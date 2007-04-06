Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1426605 Name: RB26DETT-3 Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 16:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
306319212007.04.06 05:01balanceDeposit3 000.00
306370702007.04.06 06:18sell0.06eurusd1.34141.35941.33792007.04.06 12:331.33790.000.000.0021.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
Closed P/L: 21.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 21.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 021.00 Equity: 3 021.00 Free Margin: 3 021.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 21.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 21.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 21.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 21.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 21.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (21.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 21.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 0