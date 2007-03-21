|Account: 1411536
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 30, 20:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28780235
|2007.03.21 11:15
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|28782122
|2007.03.21 11:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3302
|0.0000
|1.3398
|2007.03.21 23:50
|1.3398
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29098865
|2007.03.23 14:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3300
|0.0000
|1.3396
|2007.03.30 15:48
|1.3396
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.25
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29165948
|2007.03.26 07:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9600
|0.0000
|1.9696
|2007.03.26 14:07
|1.9696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29693185
|2007.03.30 07:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9600
|0.0000
|1.9696
|2007.03.30 15:27
|1.9696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29788265
|2007.03.30 15:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|0.0000
|1.9802
|2007.03.30 15:44
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29165246
|2007.03.26 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2200
|0.0000
|1.2104
|2007.03.28 04:25
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|79.31
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29195112
|2007.03.26 13:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2196
|0.0000
|1.2100
|2007.03.28 11:43
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|79.34
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29417504
|2007.03.28 11:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2100
|0.0000
|1.2196
|2007.03.30 07:55
|1.2196
|0.00
|0.00
|3.56
|78.71
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29699921
|2007.03.30 07:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2200
|0.0000
|1.2104
|2007.03.30 15:29
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.31
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29161323
|2007.03.26 05:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.00
|0.00
|117.04
|2007.03.28 12:31
|117.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.86
|82.02
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29303922
|2007.03.27 14:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.97
|0.00
|117.01
|2007.03.28 12:31
|117.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|82.04
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29426059
|2007.03.28 12:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.00
|0.00
|117.96
|2007.03.29 17:35
|117.96
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|81.38
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.51
|941.11
|Closed P/L:
|934.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29202833
|2007.03.26 14:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9704
|0.0000
|1.9800
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-30.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29802229
|2007.03.30 15:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9700
|0.0000
|1.9796
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-26.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|28829933
|2007.03.21 18:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2096
|0.0000
|1.2000
|1.2156
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.28
|-49.36
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29195109
|2007.03.26 13:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2200
|0.0000
|1.2296
|1.2152
|0.00
|0.00
|6.23
|-39.50
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29699908
|2007.03.30 07:56
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2206
|0.0000
|1.2302
|1.2152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|-44.44
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29797930
|2007.03.30 15:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2100
|0.0000
|1.2196
|1.2152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|42.79
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29797934
|2007.03.30 15:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2096
|0.0000
|1.2000
|1.2156
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|-49.36
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29303921
|2007.03.27 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.00
|0.00
|118.96
|117.84
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|-13.58
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29426082
|2007.03.28 12:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.95
|0.00
|115.99
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.15
|-78.05
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29623725
|2007.03.29 17:42
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.00
|0.00
|117.04
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.86
|11.03
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.44
|-276.47
|Floating P/L:
|-282.91
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|934.60
|Floating P/L:
|-282.91
|Margin:
|350.00
|Balance:
|10 934.60
|Equity:
|10 651.69
|Free Margin:
|10 301.69
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|939.60
|Gross Loss:
|5.00
|Total Net Profit:
|934.60
|Profit Factor:
|187.92
|Expected Payoff:
|77.88
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|5.00 (0.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.05% (5.00)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (91.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (8.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|96.00
|loss trade:
|-5.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|85.42
|loss trade:
|-5.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (847.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-5.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|847.85 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1