001.2000 1.21560.000.00-11.28-49.36
 19665JLPi_Grid
291951092007.03.26 13:46buy0.10usdchf1.22000.00001.2296 1.21520.000.006.23-39.50
 19665JLPi_Grid
296999082007.03.30 07:56buy0.10usdchf1.22060.00001.2302 1.21520.000.000.89-44.44
 19665JLPi_Grid
297979302007.03.30 15:46buy0.10usdchf1.21000.00001.2196 1.21520.000.000.8942.79
 19665JLPi_Grid
297979342007.03.30 15:46sell0.10usdchf1.20960.00001.2000 1.21560.000.00-0.94-49.36
 19665JLPi_Grid
293039212007.03.27 14:02buy0.10usdjpy118.000.00118.96 117.840.000.008.10-13.58
 19665JLPi_Grid
294260822007.03.28 12:32sell0.10usdjpy116.950.00115.99 117.870.000.00-7.15-78.05
 19665JLPi_Grid
296237252007.03.29 17:42sell0.10usdjpy118.000.00117.04 117.870.000.00-2.8611.03
 19665JLPi_Grid
  0.00 0.00 -6.44 -276.47
 Floating P/L: -282.91
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 934.60 Floating P/L: -282.91 Margin: 350.00
Balance: 10 934.60 Equity: 10 651.69 Free Margin: 10 301.69
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 939.60 Gross Loss: 5.00 Total Net Profit: 934.60
Profit Factor: 187.92 Expected Payoff: 77.88  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 5.00 (0.05%) Relative Drawdown: 0.05% (5.00)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (91.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (8.33%)
Largest profit trade: 96.00 loss trade: -5.00
Average profit trade: 85.42 loss trade: -5.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (847.85) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-5.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 847.85 (10) consecutive loss (count): -5.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1