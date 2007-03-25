Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1414943 Name: Goblin Currency: USD 2007 April 10, 19:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
291328332007.03.25 18:07balanceDeposit10 000.00
291576982007.03.26 05:00buy0.20gbpusd1.96130.00000.00002007.03.26 14:211.97130.000.000.00200.00
291956382007.03.26 13:52sell0.80gbpusd1.96700.00000.00002007.03.30 07:531.95590.000.001.44888.00
292798952007.03.27 09:53buy0.80gbpusd1.96380.00000.00002007.03.30 07:531.95560.000.00-1.60-656.00
292112792007.03.26 14:59buy0.20gbpusd1.96880.00000.00002007.03.30 07:541.95590.000.00-0.48-258.00
291597792007.03.26 05:41sell0.20gbpusd1.96220.00000.00002007.03.30 07:541.95620.000.000.36120.00
292062342007.03.26 14:21buy0.19gbpusd1.97190.00000.00002007.03.30 07:541.95580.000.00-0.47-305.90
291504942007.03.26 02:00sell0.20gbpusd1.95910.00000.00002007.03.30 07:541.95640.000.000.3654.00
291719892007.03.26 08:00buy0.20eurusd1.32750.00000.00002007.03.30 15:271.33750.000.00-7.26200.00
297904692007.03.30 15:30buy0.18gbpusd1.97080.00000.00002007.03.30 15:551.96820.000.000.00-46.80
297747052007.03.30 15:13sell0.80gbpusd1.96340.00000.00002007.03.30 15:551.96860.000.000.00-416.00
297146172007.03.30 09:53sell0.20gbpusd1.95880.00000.00002007.03.30 15:551.96860.000.000.00-196.00
296986552007.03.30 07:54sell0.20gbpusd1.95580.00000.00002007.03.30 15:551.96860.000.000.00-256.00
297980362007.03.30 15:46sell4.59gbpusd1.97090.00000.00002007.03.30 15:551.96860.000.000.001 055.70
295646612007.03.29 08:54sell0.20eurusd1.33430.00000.00002007.03.30 15:561.33660.000.001.08-46.00
297898162007.03.30 15:29sell0.72eurusd1.33890.00000.00002007.03.30 15:561.33680.000.000.00151.20
294914402007.03.28 19:45sell0.20eurusd1.33130.00000.00002007.03.30 15:561.33680.000.004.32-110.00
298033932007.03.30 15:56buy0.21gbpusd1.96860.00000.00002007.04.02 12:241.97860.000.00-0.08210.00
299707482007.04.02 11:49sell0.84gbpusd1.97640.00000.00002007.04.06 12:341.96550.000.001.51915.60
299243172007.04.02 06:34sell0.21gbpusd1.97130.00000.00002007.04.06 12:351.96570.000.000.37117.60
299188402007.04.02 06:01sell0.21gbpusd1.96830.00000.00002007.04.06 12:351.96600.000.000.3748.30
305031612007.04.05 10:58buy0.84gbpusd1.97100.00000.00002007.04.06 12:361.96500.000.00-0.34-504.00
301547882007.04.03 09:12buy0.21gbpusd1.97600.00000.00002007.04.06 12:361.96530.000.00-0.41-224.70
299787262007.04.02 12:24buy0.20gbpusd1.97900.00000.00002007.04.06 12:361.96530.000.00-0.48-274.00
308417482007.04.10 01:48buy0.21gbpjpy233.750.000.002007.04.10 08:36234.750.000.000.00176.27
307993942007.04.09 18:00buy0.21gbpjpy234.050.000.002007.04.10 08:37234.740.000.004.32121.63
307698502007.04.09 12:45buy0.22gbpusd1.96190.00000.00002007.04.10 10:551.97190.000.00-0.09220.00
307469522007.04.09 06:00buy0.22gbpusd1.96490.00000.00002007.04.10 10:561.97190.000.00-0.09154.00
298760492007.04.02 00:19buy0.21eurusd1.33440.00000.00002007.04.10 14:381.34440.000.00-10.16210.00
298061182007.03.30 16:00buy0.21eurusd1.33750.00000.00002007.04.10 14:391.34440.000.00-11.43144.90
307469482007.04.09 06:00buy0.22audusd0.81610.00000.00002007.04.10 19:360.82640.000.000.25226.60
  0.00 0.00 -18.51 1 920.40
Closed P/L: 1 901.89
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
307961672007.04.09 17:00sell0.21audusd0.81590.00000.0000 0.82690.000.00-0.50-231.00
308255322007.04.10 00:36sell0.21audusd0.81890.00000.0000 0.82690.000.000.00-168.00
308535232007.04.10 02:34sell0.84audusd0.82340.00000.0000 0.82690.000.000.00-294.00
307582302007.04.09 09:00buy0.22chfjpy97.660.000.00 97.760.000.000.3218.48
307884212007.04.09 16:28buy0.21chfjpy97.350.000.00 97.760.000.000.3072.32
307936752007.04.09 16:45sell0.21chfjpy97.180.000.00 97.830.000.00-0.70-114.63
308783712007.04.10 05:50sell0.22chfjpy97.490.000.00 97.830.000.000.00-62.82
309589322007.04.10 14:33sell0.84chfjpy97.940.000.00 97.830.000.000.0077.59
307976282007.04.09 17:30buy0.21eurchf1.63840.00000.0000 1.63520.000.001.06-55.20
308317482007.04.10 01:00sell0.21eurchf1.63780.00000.0000 1.63560.000.000.0037.94
309157272007.04.10 09:43buy0.21eurchf1.63540.00000.0000 1.63520.000.000.00-3.45
307536882007.04.09 08:02buy0.22eurgbp0.68060.00000.0000 0.68100.000.00-1.5417.35
308058132007.04.09 20:00sell0.21eurgbp0.68070.00000.0000 0.68140.000.001.03-28.98
307379072007.04.09 02:00sell0.22eurjpy159.460.000.00 159.930.000.00-2.46-86.84
307581982007.04.09 09:00buy0.22eurjpy159.560.000.00 159.890.000.001.8760.98
308165952007.04.09 22:57buy0.21eurjpy159.260.000.00 159.890.000.000.00111.13
308677282007.04.10 04:05sell0.22eurjpy159.770.000.00 159.930.000.000.00-29.56
298503762007.04.01 22:00sell0.21eurusd1.33710.00000.0000 1.34330.000.009.05-130.20
305361082007.04.05 13:11sell0.22eurusd1.34010.00000.0000 1.34330.000.003.57-70.40
309640292007.04.10 15:03sell0.84eurusd1.34470.00000.0000 1.34330.000.000.00117.60
307424422007.04.09 04:00sell0.22gbpjpy234.420.000.00 234.780.000.00-5.83-66.51
308918982007.04.10 07:01sell0.21gbpjpy234.720.000.00 234.780.000.000.00-10.58
309238852007.04.10 11:05sell0.84gbpjpy235.180.000.00 234.780.000.000.00282.16
309324432007.04.10 12:00buy0.21gbpjpy235.210.000.00 234.700.000.000.00-89.96
309501192007.04.10 13:35buy0.22gbpjpy234.910.000.00 234.700.000.000.00-38.81
306674772007.04.06 12:35sell0.21gbpusd1.96480.00000.0000 1.97170.000.000.12-144.90
308476872007.04.10 02:05sell0.21gbpusd1.96790.00000.0000 1.97170.000.000.00-79.80
309226622007.04.10 10:58sell0.84gbpusd1.97250.00000.0000 1.97170.000.000.0067.20
307859202007.04.09 15:31sell0.22nzdjpy85.920.000.00 86.910.000.00-2.97-182.90
308316242007.04.10 01:00buy0.21nzdjpy86.220.000.00 86.830.000.000.00107.61
308666222007.04.10 03:59sell0.22nzdjpy86.230.000.00 86.910.000.000.00-125.63
309251982007.04.10 11:11sell0.84nzdjpy86.680.000.00 86.910.000.000.00-162.24
308462562007.04.10 02:02sell0.21usdcad1.15050.00000.0000 1.14760.000.000.0053.07
309614772007.04.10 14:45buy0.21usdcad1.14690.00000.0000 1.14710.000.000.003.66
  0.00 0.00 3.32 -1 149.32
 Floating P/L: -1 146.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 901.89 Floating P/L: -1 146.00 Margin: 2 225.00
Balance: 11 901.89 Equity: 10 755.89 Free Margin: 8 530.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 193.67 Gross Loss: 3 291.78 Total Net Profit: 1 901.89
Profit Factor: 1.58 Expected Payoff: 63.40  
Absolute Drawdown: 680.35 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 769.79 (15.96%)  
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 13 (61.54%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (58.82%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 055.70 loss trade: -657.60
Average profit trade: 288.54 loss trade: -274.32
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (1 236.20) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-914.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 293.67 (4) consecutive loss (count): -1 003.93 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2