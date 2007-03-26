|Account: 1415272
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 17, 07:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29146374
|2007.03.26 00:43
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|29208473
|2007.03.26 14:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3343
|1.3157
|1.3371
|2007.03.27 08:18
|1.3349
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|2.40
|29238054
|2007.03.27 00:29
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3325
|1.3157
|1.3353
|2007.03.27 08:18
|1.3353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.40
|29269944
|2007.03.27 08:18
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3353
|1.3167
|1.3381
|2007.03.27 14:21
|1.3363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|29296478
|2007.03.27 13:19
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3335
|1.3167
|1.3363
|2007.03.27 14:21
|1.3363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.40
|29309949
|2007.03.27 14:21
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3364
|1.3178
|1.3392
|2007.03.28 12:30
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-4.00
|29314072
|2007.03.27 14:41
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3346
|1.3178
|1.3374
|2007.03.28 12:30
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|6.40
|29399027
|2007.03.28 08:37
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3327
|1.3177
|1.3355
|2007.03.28 12:30
|1.3355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.80
|29425025
|2007.03.28 12:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3359
|1.3173
|1.3387
|2007.03.29 08:13
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|-12.00
|29460431
|2007.03.28 15:30
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3340
|1.3172
|1.3368
|2007.03.29 08:13
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|-8.00
|29483868
|2007.03.28 18:33
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3322
|1.3172
|1.3350
|2007.03.29 08:13
|1.3331
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|14.40
|29509000
|2007.03.29 00:09
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3303
|1.3171
|1.3331
|2007.03.29 08:13
|1.3331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|29559966
|2007.03.29 08:13
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3330
|1.3144
|1.3358
|2007.03.30 15:15
|1.3332
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|1.00
|29707220
|2007.03.30 08:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3312
|1.3144
|1.3340
|2007.03.30 15:15
|1.3331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|29735037
|2007.03.30 12:39
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3294
|1.3144
|1.3322
|2007.03.30 15:14
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|30087757
|2007.04.03 03:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3365
|1.3333
|1.3315
|2007.04.03 18:16
|1.3333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|30389467
|2007.04.04 14:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3356
|1.3316
|2007.04.09 17:53
|1.3356
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|10.00
|30395512
|2007.04.04 14:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2184
|1.2194
|1.2234
|2007.04.04 16:47
|1.2194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.20
|30680954
|2007.04.06 12:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2208
|1.2198
|1.2158
|2007.04.10 10:21
|1.2198
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|8.20
|30939500
|2007.04.10 12:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2174
|1.1874
|1.2224
|2007.04.11 05:15
|1.2175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|0.82
|30942385
|2007.04.10 12:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3435
|1.3424
|1.3385
|2007.04.11 01:54
|1.3424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|11.00
|30942391
|2007.04.10 12:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3437
|1.3447
|1.3467
|2007.04.10 15:12
|1.3447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|31012880
|2007.04.11 00:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.23
|119.02
|118.73
|2007.04.11 02:33
|118.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.70
|31041240
|2007.04.11 04:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.13
|119.02
|118.63
|2007.04.12 14:19
|118.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.58
|40.37
|31080419
|2007.04.11 07:50
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2190
|1.2158
|1.2140
|2007.04.12 13:57
|1.2158
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.64
|52.64
|31203656
|2007.04.12 00:59
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2230
|1.2208
|1.2180
|2007.04.12 01:49
|1.2208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.04
|31519641
|2007.04.13 10:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.3520
|1.3491
|2007.04.13 14:42
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|31519646
|2007.04.13 10:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3543
|1.3243
|1.3573
|2007.04.15 22:21
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|30.00
|31751107
|2007.04.16 14:20
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.73
|119.63
|119.23
|2007.04.17 00:25
|119.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.86
|16.72
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.78
|580.49
|Closed P/L:
|558.71
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30833435
|2007.04.10 01:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3378
|1.3678
|1.3328
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|3.78
|-161.00
|31203666
|2007.04.12 00:59
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2234
|1.1934
|1.2264
|1.2126
|0.00
|0.00
|5.34
|-178.13
|31536416
|2007.04.13 12:20
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.52
|121.52
|118.02
|119.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.72
|-122.43
|31751113
|2007.04.16 14:20
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.76
|116.76
|120.06
|119.22
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|-90.59
|0.00
|0.00
|6.10
|-552.15
|Floating P/L:
|-546.05
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|558.71
|Floating P/L:
|-546.05
|Margin:
|125.00
|Balance:
|2 558.71
|Equity:
|2 012.66
|Free Margin:
|1 887.66
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|585.13
|Gross Loss:
|26.42
|Total Net Profit:
|558.71
|Profit Factor:
|22.15
|Expected Payoff:
|19.95
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|22.18 (1.00%)
|Total Trades:
|28
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (89.29%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (10.71%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|112.00
|loss trade:
|-12.73
|Average
|profit trade:
|23.41
|loss trade:
|-8.81
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|17 (359.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-22.18)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|359.95 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-22.18 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|2