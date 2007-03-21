|Account: 1411536
|Name: Beketov Evgeny
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 07:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28780235
|2007.03.21 11:15
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|28782122
|2007.03.21 11:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3302
|0.0000
|1.3398
|2007.03.21 23:50
|1.3398
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29098865
|2007.03.23 14:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3300
|0.0000
|1.3396
|2007.03.30 15:48
|1.3396
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.25
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|30536135
|2007.04.05 13:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3402
|0.0000
|1.3498
|2007.04.12 14:39
|1.3498
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.23
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|30846491
|2007.04.10 02:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3402
|0.0000
|1.3498
|2007.04.12 14:39
|1.3498
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29165948
|2007.03.26 07:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9600
|0.0000
|1.9696
|2007.03.26 14:07
|1.9696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29202833
|2007.03.26 14:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9704
|0.0000
|1.9800
|2007.04.03 06:24
|1.9800
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29693185
|2007.03.30 07:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9600
|0.0000
|1.9696
|2007.03.30 15:27
|1.9696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29788265
|2007.03.30 15:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|0.0000
|1.9802
|2007.03.30 15:44
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29802229
|2007.03.30 15:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9700
|0.0000
|1.9796
|2007.04.02 13:27
|1.9796
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29922634
|2007.04.02 06:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9704
|0.0000
|1.9800
|2007.04.03 06:24
|1.9800
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|30504773
|2007.04.05 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9695
|0.0000
|1.9791
|2007.04.11 06:14
|1.9791
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|30794170
|2007.04.09 16:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9600
|0.0000
|1.9696
|2007.04.10 02:32
|1.9696
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|96.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29165246
|2007.03.26 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2200
|0.0000
|1.2104
|2007.03.28 04:25
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|79.31
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29195112
|2007.03.26 13:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2196
|0.0000
|1.2100
|2007.03.28 11:43
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|79.34
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29417504
|2007.03.28 11:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2100
|0.0000
|1.2196
|2007.03.30 07:55
|1.2196
|0.00
|0.00
|3.56
|78.71
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29699921
|2007.03.30 07:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2200
|0.0000
|1.2104
|2007.03.30 15:29
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.31
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29797930
|2007.03.30 15:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2100
|0.0000
|1.2196
|2007.04.03 15:54
|1.2196
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|78.71
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29161323
|2007.03.26 05:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.00
|0.00
|117.04
|2007.03.28 12:31
|117.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.86
|82.02
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29303921
|2007.03.27 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.00
|0.00
|118.96
|2007.04.03 19:43
|118.96
|0.00
|0.00
|9.45
|80.70
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29303922
|2007.03.27 14:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.97
|0.00
|117.01
|2007.03.28 12:31
|117.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|82.04
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29426059
|2007.03.28 12:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.00
|0.00
|117.96
|2007.03.29 17:35
|117.96
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|81.38
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|29874492
|2007.04.02 00:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.03
|0.00
|118.99
|2007.04.04 05:53
|118.99
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|80.68
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|1 853.20
|Closed P/L:
|1 853.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30536204
|2007.04.05 13:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3400
|0.0000
|1.3304
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|-133.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|30846495
|2007.04.10 02:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3400
|0.0000
|1.3304
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|-133.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|30115483
|2007.04.03 06:25
|buy
|0.11
|gbpusd
|1.9804
|0.0000
|1.9900
|1.9860
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|61.60
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|31070271
|2007.04.11 07:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9804
|0.0000
|1.9900
|1.9860
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|56.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|28829933
|2007.03.21 18:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2096
|0.0000
|1.2000
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.50
|-11.56
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29195109
|2007.03.26 13:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2200
|0.0000
|1.2296
|1.2106
|0.00
|0.00
|17.80
|-77.65
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29699908
|2007.03.30 07:56
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2206
|0.0000
|1.2302
|1.2106
|0.00
|0.00
|12.46
|-82.60
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29797934
|2007.03.30 15:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2096
|0.0000
|1.2000
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.16
|-11.56
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|30342139
|2007.04.04 07:37
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.2200
|0.0000
|1.2296
|1.2106
|0.00
|0.00
|10.78
|-85.41
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|30342249
|2007.04.04 07:37
|sell
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.2196
|0.0000
|1.2100
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.35
|78.12
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|30506221
|2007.04.05 11:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2200
|0.0000
|1.2296
|1.2106
|0.00
|0.00
|7.12
|-77.65
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|30506234
|2007.04.05 11:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2196
|0.0000
|1.2100
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.52
|71.02
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|30855313
|2007.04.10 02:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2199
|0.0000
|1.2295
|1.2106
|0.00
|0.00
|4.45
|-76.82
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|30855321
|2007.04.10 02:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2195
|0.0000
|1.2099
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.70
|70.19
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|31099080
|2007.04.11 10:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2200
|0.0000
|1.2104
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.76
|74.32
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29426082
|2007.03.28 12:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.95
|0.00
|115.99
|118.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.74
|-137.46
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29623725
|2007.03.29 17:42
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.00
|0.00
|117.04
|118.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.45
|-48.91
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|29874496
|2007.04.02 00:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.00
|0.00
|117.04
|118.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.59
|-48.91
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|30837983
|2007.04.10 01:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.00
|0.00
|119.96
|118.55
|0.00
|0.00
|6.75
|-37.96
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|31324433
|2007.04.12 13:51
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.96
|0.00
|118.00
|118.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|32.05
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|31336980
|2007.04.12 14:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3502
|0.0000
|1.3598
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|29.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|31337066
|2007.04.12 14:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3500
|0.0000
|1.3404
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-33.00
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.55
|-523.19
|Floating P/L:
|-588.74
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 853.37
|Floating P/L:
|-588.74
|Margin:
|760.00
|Balance:
|11 853.37
|Equity:
|11 264.63
|Free Margin:
|10 504.63
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 858.37
|Gross Loss:
|5.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 853.37
|Profit Factor:
|371.67
|Expected Payoff:
|84.24
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|5.00 (0.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.05% (5.00)
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (94.12%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (95.45%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (4.55%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|96.00
|loss trade:
|-5.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|88.49
|loss trade:
|-5.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (1 010.52)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-5.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 010.52 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|1