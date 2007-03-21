Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1411536 Name: Beketov Evgeny Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 07:39
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
287802352007.03.21 11:15balanceDeposit10 000.00
287821222007.03.21 11:34buy0.10eurusd1.33020.00001.33982007.03.21 23:501.33980.000.00-1.8296.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
290988652007.03.23 14:17buy0.10eurusd1.33000.00001.33962007.03.30 15:481.33960.000.00-4.2596.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
305361352007.04.05 13:11buy0.10eurusd1.34020.00001.34982007.04.12 14:391.34980.000.00-4.2396.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
308464912007.04.10 02:02buy0.10eurusd1.34020.00001.34982007.04.12 14:391.34980.000.00-2.4296.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
291659482007.03.26 07:07buy0.10gbpusd1.96000.00001.96962007.03.26 14:071.96960.000.000.0096.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
292028332007.03.26 14:08buy0.10gbpusd1.97040.00001.98002007.04.03 06:241.98000.000.00-0.3296.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
296931852007.03.30 07:29buy0.10gbpusd1.96000.00001.96962007.03.30 15:271.96960.000.000.0096.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
297882652007.03.30 15:28buy0.10gbpusd1.97060.00001.98022007.03.30 15:441.97010.000.000.00-5.00
 19665JLPi_Grid
298022292007.03.30 15:54buy0.10gbpusd1.97000.00001.97962007.04.02 13:271.97960.000.00-0.0496.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
299226342007.04.02 06:26buy0.10gbpusd1.97040.00001.98002007.04.03 06:241.98000.000.00-0.0496.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
305047732007.04.05 11:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96950.00001.97912007.04.11 06:141.97910.000.00-0.1696.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
307941702007.04.09 16:48buy0.10gbpusd1.96000.00001.96962007.04.10 02:321.96960.000.00-0.0496.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
291652462007.03.26 07:00sell0.10usdchf1.22000.00001.21042007.03.28 04:251.21040.000.00-1.8879.31
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
291951122007.03.26 13:46sell0.10usdchf1.21960.00001.21002007.03.28 11:431.21000.000.00-1.8879.34
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
294175042007.03.28 11:43buy0.10usdchf1.21000.00001.21962007.03.30 07:551.21960.000.003.5678.71
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
296999212007.03.30 07:56sell0.10usdchf1.22000.00001.21042007.03.30 15:291.21040.000.000.0079.31
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
297979302007.03.30 15:46buy0.10usdchf1.21000.00001.21962007.04.03 15:541.21960.000.001.7878.71
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
291613232007.03.26 05:55sell0.10usdjpy118.000.00117.042007.03.28 12:31117.040.000.00-2.8682.02
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
293039212007.03.27 14:02buy0.10usdjpy118.000.00118.962007.04.03 19:43118.960.000.009.4580.70
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
293039222007.03.27 14:02sell0.10usdjpy117.970.00117.012007.03.28 12:31117.010.000.00-1.4382.04
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
294260592007.03.28 12:32buy0.10usdjpy117.000.00117.962007.03.29 17:35117.960.000.004.0581.38
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
298744922007.04.02 00:16buy0.10usdjpy118.030.00118.992007.04.04 05:53118.990.000.002.7080.68
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.17 1 853.20
Closed P/L: 1 853.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
305362042007.04.05 13:11sell0.10eurusd1.34000.00001.3304 1.35330.000.004.32-133.00
 19665JLPi_Grid
308464952007.04.10 02:02sell0.10eurusd1.34000.00001.3304 1.35330.000.002.70-133.00
 19665JLPi_Grid
301154832007.04.03 06:25buy0.11gbpusd1.98040.00001.9900 1.98600.000.00-0.5061.60
 19665JLPi_Grid
310702712007.04.11 07:02buy0.10gbpusd1.98040.00001.9900 1.98600.000.00-0.1656.00
 19665JLPi_Grid
288299332007.03.21 18:26sell0.10usdchf1.20960.00001.2000 1.21100.000.00-23.50-11.56
 19665JLPi_Grid
291951092007.03.26 13:46buy0.10usdchf1.22000.00001.2296 1.21060.000.0017.80-77.65
 19665JLPi_Grid
296999082007.03.30 07:56buy0.10usdchf1.22060.00001.2302 1.21060.000.0012.46-82.60
 19665JLPi_Grid
297979342007.03.30 15:46sell0.10usdchf1.20960.00001.2000 1.21100.000.00-13.16-11.56
 19665JLPi_Grid
303421392007.04.04 07:37buy0.11usdchf1.22000.00001.2296 1.21060.000.0010.78-85.41
 19665JLPi_Grid
303422492007.04.04 07:37sell0.11usdchf1.21960.00001.2100 1.21100.000.00-11.3578.12
 19665JLPi_Grid
305062212007.04.05 11:02buy0.10usdchf1.22000.00001.2296 1.21060.000.007.12-77.65
 19665JLPi_Grid
305062342007.04.05 11:02sell0.10usdchf1.21960.00001.2100 1.21100.000.00-7.5271.02
 19665JLPi_Grid
308553132007.04.10 02:39buy0.10usdchf1.21990.00001.2295 1.21060.000.004.45-76.82
 19665JLPi_Grid
308553212007.04.10 02:39sell0.10usdchf1.21950.00001.2099 1.21100.000.00-4.7070.19
 19665JLPi_Grid
310990802007.04.11 10:34sell0.10usdchf1.22000.00001.2104 1.21100.000.00-3.7674.32
 19665JLPi_Grid
294260822007.03.28 12:32sell0.10usdjpy116.950.00115.99 118.580.000.00-25.74-137.46
 19665JLPi_Grid
296237252007.03.29 17:42sell0.10usdjpy118.000.00117.04 118.580.000.00-21.45-48.91
 19665JLPi_Grid
298744962007.04.02 00:16sell0.10usdjpy118.000.00117.04 118.580.000.00-18.59-48.91
 19665JLPi_Grid
308379832007.04.10 01:36buy0.10usdjpy119.000.00119.96 118.550.000.006.75-37.96
 19665JLPi_Grid
313244332007.04.12 13:51sell0.10usdjpy118.960.00118.00 118.580.000.00-1.4332.05
 19665JLPi_Grid
313369802007.04.12 14:40buy0.10eurusd1.35020.00001.3598 1.35310.000.00-0.6129.00
 19665JLPi_Grid
313370662007.04.12 14:40sell0.10eurusd1.35000.00001.3404 1.35330.000.000.54-33.00
 19665JLPi_Grid
  0.00 0.00 -65.55 -523.19
 Floating P/L: -588.74
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 853.37 Floating P/L: -588.74 Margin: 760.00
Balance: 11 853.37 Equity: 11 264.63 Free Margin: 10 504.63
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 858.37 Gross Loss: 5.00 Total Net Profit: 1 853.37
Profit Factor: 371.67 Expected Payoff: 84.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 5.00 (0.05%) Relative Drawdown: 0.05% (5.00)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (94.12%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (95.45%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (4.55%)
Largest profit trade: 96.00 loss trade: -5.00
Average profit trade: 88.49 loss trade: -5.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (1 010.52) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-5.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 010.52 (11) consecutive loss (count): -5.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 1