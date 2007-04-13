|Account: 1428184
|Name: sjmack
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31568707
|2007.04.13 14:40
|buy
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3518
|1.3426
|1.3553
|2007.04.13 14:44
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.80
|31561252
|2007.04.13 14:10
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3427
|1.3572
|2007.04.13 14:44
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.20
|31557795
|2007.04.13 14:00
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3555
|1.3427
|1.3590
|2007.04.13 14:44
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.30
|31553280
|2007.04.13 13:42
|buy
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1363
|1.1383
|1.1438
|2007.04.13 15:20
|1.1383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.33
|31432798
|2007.04.13 01:43
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3514
|1.3537
|1.3592
|2007.04.13 11:54
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.30
|31339232
|2007.04.12 14:45
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3490
|1.3512
|1.3567
|2007.04.13 01:43
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|24.20
|31334042
|2007.04.12 14:27
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1362
|1.1344
|1.1289
|2007.04.13 11:11
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|17.45
|31282591
|2007.04.12 09:43
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.3489
|1.3544
|2007.04.12 14:45
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.80
|31226311
|2007.04.12 02:35
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3487
|1.3542
|2007.04.12 14:45
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.60
|31213191
|2007.04.12 01:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1397
|1.1373
|1.1318
|2007.04.12 14:04
|1.1373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.10
|31118973
|2007.04.11 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1435
|1.1393
|1.1338
|2007.04.11 22:02
|1.1393
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|36.86
|31013600
|2007.04.11 00:26
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3455
|1.3510
|2007.04.12 01:52
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.63
|66.00
|30959112
|2007.04.10 14:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3260
|1.3475
|2007.04.12 01:52
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|15.00
|30946430
|2007.04.10 13:13
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3584
|1.3405
|2007.04.10 13:53
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|30931220
|2007.04.10 11:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3584
|1.3387
|2007.04.10 13:54
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|30921255
|2007.04.10 10:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1478
|1.1448
|1.1393
|2007.04.11 12:44
|1.1448
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|26.21
|30900829
|2007.04.10 08:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3404
|1.3584
|1.3369
|2007.04.10 13:54
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|30891565
|2007.04.10 07:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1520
|1.1485
|1.1430
|2007.04.10 10:40
|1.1485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.95
|30862034
|2007.04.10 03:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1502
|1.1682
|1.1467
|2007.04.10 10:40
|1.1485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.80
|30852839
|2007.04.10 02:33
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3546
|1.3385
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|30846724
|2007.04.10 02:03
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3402
|1.3546
|1.3367
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|30840233
|2007.04.10 01:44
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3384
|1.3546
|1.3349
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|30775343
|2007.04.09 13:36
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1525
|1.1507
|1.1452
|2007.04.10 03:29
|1.1507
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|31.29
|30736275
|2007.04.09 01:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1507
|1.1687
|1.1472
|2007.04.10 03:29
|1.1506
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|0.87
|30729457
|2007.04.08 23:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3546
|1.3331
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-39.00
|30728948
|2007.04.08 23:41
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.02
|518.06
|Closed P/L:
|509.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31584421
|2007.04.13 15:13
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3629
|1.3466
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|-34.10
|31599384
|2007.04.13 15:56
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3519
|1.3629
|1.3484
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|1.19
|-28.60
|31612399
|2007.04.13 17:49
|sell
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3631
|1.3504
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|2.38
|30.80
|31603530
|2007.04.13 16:22
|buy
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1390
|1.1262
|1.1425
|1.1369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|-20.32
|31613251
|2007.04.13 17:50
|buy
|0.22
|usdcad
|1.1372
|1.1262
|1.1407
|1.1369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-5.81
|0.00
|0.00
|4.91
|-58.03
|Floating P/L:
|-53.12
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|509.04
|Floating P/L:
|-53.12
|Margin:
|550.00
|Balance:
|5 509.04
|Equity:
|5 455.92
|Free Margin:
|4 905.92
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|688.00
|Gross Loss:
|178.96
|Total Net Profit:
|509.04
|Profit Factor:
|3.84
|Expected Payoff:
|20.36
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|102.46 (1.99%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.99% (102.46)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (72.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (28.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|112.00
|loss trade:
|-44.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|38.22
|loss trade:
|-25.57
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (401.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-102.46)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|401.81 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-102.46 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2