|Account: 1414635
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 15:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29132525
|2007.03.24 23:50
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000 000.00
|29143201
|2007.03.25 23:56
|sell
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3271
|1.3587
|1.3243
|2007.03.28 15:31
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|-532.80
|29195706
|2007.03.26 13:52
|sell
|1.48
|eurusd
|1.3289
|1.3587
|1.3261
|2007.03.28 15:31
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|15.98
|-784.40
|29198549
|2007.03.26 14:02
|sell
|2.96
|eurusd
|1.3316
|1.3596
|1.3288
|2007.03.28 15:31
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|31.96
|-799.20
|29204703
|2007.03.26 14:16
|sell
|5.92
|eurusd
|1.3334
|1.3596
|1.3306
|2007.03.28 15:30
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|63.94
|-473.60
|29269859
|2007.03.27 08:18
|sell
|11.84
|eurusd
|1.3352
|1.3596
|1.3324
|2007.03.28 15:30
|1.3340
|0.00
|0.00
|63.94
|1 420.80
|29446823
|2007.03.28 14:34
|sell
|23.68
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3596
|1.3342
|2007.03.28 15:30
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 630.40
|29460718
|2007.03.28 15:31
|sell
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3342
|1.3658
|1.3314
|2007.03.28 19:30
|1.3314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|207.20
|29489716
|2007.03.28 19:30
|sell
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3628
|1.3284
|2007.03.29 12:37
|1.3320
|0.00
|0.00
|11.99
|-59.20
|29559765
|2007.03.29 08:13
|sell
|1.48
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3628
|1.3302
|2007.03.29 12:36
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.40
|29570771
|2007.03.29 10:41
|sell
|2.96
|eurusd
|1.3350
|1.3630
|1.3322
|2007.03.29 12:36
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|828.80
|29583977
|2007.03.29 12:37
|sell
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3318
|1.3634
|1.3290
|2007.03.30 10:47
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|66.60
|29595947
|2007.03.29 13:48
|sell
|1.48
|eurusd
|1.3337
|1.3635
|1.3309
|2007.03.30 10:47
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|7.99
|414.40
|29719758
|2007.03.30 10:47
|sell
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3624
|1.3280
|2007.03.30 12:40
|1.3295
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.20
|29729951
|2007.03.30 12:22
|sell
|1.48
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.3624
|1.3298
|2007.03.30 12:39
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|414.40
|29735803
|2007.03.30 12:40
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3293
|1.2977
|1.3321
|2007.03.30 15:14
|1.3321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|207.20
|29776076
|2007.03.30 15:15
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3333
|1.3017
|1.3361
|2007.03.30 15:26
|1.3361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|207.20
|29784268
|2007.03.30 15:26
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3363
|1.3047
|1.3391
|2007.03.30 15:30
|1.3391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|207.20
|29790591
|2007.03.30 15:30
|buy
|0.74
|eurusd
|1.3395
|1.3079
|1.3423
|2007.04.02 11:54
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.48
|-207.20
|29793893
|2007.03.30 15:34
|buy
|1.48
|eurusd
|1.3377
|1.3079
|1.3405
|2007.04.02 11:54
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.95
|-162.80
|29841076
|2007.03.30 18:56
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3358
|1.3078
|1.3386
|2007.04.02 11:53
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.15
|270.00
|29882249
|2007.04.02 00:47
|buy
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3077
|1.3367
|2007.04.02 11:53
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 680.00
|29972402
|2007.04.02 11:54
|buy
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3368
|1.3052
|1.3396
|2007.04.04 10:13
|1.3359
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.08
|-67.50
|30237571
|2007.04.03 17:35
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3350
|1.3052
|1.3378
|2007.04.04 10:13
|1.3361
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.08
|165.00
|30243052
|2007.04.03 17:57
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3332
|1.3052
|1.3360
|2007.04.04 10:12
|1.3360
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.15
|840.00
|30357200
|2007.04.04 10:13
|buy
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3362
|1.3046
|1.3390
|2007.04.04 14:23
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|30364868
|2007.04.04 11:03
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3344
|1.3046
|1.3372
|2007.04.04 14:23
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|30390534
|2007.04.04 14:23
|sell
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3686
|1.3342
|2007.04.06 12:35
|1.3383
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|-97.50
|30535500
|2007.04.05 13:09
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3389
|1.3687
|1.3361
|2007.04.06 12:35
|1.3385
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|60.00
|30537286
|2007.04.05 13:13
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3408
|1.3688
|1.3380
|2007.04.06 12:33
|1.3380
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|840.00
|30544587
|2007.04.05 13:26
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.3431
|1.3693
|1.3403
|2007.04.06 12:31
|1.3403
|0.00
|0.00
|32.40
|1 680.00
|30667653
|2007.04.06 12:35
|sell
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3379
|1.3695
|1.3351
|2007.04.09 16:42
|1.3351
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|210.00
|30792728
|2007.04.09 16:42
|sell
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.3350
|1.3666
|1.3322
|2007.04.11 18:13
|1.3412
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|-465.00
|30828371
|2007.04.10 00:51
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3368
|1.3666
|1.3340
|2007.04.11 18:12
|1.3413
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|-675.00
|30840858
|2007.04.10 01:46
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3386
|1.3666
|1.3358
|2007.04.11 18:12
|1.3412
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|-780.00
|30846979
|2007.04.10 02:03
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.3404
|1.3666
|1.3376
|2007.04.11 18:12
|1.3413
|0.00
|0.00
|32.40
|-540.00
|30853050
|2007.04.10 02:33
|sell
|12.00
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3666
|1.3394
|2007.04.11 18:11
|1.3412
|0.00
|0.00
|64.80
|1 200.00
|30946236
|2007.04.10 13:13
|sell
|24.00
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3666
|1.3412
|2007.04.11 18:11
|1.3412
|0.00
|0.00
|129.60
|6 720.00
|31162280
|2007.04.11 18:13
|sell
|0.76
|eurusd
|1.3409
|1.3725
|1.3381
|2007.04.13 14:42
|1.3521
|0.00
|0.00
|16.41
|-851.20
|31167553
|2007.04.11 18:41
|sell
|1.52
|eurusd
|1.3427
|1.3725
|1.3399
|2007.04.13 14:42
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|32.83
|-1 413.60
|31214212
|2007.04.12 01:36
|sell
|3.04
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3727
|1.3419
|2007.04.13 14:42
|1.3519
|0.00
|0.00
|16.42
|-2 188.80
|31219306
|2007.04.12 01:48
|sell
|6.08
|eurusd
|1.3465
|1.3727
|1.3437
|2007.04.13 14:42
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|32.83
|-3 161.60
|31330379
|2007.04.12 14:18
|sell
|12.16
|eurusd
|1.3486
|1.3730
|1.3458
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3516
|0.00
|0.00
|65.66
|-3 648.00
|31417061
|2007.04.13 00:44
|sell
|24.32
|eurusd
|1.3506
|1.3732
|1.3478
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 188.80
|31473821
|2007.04.13 06:37
|sell
|48.64
|eurusd
|1.3524
|1.3732
|1.3496
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 377.60
|31516662
|2007.04.13 10:29
|sell
|97.28
|eurusd
|1.3542
|1.3732
|1.3514
|2007.04.13 14:41
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27 238.40
|31570912
|2007.04.13 14:42
|sell
|0.76
|eurusd
|1.3520
|1.3836
|1.3492
|2007.04.13 15:18
|1.3492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|212.80
|0.00
|0.00
|640.21
|37 711.40
|Closed P/L:
|38 351.61
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|38 351.61
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 038 351.61
|Equity:
|1 038 351.61
|Free Margin:
|1 038 351.61
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|57 093.30
|Gross Loss:
|18 741.69
|Total Net Profit:
|38 351.61
|Profit Factor:
|3.05
|Expected Payoff:
|833.73
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|13 287.85 (1.26%)
|Total Trades:
|46
|Short Positions (won %):
|34 (52.94%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (58.70%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|19 (41.30%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|27 238.40
|loss trade:
|-3 582.34
|Average
|profit trade:
|2 114.57
|loss trade:
|-986.40
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (3 557.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-13 287.85)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|31 616.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-13 287.85 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3