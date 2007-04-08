|Account: 16652
|Name: Philip N Butterfield
|Currency: GBP
|2007 April 9, 15:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|808248
|2007.04.08 19:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3351
|1.3296
|2007.04.09 13:34
|1.3351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.39
|
|772188
|RB26DETT[sl]
|805709
|2007.04.05 20:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3424
|1.3604
|1.3389
|2007.04.06 08:30
|1.3389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|35.59
|
|772188
|RB26DETT[tp]
|792787
|2007.04.01 13:11
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|54.98
|Closed P/L:
|55.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|808214
|2007.04.08 18:08
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.6801
|0.6981
|0.6766
|
|0.6813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|
|772190
|RB26DETT
|805643
|2007.04.05 18:17
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2149
|1.2329
|1.2114
|
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.26
|-97.24
|
|772189
|RB26DETT
|806285
|2007.04.06 02:25
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2168
|1.2330
|1.2133
|
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.27
|-162.90
|
|772189
|RB26DETT
|807193
|2007.04.06 08:30
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2195
|1.2339
|1.2160
|
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.54
|-236.05
|
|772189
|RB26DETT
|807267
|2007.04.06 08:32
|sell
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2213
|1.2339
|1.2178
|
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.08
|-352.40
|
|772189
|RB26DETT
|808357
|2007.04.08 20:41
|sell
|3.20
|usdchf
|1.2231
|1.2339
|1.2196
|
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-465.44
|
|772189
|RB26DETT
|809616
|2007.04.09 09:57
|sell
|6.40
|usdchf
|1.2249
|1.2339
|1.2214
|
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-452.14
|
|772189
|RB26DETT
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.15
|-1 790.17
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 808.32
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|55.40
|Floating P/L:
|-1 808.32
|Margin:
|6 554.65
|Balance:
|10 055.40
|Equity:
|8 247.08
|Free Margin:
|1 692.43
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|55.40
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|55.40
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|27.70
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|36.01
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|27.70
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (55.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|55.40 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0