|Account: 1425650
|Name: radu bunea
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 15:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30492281
|2007.04.05 09:33
|balance
|Deposit
|300.00
|30496529
|2007.04.05 10:09
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9730
|1.9910
|1.9695
|2007.04.05 11:00
|1.9695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|772188
|RB26DETT[tp]
|30507383
|2007.04.05 11:03
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9711
|1.9692
|1.9637
|2007.04.05 12:15
|1.9691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|772188
|RB26DETT
|30510125
|2007.04.05 11:13
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|234.11
|236.01
|233.76
|2007.04.05 12:40
|233.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|772188
|RB26DETT
|30512212
|2007.04.05 11:19
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|234.31
|236.03
|233.96
|2007.04.05 12:39
|233.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|772188
|RB26DETT[tp]
|30512256
|2007.04.05 11:19
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9729
|1.9691
|1.9636
|2007.04.05 12:15
|1.9691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|772188
|RB26DETT[sl]
|30618958
|2007.04.06 01:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3421
|1.3601
|1.3386
|2007.04.06 12:33
|1.3386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|772188
|RB26DETT[tp]
|30623234
|2007.04.06 02:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.80
|117.00
|119.15
|2007.04.06 12:32
|119.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|772188
|RB26DETT[tp]
|30624249
|2007.04.06 02:53
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9704
|1.9884
|1.9669
|2007.04.06 12:30
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|772188
|RB26DETT[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|Closed P/L:
|3.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30651130
|2007.04.06 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpym
|233.99
|235.89
|233.64
|234.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|772188
|RB26DETT
|30666313
|2007.04.06 12:34
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpym
|234.24
|235.96
|233.89
|234.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|772188
|RB26DETT
|30687409
|2007.04.06 13:27
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpym
|234.43
|235.97
|234.08
|234.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|772188
|RB26DETT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|Floating P/L:
|-1.92
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|300.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3.00
|Floating P/L:
|-1.92
|Margin:
|3.50
|Balance:
|303.00
|Equity:
|301.08
|Free Margin:
|297.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|3.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|0.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.76
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.38
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (3.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3.00 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|0