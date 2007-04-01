Velocity4x

Account: 500215 Name: Martin Smith Currency: USD 2007 April 4, 13:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6913542007.04.01 22:30buy0.10usdjpy117.620.00118.562007.04.03 09:10118.560.000.000.8579.28
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
6914162007.04.02 00:20buy0.10gbpusd1.96690.00001.97352007.04.02 07:291.97350.000.000.0066.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
6917912007.04.02 11:17buy0.10gbpusd1.97430.00001.98092007.04.03 07:121.98090.000.00-0.1266.00
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
6923502007.04.03 04:59buy0.10eurjpy157.830.00158.772007.04.03 14:12158.770.000.000.0079.16
 19665JLPi_Grid[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.73 290.44
Closed P/L: 291.17
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6923512007.04.03 04:59sell0.10eurjpy157.790.00156.85 158.640.000.00-1.68-71.54
 19665JLPi_Grid
6927722007.04.03 14:12buy0.10eurjpy158.840.00159.78 158.600.000.000.84-20.20
 19665JLPi_Grid
6927732007.04.03 14:12sell0.10eurjpy158.800.00157.86 158.640.000.00-1.6813.46
 19665JLPi_Grid
6913502007.04.01 22:22buy0.10eurusd1.33700.00001.3436 1.33580.000.00-2.00-12.00
 19665JLPi_Grid
6924672007.04.03 07:12buy0.10gbpusd1.98160.00001.9882 1.97280.000.00-0.12-88.00
 19665JLPi_Grid
6929742007.04.03 17:57buy0.10gbpusd1.97390.00001.9805 1.97280.000.00-0.12-11.00
 19665JLPi_Grid
6913902007.04.02 00:01buy0.10usdchf1.21550.00001.2249 1.21970.000.001.2334.43
 19665JLPi_Grid
6913912007.04.02 00:01sell0.10usdchf1.21520.00001.2058 1.22000.000.00-2.46-39.34
 19665JLPi_Grid
6913552007.04.01 22:30sell0.10usdjpy117.600.00116.66 118.810.000.00-3.38-101.84
 19665JLPi_Grid
6925612007.04.03 09:13buy0.10usdjpy118.600.00119.54 118.790.000.000.8415.99
 19665JLPi_Grid
6925622007.04.03 09:13sell0.10usdjpy118.580.00117.64 118.810.000.00-1.68-19.36
 19665JLPi_Grid
6932892007.04.04 04:06buy0.10gbpusd1.97440.00001.9810 1.97280.000.000.00-16.00
 19665JLPi_Grid
6935532007.04.04 10:13buy0.10eurjpy158.810.00159.75 158.600.000.000.00-17.68
 19665JLPi_Grid
6935542007.04.04 10:13sell0.10eurjpy158.770.00157.83 158.640.000.000.0010.94
 19665JLPi_Grid
  0.00 0.00 -10.21 -322.14
 Floating P/L: -332.35
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 291.17 Floating P/L: -332.35 Margin: 1 895.08
Balance: 7 002.91 Equity: 6 670.56 Free Margin: 4 775.48