|Account: 1414943
|Name: Goblin
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 10, 19:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29132833
|2007.03.25 18:07
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|29157698
|2007.03.26 05:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9613
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.26 14:21
|1.9713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|29195638
|2007.03.26 13:52
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 07:53
|1.9559
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|888.00
|29279895
|2007.03.27 09:53
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 07:53
|1.9556
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|-656.00
|29211279
|2007.03.26 14:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 07:54
|1.9559
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-258.00
|29159779
|2007.03.26 05:41
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9622
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 07:54
|1.9562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|120.00
|29206234
|2007.03.26 14:21
|buy
|0.19
|gbpusd
|1.9719
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 07:54
|1.9558
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-305.90
|29150494
|2007.03.26 02:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9591
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 07:54
|1.9564
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|54.00
|29171989
|2007.03.26 08:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3275
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:27
|1.3375
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.26
|200.00
|29790469
|2007.03.30 15:30
|buy
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.9708
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:55
|1.9682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.80
|29774705
|2007.03.30 15:13
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:55
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-416.00
|29714617
|2007.03.30 09:53
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9588
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:55
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-196.00
|29698655
|2007.03.30 07:54
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9558
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:55
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-256.00
|29798036
|2007.03.30 15:46
|sell
|4.59
|gbpusd
|1.9709
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:55
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 055.70
|29564661
|2007.03.29 08:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3343
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:56
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-46.00
|29789816
|2007.03.30 15:29
|sell
|0.72
|eurusd
|1.3389
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:56
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|151.20
|29491440
|2007.03.28 19:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3313
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:56
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|-110.00
|29803393
|2007.03.30 15:56
|buy
|0.21
|gbpusd
|1.9686
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.02 12:24
|1.9786
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|210.00
|29970748
|2007.04.02 11:49
|sell
|0.84
|gbpusd
|1.9764
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.06 12:34
|1.9655
|0.00
|0.00
|1.51
|915.60
|29924317
|2007.04.02 06:34
|sell
|0.21
|gbpusd
|1.9713
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.06 12:35
|1.9657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|117.60
|29918840
|2007.04.02 06:01
|sell
|0.21
|gbpusd
|1.9683
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.06 12:35
|1.9660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|48.30
|30503161
|2007.04.05 10:58
|buy
|0.84
|gbpusd
|1.9710
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.06 12:36
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|-504.00
|30154788
|2007.04.03 09:12
|buy
|0.21
|gbpusd
|1.9760
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.06 12:36
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|-224.70
|29978726
|2007.04.02 12:24
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9790
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.06 12:36
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-274.00
|30841748
|2007.04.10 01:48
|buy
|0.21
|gbpjpy
|233.75
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.10 08:36
|234.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.27
|30799394
|2007.04.09 18:00
|buy
|0.21
|gbpjpy
|234.05
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.04.10 08:37
|234.74
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|121.63
|30769850
|2007.04.09 12:45
|buy
|0.22
|gbpusd
|1.9619
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.10 10:55
|1.9719
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|220.00
|30746952
|2007.04.09 06:00
|buy
|0.22
|gbpusd
|1.9649
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.10 10:56
|1.9719
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|154.00
|29876049
|2007.04.02 00:19
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3344
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.10 14:38
|1.3444
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.16
|210.00
|29806118
|2007.03.30 16:00
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3375
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.10 14:39
|1.3444
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.43
|144.90
|30746948
|2007.04.09 06:00
|buy
|0.22
|audusd
|0.8161
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.04.10 19:36
|0.8264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|226.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.51
|1 920.40
|Closed P/L:
|1 901.89
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30796167
|2007.04.09 17:00
|sell
|0.21
|audusd
|0.8159
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8269
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|-231.00
|30825532
|2007.04.10 00:36
|sell
|0.21
|audusd
|0.8189
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.00
|30853523
|2007.04.10 02:34
|sell
|0.84
|audusd
|0.8234
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-294.00
|30758230
|2007.04.09 09:00
|buy
|0.22
|chfjpy
|97.66
|0.00
|0.00
|97.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|18.48
|30788421
|2007.04.09 16:28
|buy
|0.21
|chfjpy
|97.35
|0.00
|0.00
|97.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|72.32
|30793675
|2007.04.09 16:45
|sell
|0.21
|chfjpy
|97.18
|0.00
|0.00
|97.83
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-114.63
|30878371
|2007.04.10 05:50
|sell
|0.22
|chfjpy
|97.49
|0.00
|0.00
|97.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.82
|30958932
|2007.04.10 14:33
|sell
|0.84
|chfjpy
|97.94
|0.00
|0.00
|97.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.59
|30797628
|2007.04.09 17:30
|buy
|0.21
|eurchf
|1.6384
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.6352
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|-55.20
|30831748
|2007.04.10 01:00
|sell
|0.21
|eurchf
|1.6378
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.6356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.94
|30915727
|2007.04.10 09:43
|buy
|0.21
|eurchf
|1.6354
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.6352
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.45
|30753688
|2007.04.09 08:02
|buy
|0.22
|eurgbp
|0.6806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.6810
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.54
|17.35
|30805813
|2007.04.09 20:00
|sell
|0.21
|eurgbp
|0.6807
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.6814
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|-28.98
|30737907
|2007.04.09 02:00
|sell
|0.22
|eurjpy
|159.46
|0.00
|0.00
|159.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.46
|-86.84
|30758198
|2007.04.09 09:00
|buy
|0.22
|eurjpy
|159.56
|0.00
|0.00
|159.89
|0.00
|0.00
|1.87
|60.98
|30816595
|2007.04.09 22:57
|buy
|0.21
|eurjpy
|159.26
|0.00
|0.00
|159.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|111.13
|30867728
|2007.04.10 04:05
|sell
|0.22
|eurjpy
|159.77
|0.00
|0.00
|159.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.56
|29850376
|2007.04.01 22:00
|sell
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3371
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|9.05
|-130.20
|30536108
|2007.04.05 13:11
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3401
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|3.57
|-70.40
|30964029
|2007.04.10 15:03
|sell
|0.84
|eurusd
|1.3447
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|117.60
|30742442
|2007.04.09 04:00
|sell
|0.22
|gbpjpy
|234.42
|0.00
|0.00
|234.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.83
|-66.51
|30891898
|2007.04.10 07:01
|sell
|0.21
|gbpjpy
|234.72
|0.00
|0.00
|234.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.58
|30923885
|2007.04.10 11:05
|sell
|0.84
|gbpjpy
|235.18
|0.00
|0.00
|234.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|282.16
|30932443
|2007.04.10 12:00
|buy
|0.21
|gbpjpy
|235.21
|0.00
|0.00
|234.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-89.96
|30950119
|2007.04.10 13:35
|buy
|0.22
|gbpjpy
|234.91
|0.00
|0.00
|234.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.81
|30667477
|2007.04.06 12:35
|sell
|0.21
|gbpusd
|1.9648
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-144.90
|30847687
|2007.04.10 02:05
|sell
|0.21
|gbpusd
|1.9679
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.80
|30922662
|2007.04.10 10:58
|sell
|0.84
|gbpusd
|1.9725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.20
|30785920
|2007.04.09 15:31
|sell
|0.22
|nzdjpy
|85.92
|0.00
|0.00
|86.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.97
|-182.90
|30831624
|2007.04.10 01:00
|buy
|0.21
|nzdjpy
|86.22
|0.00
|0.00
|86.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107.61
|30866622
|2007.04.10 03:59
|sell
|0.22
|nzdjpy
|86.23
|0.00
|0.00
|86.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-125.63
|30925198
|2007.04.10 11:11
|sell
|0.84
|nzdjpy
|86.68
|0.00
|0.00
|86.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-162.24
|30846256
|2007.04.10 02:02
|sell
|0.21
|usdcad
|1.1505
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.1476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.07
|30961477
|2007.04.10 14:45
|buy
|0.21
|usdcad
|1.1469
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.1471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.66
|0.00
|0.00
|3.32
|-1 149.32
|Floating P/L:
|-1 146.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 901.89
|Floating P/L:
|-1 146.00
|Margin:
|2 225.00
|Balance:
|11 901.89
|Equity:
|10 755.89
|Free Margin:
|8 530.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 193.67
|Gross Loss:
|3 291.78
|Total Net Profit:
|1 901.89
|Profit Factor:
|1.58
|Expected Payoff:
|63.40
|Absolute Drawdown:
|680.35
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 769.79 (15.96%)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (61.54%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (58.82%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 055.70
|loss trade:
|-657.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|288.54
|loss trade:
|-274.32
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (1 236.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-914.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 293.67 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 003.93 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2