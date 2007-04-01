Velocity4x
|Account: 500215
|Name: Martin Smith
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 4, 13:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|691354
|2007.04.01 22:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.62
|0.00
|118.56
|2007.04.03 09:10
|118.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|79.28
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|691416
|2007.04.02 00:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9669
|0.0000
|1.9735
|2007.04.02 07:29
|1.9735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|691791
|2007.04.02 11:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9743
|0.0000
|1.9809
|2007.04.03 07:12
|1.9809
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|66.00
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|692350
|2007.04.03 04:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.83
|0.00
|158.77
|2007.04.03 14:12
|158.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.16
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.73
|290.44
|Closed P/L:
|291.17
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|692351
|2007.04.03 04:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.79
|0.00
|156.85
|
|158.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|-71.54
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|692772
|2007.04.03 14:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.84
|0.00
|159.78
|
|158.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|-20.20
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|692773
|2007.04.03 14:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.80
|0.00
|157.86
|
|158.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|13.46
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|691350
|2007.04.01 22:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3370
|0.0000
|1.3436
|
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|-12.00
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|692467
|2007.04.03 07:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9816
|0.0000
|1.9882
|
|1.9728
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-88.00
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|692974
|2007.04.03 17:57
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9739
|0.0000
|1.9805
|
|1.9728
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-11.00
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|691390
|2007.04.02 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2155
|0.0000
|1.2249
|
|1.2197
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|34.43
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|691391
|2007.04.02 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2152
|0.0000
|1.2058
|
|1.2200
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.46
|-39.34
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|691355
|2007.04.01 22:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.60
|0.00
|116.66
|
|118.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.38
|-101.84
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|692561
|2007.04.03 09:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.60
|0.00
|119.54
|
|118.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|15.99
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|692562
|2007.04.03 09:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.58
|0.00
|117.64
|
|118.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|-19.36
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|693289
|2007.04.04 04:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9744
|0.0000
|1.9810
|
|1.9728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|693553
|2007.04.04 10:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.81
|0.00
|159.75
|
|158.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.68
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|693554
|2007.04.04 10:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.77
|0.00
|157.83
|
|158.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.94
|
|19665
|JLPi_Grid
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.21
|-322.14
|
|Floating P/L:
|-332.35
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|291.17
|Floating P/L:
|-332.35
|Margin:
|1 895.08
|Balance:
|7 002.91
|Equity:
|6 670.56
|Free Margin:
|4 775.48