|Account: 1421193
|Name: rb26demo
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 10, 02:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29849911
|2007.04.01 13:55
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|30618971
|2007.04.06 01:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3421
|1.3390
|1.3335
|2007.04.06 12:36
|1.3390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.00
|Closed P/L:
|62.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30740161
|2007.04.09 03:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3361
|1.3541
|1.3326
|1.3399
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-76.00
|30830535
|2007.04.10 00:58
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3379
|1.3541
|1.3344
|1.3399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|30843844
|2007.04.10 01:52
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3399
|1.3543
|1.3364
|1.3399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-156.00
|Floating P/L:
|-154.92
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|62.00
|Floating P/L:
|-154.92
|Margin:
|700.00
|Balance:
|10 062.00
|Equity:
|9 907.08
|Free Margin:
|9 207.08
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|62.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|62.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|62.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|62.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|62.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (62.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|62.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|0