Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1425684 Name: rb26 aggressive Currency: USD 2007 April 10, 01:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
304997822007.04.05 10:29balanceDeposit10 000.00
305222082007.04.05 12:02sell0.10usdchf1.21931.21681.21132007.04.05 13:171.21680.000.000.0020.55
305353872007.04.05 13:09buy0.10eurusd1.33931.34251.34802007.04.05 13:321.34250.000.000.0032.00
305217402007.04.05 12:01buy0.10eurjpy159.03159.23159.782007.04.05 13:57159.230.000.000.0016.87
305219132007.04.05 12:01buy0.10chfjpy97.4897.6798.222007.04.05 13:5797.670.000.000.0016.03
305548222007.04.05 13:58buy0.40usdjpy118.53117.09118.882007.04.05 16:00118.660.000.000.0043.82
305421852007.04.05 13:23buy0.20usdjpy118.72117.10119.072007.04.05 16:02118.650.000.000.00-11.80
305213862007.04.05 12:00buy0.10usdjpy118.91117.11119.262007.04.05 16:02118.660.000.000.00-21.07
306141082007.04.06 00:05sell0.10eurusd1.34221.36021.33872007.04.06 12:321.33870.000.000.0035.00
305772542007.04.05 16:39buy0.10eurjpy159.33159.53160.082007.04.06 13:41159.530.000.000.8516.76
305904092007.04.05 19:14buy0.10eurchf1.63201.63431.63982007.04.06 19:211.63430.000.000.5118.83
307233762007.04.08 22:43buy0.10eurchf1.63531.63781.64332007.04.09 18:031.63780.000.000.0020.38
307352622007.04.09 01:00sell0.10eurjpy159.47159.29158.742007.04.10 00:54159.290.000.00-1.1215.11
307886762007.04.09 16:29sell3.20usdchf1.22641.23541.22292007.04.10 00:591.22420.000.00-30.08575.07
307775142007.04.09 13:58sell1.60usdchf1.22451.23531.22102007.04.10 00:591.22440.000.00-15.0413.07
307255142007.04.08 22:55sell0.80usdchf1.22271.23531.21922007.04.10 00:591.22430.000.00-7.52-104.55
306659772007.04.06 12:34sell0.40usdchf1.22081.23521.21732007.04.10 00:591.22420.000.00-7.52-111.09
306380662007.04.06 06:24sell0.20usdchf1.21641.23261.21292007.04.10 00:591.22430.000.00-3.76-129.05
306064212007.04.05 22:00sell0.10usdchf1.21461.23261.21112007.04.10 00:591.22440.000.00-1.88-80.04
  0.00 0.00 -65.56 365.89
Closed P/L: 300.33
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
305764102007.04.05 16:30buy0.10chfjpy97.7595.9598.10 97.160.000.000.43-49.64
307442342007.04.09 04:48buy0.20chfjpy97.5795.9597.92 97.160.000.000.29-69.00
307880402007.04.09 16:23buy0.40chfjpy97.3895.9497.73 97.160.000.000.58-74.04
308074832007.04.09 20:31buy0.10eurchf1.63841.62041.6419 1.63800.000.000.51-3.27
307245202007.04.08 22:45sell0.10eurusd1.33691.35491.3334 1.33960.000.000.54-27.00
306086922007.04.05 22:30sell0.10usdjpy118.70120.50118.35 118.870.000.00-2.86-14.30
306663582007.04.06 12:34sell0.20usdjpy119.18118.93118.38 118.870.000.00-5.7252.16
306927382007.04.06 13:59sell0.40usdjpy119.37118.92118.37 118.870.000.00-11.44168.25
308383622007.04.10 01:37buy0.80chfjpy97.1995.9397.54 97.160.000.000.00-20.20
308394172007.04.10 01:41sell0.10usdchf1.22361.24161.2201 1.22310.000.000.004.09
308412692007.04.10 01:47sell0.20eurusd1.33871.35491.3352 1.33960.000.000.00-18.00
  0.00 0.00 -17.67 -50.95
 Floating P/L: -68.62
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 300.33 Floating P/L: -68.62 Margin: 675.00
Balance: 10 300.33 Equity: 10 231.71 Free Margin: 9 556.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 780.58 Gross Loss: 480.25 Total Net Profit: 300.33
Profit Factor: 1.63 Expected Payoff: 16.69  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 447.38 (4.16%) Relative Drawdown: 4.16% (447.38)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 9 (44.44%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (77.78%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (61.11%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (38.89%)
Largest profit trade: 544.99 loss trade: -132.81
Average profit trade: 70.96 loss trade: -68.61
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (651.31) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-447.38)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 651.31 (6) consecutive loss (count): -447.38 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 4