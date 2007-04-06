|Account: 1426587
|Name: RB26DETT-1
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 16:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30629310
|2007.04.06 04:29
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|30635089
|2007.04.06 05:49
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3414
|1.3540
|1.3379
|2007.04.06 12:33
|1.3388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.00
|30660517
|2007.04.06 12:17
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3423
|1.3540
|1.3388
|2007.04.06 12:32
|1.3388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|700.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|960.00
|Closed P/L:
|960.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|960.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|50 960.00
|Equity:
|50 960.00
|Free Margin:
|50 960.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|960.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|960.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|480.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|700.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|480.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (960.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|960.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0