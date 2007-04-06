Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1426587 Name: RB26DETT-1 Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 16:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
306293102007.04.06 04:29balanceDeposit50 000.00
306350892007.04.06 05:49sell1.00eurusd1.34141.35401.33792007.04.06 12:331.33880.000.000.00260.00
306605172007.04.06 12:17sell2.00eurusd1.34231.35401.33882007.04.06 12:321.33880.000.000.00700.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 960.00
Closed P/L: 960.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 960.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 50 960.00 Equity: 50 960.00 Free Margin: 50 960.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 960.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 960.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 480.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 700.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 480.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (960.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 960.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0