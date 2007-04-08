Tradex Swiss AG

Account: 16652 Name: Philip N Butterfield Currency: GBP 2007 April 9, 15:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8082482007.04.08 19:02sell0.20eurusd1.33701.33511.32962007.04.09 13:341.33510.000.000.0019.39
 772188RB26DETT[sl]
8057092007.04.05 20:03sell0.20eurusd1.34241.36041.33892007.04.06 08:301.33890.000.000.4235.59
 772188RB26DETT[tp]
7927872007.04.01 13:11balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.42 54.98
Closed P/L: 55.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8082142007.04.08 18:08sell0.20eurgbp0.68010.69810.6766 0.68130.000.000.00-24.00
 772190RB26DETT
8056432007.04.05 18:17sell0.20usdchf1.21491.23291.2114 1.22660.000.00-2.26-97.24
 772189RB26DETT
8062852007.04.06 02:25sell0.40usdchf1.21681.23301.2133 1.22660.000.00-2.27-162.90
 772189RB26DETT
8071932007.04.06 08:30sell0.80usdchf1.21951.23391.2160 1.22660.000.00-4.54-236.05
 772189RB26DETT
8072672007.04.06 08:32sell1.60usdchf1.22131.23391.2178 1.22660.000.00-9.08-352.40
 772189RB26DETT
8083572007.04.08 20:41sell3.20usdchf1.22311.23391.2196 1.22660.000.000.00-465.44
 772189RB26DETT
8096162007.04.09 09:57sell6.40usdchf1.22491.23391.2214 1.22660.000.000.00-452.14
 772189RB26DETT
  0.00 0.00 -18.15 -1 790.17
 Floating P/L: -1 808.32
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 55.40 Floating P/L: -1 808.32 Margin: 6 554.65
Balance: 10 055.40 Equity: 8 247.08 Free Margin: 1 692.43
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 55.40 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 55.40
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 27.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 36.01 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 27.70 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (55.40) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 55.40 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0