|Account: 1425684
|Name: rb26 aggressive
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 10, 01:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30499782
|2007.04.05 10:29
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|30522208
|2007.04.05 12:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2193
|1.2168
|1.2113
|2007.04.05 13:17
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.55
|30535387
|2007.04.05 13:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3393
|1.3425
|1.3480
|2007.04.05 13:32
|1.3425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|30521740
|2007.04.05 12:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.03
|159.23
|159.78
|2007.04.05 13:57
|159.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.87
|30521913
|2007.04.05 12:01
|buy
|0.10
|chfjpy
|97.48
|97.67
|98.22
|2007.04.05 13:57
|97.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.03
|30554822
|2007.04.05 13:58
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.53
|117.09
|118.88
|2007.04.05 16:00
|118.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.82
|30542185
|2007.04.05 13:23
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.72
|117.10
|119.07
|2007.04.05 16:02
|118.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.80
|30521386
|2007.04.05 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.91
|117.11
|119.26
|2007.04.05 16:02
|118.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.07
|30614108
|2007.04.06 00:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3602
|1.3387
|2007.04.06 12:32
|1.3387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|30577254
|2007.04.05 16:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.33
|159.53
|160.08
|2007.04.06 13:41
|159.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|16.76
|30590409
|2007.04.05 19:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6320
|1.6343
|1.6398
|2007.04.06 19:21
|1.6343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|18.83
|30723376
|2007.04.08 22:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6353
|1.6378
|1.6433
|2007.04.09 18:03
|1.6378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.38
|30735262
|2007.04.09 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.47
|159.29
|158.74
|2007.04.10 00:54
|159.29
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|15.11
|30788676
|2007.04.09 16:29
|sell
|3.20
|usdchf
|1.2264
|1.2354
|1.2229
|2007.04.10 00:59
|1.2242
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.08
|575.07
|30777514
|2007.04.09 13:58
|sell
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2245
|1.2353
|1.2210
|2007.04.10 00:59
|1.2244
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.04
|13.07
|30725514
|2007.04.08 22:55
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2227
|1.2353
|1.2192
|2007.04.10 00:59
|1.2243
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.52
|-104.55
|30665977
|2007.04.06 12:34
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2208
|1.2352
|1.2173
|2007.04.10 00:59
|1.2242
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.52
|-111.09
|30638066
|2007.04.06 06:24
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2164
|1.2326
|1.2129
|2007.04.10 00:59
|1.2243
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.76
|-129.05
|30606421
|2007.04.05 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2146
|1.2326
|1.2111
|2007.04.10 00:59
|1.2244
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|-80.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.56
|365.89
|Closed P/L:
|300.33
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30576410
|2007.04.05 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|chfjpy
|97.75
|95.95
|98.10
|97.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|-49.64
|30744234
|2007.04.09 04:48
|buy
|0.20
|chfjpy
|97.57
|95.95
|97.92
|97.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-69.00
|30788040
|2007.04.09 16:23
|buy
|0.40
|chfjpy
|97.38
|95.94
|97.73
|97.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|-74.04
|30807483
|2007.04.09 20:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6384
|1.6204
|1.6419
|1.6380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|-3.27
|30724520
|2007.04.08 22:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3369
|1.3549
|1.3334
|1.3396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-27.00
|30608692
|2007.04.05 22:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.70
|120.50
|118.35
|118.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.86
|-14.30
|30666358
|2007.04.06 12:34
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.18
|118.93
|118.38
|118.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.72
|52.16
|30692738
|2007.04.06 13:59
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.37
|118.92
|118.37
|118.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.44
|168.25
|30838362
|2007.04.10 01:37
|buy
|0.80
|chfjpy
|97.19
|95.93
|97.54
|97.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.20
|30839417
|2007.04.10 01:41
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2236
|1.2416
|1.2201
|1.2231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.09
|30841269
|2007.04.10 01:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3387
|1.3549
|1.3352
|1.3396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.67
|-50.95
|Floating P/L:
|-68.62
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|300.33
|Floating P/L:
|-68.62
|Margin:
|675.00
|Balance:
|10 300.33
|Equity:
|10 231.71
|Free Margin:
|9 556.71
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|780.58
|Gross Loss:
|480.25
|Total Net Profit:
|300.33
|Profit Factor:
|1.63
|Expected Payoff:
|16.69
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|447.38 (4.16%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.16% (447.38)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (44.44%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (77.78%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (61.11%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (38.89%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|544.99
|loss trade:
|-132.81
|Average
|profit trade:
|70.96
|loss trade:
|-68.61
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (651.31)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-447.38)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|651.31 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-447.38 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|4