Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1414635 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 April 11, 23:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
291325252007.03.24 23:50balanceDeposit1 000 000.00
291432012007.03.25 23:56sell0.74eurusd1.32711.35871.32432007.03.28 15:311.33430.000.008.00-532.80
291957062007.03.26 13:52sell1.48eurusd1.32891.35871.32612007.03.28 15:311.33420.000.0015.98-784.40
291985492007.03.26 14:02sell2.96eurusd1.33161.35961.32882007.03.28 15:311.33430.000.0031.96-799.20
292047032007.03.26 14:16sell5.92eurusd1.33341.35961.33062007.03.28 15:301.33420.000.0063.94-473.60
292698592007.03.27 08:18sell11.84eurusd1.33521.35961.33242007.03.28 15:301.33400.000.0063.941 420.80
294468232007.03.28 14:34sell23.68eurusd1.33701.35961.33422007.03.28 15:301.33420.000.000.006 630.40
294607182007.03.28 15:31sell0.74eurusd1.33421.36581.33142007.03.28 19:301.33140.000.000.00207.20
294897162007.03.28 19:30sell0.74eurusd1.33121.36281.32842007.03.29 12:371.33200.000.0011.99-59.20
295597652007.03.29 08:13sell1.48eurusd1.33301.36281.33022007.03.29 12:361.33220.000.000.00118.40
295707712007.03.29 10:41sell2.96eurusd1.33501.36301.33222007.03.29 12:361.33220.000.000.00828.80
295839772007.03.29 12:37sell0.74eurusd1.33181.36341.32902007.03.30 10:471.33090.000.004.0066.60
295959472007.03.29 13:48sell1.48eurusd1.33371.36351.33092007.03.30 10:471.33090.000.007.99414.40
297197582007.03.30 10:47sell0.74eurusd1.33081.36241.32802007.03.30 12:401.32950.000.000.0096.20
297299512007.03.30 12:22sell1.48eurusd1.33261.36241.32982007.03.30 12:391.32980.000.000.00414.40
297358032007.03.30 12:40buy0.74eurusd1.32931.29771.33212007.03.30 15:141.33210.000.000.00207.20
297760762007.03.30 15:15buy0.74eurusd1.33331.30171.33612007.03.30 15:261.33610.000.000.00207.20
297842682007.03.30 15:26buy0.74eurusd1.33631.30471.33912007.03.30 15:301.33910.000.000.00207.20
297905912007.03.30 15:30buy0.74eurusd1.33951.30791.34232007.04.02 11:541.33670.000.00-4.48-207.20
297938932007.03.30 15:34buy1.48eurusd1.33771.30791.34052007.04.02 11:541.33660.000.00-8.95-162.80
298410762007.03.30 18:56buy3.00eurusd1.33581.30781.33862007.04.02 11:531.33670.000.00-18.15270.00
298822492007.04.02 00:47buy6.00eurusd1.33391.30771.33672007.04.02 11:531.33670.000.000.001 680.00
299724022007.04.02 11:54buy0.75eurusd1.33681.30521.33962007.04.04 10:131.33590.000.00-9.08-67.50
302375712007.04.03 17:35buy1.50eurusd1.33501.30521.33782007.04.04 10:131.33610.000.00-9.08165.00
302430522007.04.03 17:57buy3.00eurusd1.33321.30521.33602007.04.04 10:121.33600.000.00-18.15840.00
303572002007.04.04 10:13buy0.75eurusd1.33621.30461.33902007.04.04 14:231.33720.000.000.0075.00
303648682007.04.04 11:03buy1.50eurusd1.33441.30461.33722007.04.04 14:231.33720.000.000.00420.00
303905342007.04.04 14:23sell0.75eurusd1.33701.36861.33422007.04.06 12:351.33830.000.0016.20-97.50
305355002007.04.05 13:09sell1.50eurusd1.33891.36871.33612007.04.06 12:351.33850.000.008.1060.00
305372862007.04.05 13:13sell3.00eurusd1.34081.36881.33802007.04.06 12:331.33800.000.0016.20840.00
305445872007.04.05 13:26sell6.00eurusd1.34311.36931.34032007.04.06 12:311.34030.000.0032.401 680.00
306676532007.04.06 12:35sell0.75eurusd1.33791.36951.33512007.04.09 16:421.33510.000.004.05210.00
307927282007.04.09 16:42sell0.75eurusd1.33501.36661.33222007.04.11 18:131.34120.000.008.10-465.00
308283712007.04.10 00:51sell1.50eurusd1.33681.36661.33402007.04.11 18:121.34130.000.008.10-675.00
308408582007.04.10 01:46sell3.00eurusd1.33861.36661.33582007.04.11 18:121.34120.000.0016.20-780.00
308469792007.04.10 02:03sell6.00eurusd1.34041.36661.33762007.04.11 18:121.34130.000.0032.40-540.00
308530502007.04.10 02:33sell12.00eurusd1.34221.36661.33942007.04.11 18:111.34120.000.0064.801 200.00
309462362007.04.10 13:13sell24.00eurusd1.34401.36661.34122007.04.11 18:111.34120.000.00129.606 720.00
  0.00 0.00 476.06 19 334.60
Closed P/L: 19 810.66
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
311622802007.04.11 18:13sell0.76eurusd1.34091.37251.3381 1.34390.000.0012.31-228.00
311675532007.04.11 18:41sell1.52eurusd1.34271.37251.3399 1.34390.000.0024.62-182.40
  0.00 0.00 36.93 -410.40
 Floating P/L: -373.47
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 19 810.66 Floating P/L: -373.47 Margin: 570.00
Balance: 1 019 810.66 Equity: 1 019 437.19 Free Margin: 1 018 867.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 25 264.50 Gross Loss: 5 453.84 Total Net Profit: 19 810.66
Profit Factor: 4.63 Expected Payoff: 535.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 2 470.12 (0.25%)  
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 25 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (64.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (35.14%)
Largest profit trade: 6 849.60 loss trade: -768.42
Average profit trade: 1 052.69 loss trade: -419.53
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (3 557.04) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-2 470.12)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 8 328.45 (3) consecutive loss (count): -2 470.12 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2