Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1421193 Name: rb26demo Currency: USD 2007 April 10, 02:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
298499112007.04.01 13:55balanceDeposit10 000.00
306189712007.04.06 01:00sell0.20eurusd1.34211.33901.33352007.04.06 12:361.33900.000.000.0062.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 62.00
Closed P/L: 62.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
307401612007.04.09 03:00sell0.20eurusd1.33611.35411.3326 1.33990.000.001.08-76.00
308305352007.04.10 00:58sell0.40eurusd1.33791.35411.3344 1.33990.000.000.00-80.00
308438442007.04.10 01:52sell0.80eurusd1.33991.35431.3364 1.33990.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 1.08 -156.00
 Floating P/L: -154.92
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 62.00 Floating P/L: -154.92 Margin: 700.00
Balance: 10 062.00 Equity: 9 907.08 Free Margin: 9 207.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 62.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 62.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 62.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 62.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 62.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (62.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 62.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 0