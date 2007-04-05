Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1425650 Name: radu bunea Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 15:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
304922812007.04.05 09:33balanceDeposit300.00
304965292007.04.05 10:09sell0.01gbpusdm1.97301.99101.96952007.04.05 11:001.96950.000.000.000.35
 772188RB26DETT[tp]
305073832007.04.05 11:03sell0.01gbpusdm1.97111.96921.96372007.04.05 12:151.96910.000.000.000.20
 772188RB26DETT
305101252007.04.05 11:13sell0.01gbpjpym234.11236.01233.762007.04.05 12:40233.980.000.000.000.11
 772188RB26DETT
305122122007.04.05 11:19sell0.02gbpjpym234.31236.03233.962007.04.05 12:39233.960.000.000.000.59
 772188RB26DETT[tp]
305122562007.04.05 11:19sell0.02gbpusdm1.97291.96911.96362007.04.05 12:151.96910.000.000.000.76
 772188RB26DETT[sl]
306189582007.04.06 01:00sell0.01eurusdm1.34211.36011.33862007.04.06 12:331.33860.000.000.000.35
 772188RB26DETT[tp]
306232342007.04.06 02:33buy0.01usdjpym118.80117.00119.152007.04.06 12:32119.150.000.000.000.29
 772188RB26DETT[tp]
306242492007.04.06 02:53sell0.01gbpusdm1.97041.98841.96692007.04.06 12:301.96690.000.000.000.35
 772188RB26DETT[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3.00
Closed P/L: 3.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
306511302007.04.06 10:00sell0.01gbpjpym233.99235.89233.64 234.640.000.000.00-0.54
 772188RB26DETT
306663132007.04.06 12:34sell0.02gbpjpym234.24235.96233.89 234.640.000.000.00-0.67
 772188RB26DETT
306874092007.04.06 13:27sell0.04gbpjpym234.43235.97234.08 234.640.000.000.00-0.71
 772188RB26DETT
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.92
 Floating P/L: -1.92
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 300.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3.00 Floating P/L: -1.92 Margin: 3.50
Balance: 303.00 Equity: 301.08 Free Margin: 297.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 3.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 0.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.76 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.38 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (3.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3.00 (8) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 0