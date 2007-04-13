Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1428184 Name: sjmack Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
315687072007.04.13 14:40buy0.44eurusd1.35181.34261.35532007.04.13 14:441.35300.000.000.0052.80
315612522007.04.13 14:10buy0.22eurusd1.35371.34271.35722007.04.13 14:441.35310.000.000.00-13.20
315577952007.04.13 14:00buy0.11eurusd1.35551.34271.35902007.04.13 14:441.35320.000.000.00-25.30
315532802007.04.13 13:42buy0.11usdcad1.13631.13831.14382007.04.13 15:201.13830.000.000.0019.33
314327982007.04.13 01:43buy0.11eurusd1.35141.35371.35922007.04.13 11:541.35370.000.000.0025.30
313392322007.04.12 14:45buy0.11eurusd1.34901.35121.35672007.04.13 01:431.35120.000.00-0.6724.20
313340422007.04.12 14:27sell0.11usdcad1.13621.13441.12892007.04.13 11:111.13440.000.00-0.3917.45
312825912007.04.12 09:43buy0.22eurusd1.34451.34891.35442007.04.12 14:451.34890.000.000.0096.80
312263112007.04.12 02:35buy0.11eurusd1.34631.34871.35422007.04.12 14:451.34890.000.000.0028.60
312131912007.04.12 01:33sell0.10usdcad1.13971.13731.13182007.04.12 14:041.13730.000.000.0021.10
311189732007.04.11 13:00sell0.10usdcad1.14351.13931.13382007.04.11 22:021.13930.000.00-1.0536.86
310136002007.04.11 00:26buy0.20eurusd1.34221.34551.35102007.04.12 01:521.34550.000.00-3.6366.00
309591122007.04.10 14:35buy0.10eurusd1.34401.32601.34752007.04.12 01:521.34550.000.00-2.4215.00
309464302007.04.10 13:13sell0.40eurusd1.34401.35841.34052007.04.10 13:531.34280.000.000.0048.00
309312202007.04.10 11:54sell0.20eurusd1.34221.35841.33872007.04.10 13:541.34290.000.000.00-14.00
309212552007.04.10 10:40sell0.10usdcad1.14781.14481.13932007.04.11 12:441.14480.000.00-0.3526.21
309008292007.04.10 08:02sell0.10eurusd1.34041.35841.33692007.04.10 13:541.34280.000.000.00-24.00
308915652007.04.10 07:00sell0.20usdcad1.15201.14851.14302007.04.10 10:401.14850.000.000.0060.95
308620342007.04.10 03:29sell0.10usdcad1.15021.16821.14672007.04.10 10:401.14850.000.000.0014.80
308528392007.04.10 02:33sell0.80eurusd1.34201.35461.33852007.04.10 08:021.34060.000.000.00112.00
308467242007.04.10 02:03sell0.40eurusd1.34021.35461.33672007.04.10 08:021.34070.000.000.00-20.00
308402332007.04.10 01:44sell0.20eurusd1.33841.35461.33492007.04.10 08:021.34060.000.000.00-44.00
307753432007.04.09 13:36sell0.20usdcad1.15251.15071.14522007.04.10 03:291.15070.000.00-0.7031.29
307362752007.04.09 01:17sell0.10usdcad1.15071.16871.14722007.04.10 03:291.15060.000.00-0.350.87
307294572007.04.08 23:48sell0.10eurusd1.33661.35461.33312007.04.10 08:021.34050.000.000.54-39.00
307289482007.04.08 23:41balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -9.02 518.06
Closed P/L: 509.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
315844212007.04.13 15:13sell0.11eurusd1.35011.36291.3466 1.35320.000.000.59-34.10
315993842007.04.13 15:56sell0.22eurusd1.35191.36291.3484 1.35320.000.001.19-28.60
316123992007.04.13 17:49sell0.44eurusd1.35391.36311.3504 1.35320.000.002.3830.80
316035302007.04.13 16:22buy0.11usdcad1.13901.12621.1425 1.13690.000.000.25-20.32
316132512007.04.13 17:50buy0.22usdcad1.13721.12621.1407 1.13690.000.000.50-5.81
  0.00 0.00 4.91 -58.03
 Floating P/L: -53.12
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 509.04 Floating P/L: -53.12 Margin: 550.00
Balance: 5 509.04 Equity: 5 455.92 Free Margin: 4 905.92
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 688.00 Gross Loss: 178.96 Total Net Profit: 509.04
Profit Factor: 3.84 Expected Payoff: 20.36  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 102.46 (1.99%) Relative Drawdown: 1.99% (102.46)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 15 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (72.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (28.00%)
Largest profit trade: 112.00 loss trade: -44.00
Average profit trade: 38.22 loss trade: -25.57
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (401.81) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-102.46)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 401.81 (11) consecutive loss (count): -102.46 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2