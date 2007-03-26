Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1415272 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 April 17, 07:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
291463742007.03.26 00:43balanceDeposit2 000.00
292084732007.03.26 14:30buy0.04eurusd1.33431.31571.33712007.03.27 08:181.33490.000.00-0.242.40
292380542007.03.27 00:29buy0.08eurusd1.33251.31571.33532007.03.27 08:181.33530.000.000.0022.40
292699442007.03.27 08:18buy0.04eurusd1.33531.31671.33812007.03.27 14:211.33630.000.000.004.00
292964782007.03.27 13:19buy0.08eurusd1.33351.31671.33632007.03.27 14:211.33630.000.000.0022.40
293099492007.03.27 14:21buy0.04eurusd1.33641.31781.33922007.03.28 12:301.33540.000.00-0.24-4.00
293140722007.03.27 14:41buy0.08eurusd1.33461.31781.33742007.03.28 12:301.33540.000.00-0.486.40
293990272007.03.28 08:37buy0.16eurusd1.33271.31771.33552007.03.28 12:301.33550.000.000.0044.80
294250252007.03.28 12:30buy0.04eurusd1.33591.31731.33872007.03.29 08:131.33290.000.00-0.73-12.00
294604312007.03.28 15:30buy0.08eurusd1.33401.31721.33682007.03.29 08:131.33300.000.00-1.45-8.00
294838682007.03.28 18:33buy0.16eurusd1.33221.31721.33502007.03.29 08:131.33310.000.00-2.9014.40
295090002007.03.29 00:09buy0.40eurusd1.33031.31711.33312007.03.29 08:131.33310.000.000.00112.00
295599662007.03.29 08:13buy0.05eurusd1.33301.31441.33582007.03.30 15:151.33320.000.00-0.301.00
297072202007.03.30 08:28buy0.10eurusd1.33121.31441.33402007.03.30 15:151.33310.000.000.0019.00
297350372007.03.30 12:39buy0.20eurusd1.32941.31441.33222007.03.30 15:141.33220.000.000.0056.00
300877572007.04.03 03:42sell0.10eurusd1.33651.33331.33152007.04.03 18:161.33330.000.000.0032.00
303894672007.04.04 14:19sell0.10eurusd1.33661.33561.33162007.04.09 17:531.33560.000.002.7010.00
303955122007.04.04 14:50buy0.10usdchf1.21841.21941.22342007.04.04 16:471.21940.000.000.008.20
306809542007.04.06 12:55sell0.10usdchf1.22081.21981.21582007.04.10 10:211.21980.000.00-1.888.20
309395002007.04.10 12:35buy0.10usdchf1.21741.18741.22242007.04.11 05:151.21750.000.000.890.82
309423852007.04.10 12:52sell0.10eurusd1.34351.34241.33852007.04.11 01:541.34240.000.000.5411.00
309423912007.04.10 12:52buy0.10eurusd1.34371.34471.34672007.04.10 15:121.34470.000.000.0010.00
310128802007.04.11 00:21sell0.10usdjpy119.23119.02118.732007.04.11 02:33118.960.000.000.0022.70
310412402007.04.11 04:04sell0.20usdjpy119.13119.02118.632007.04.12 14:19118.890.000.00-8.5840.37
310804192007.04.11 07:50sell0.20usdchf1.21901.21581.21402007.04.12 13:571.21580.000.00-5.6452.64
312036562007.04.12 00:59sell0.20usdchf1.22301.22081.21802007.04.12 01:491.22080.000.000.0036.04
315196412007.04.13 10:42sell0.10eurusd1.35411.35201.34912007.04.13 14:421.35200.000.000.0021.00
315196462007.04.13 10:42buy0.10eurusd1.35431.32431.35732007.04.15 22:211.35730.000.00-0.6130.00
317511072007.04.16 14:20sell0.20usdjpy119.73119.63119.232007.04.17 00:25119.630.000.00-2.8616.72
  0.00 0.00 -21.78 580.49
Closed P/L: 558.71
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
308334352007.04.10 01:10sell0.10eurusd1.33781.36781.3328 1.35390.000.003.78-161.00
312036662007.04.12 00:59buy0.20usdchf1.22341.19341.2264 1.21260.000.005.34-178.13
315364162007.04.13 12:20sell0.20usdjpy118.52121.52118.02 119.250.000.00-5.72-122.43
317511132007.04.16 14:20buy0.20usdjpy119.76116.76120.06 119.220.000.002.70-90.59
  0.00 0.00 6.10 -552.15
 Floating P/L: -546.05
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 558.71 Floating P/L: -546.05 Margin: 125.00
Balance: 2 558.71 Equity: 2 012.66 Free Margin: 1 887.66
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 585.13 Gross Loss: 26.42 Total Net Profit: 558.71
Profit Factor: 22.15 Expected Payoff: 19.95  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 22.18 (1.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 28 Short Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (89.29%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (10.71%)
Largest profit trade: 112.00 loss trade: -12.73
Average profit trade: 23.41 loss trade: -8.81
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 17 (359.95) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-22.18)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 359.95 (17) consecutive loss (count): -22.18 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 2