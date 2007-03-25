|Account: 1414943
|Name: Goblin
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 30, 20:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29132833
|2007.03.25 18:07
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|29150494
|2007.03.26 02:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9591
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 07:54
|1.9564
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|54.00
|29157698
|2007.03.26 05:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9613
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.26 14:21
|1.9713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|29159779
|2007.03.26 05:41
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9622
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 07:54
|1.9562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|120.00
|29171989
|2007.03.26 08:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3275
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:27
|1.3375
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.26
|200.00
|29195638
|2007.03.26 13:52
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 07:53
|1.9559
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|888.00
|29206234
|2007.03.26 14:21
|buy
|0.19
|gbpusd
|1.9719
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 07:54
|1.9558
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-305.90
|29211279
|2007.03.26 14:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 07:54
|1.9559
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-258.00
|29279895
|2007.03.27 09:53
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 07:53
|1.9556
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|-656.00
|29491440
|2007.03.28 19:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3313
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:56
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|-110.00
|29564661
|2007.03.29 08:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3343
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:56
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-46.00
|29698655
|2007.03.30 07:54
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9558
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:55
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-256.00
|29714617
|2007.03.30 09:53
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9588
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:55
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-196.00
|29774705
|2007.03.30 15:13
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:55
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-416.00
|29789816
|2007.03.30 15:29
|sell
|0.72
|eurusd
|1.3389
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:56
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|151.20
|29790469
|2007.03.30 15:30
|buy
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.9708
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:55
|1.9682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.80
|29798036
|2007.03.30 15:46
|sell
|4.59
|gbpusd
|1.9709
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.30 15:55
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 055.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|378.20
|Closed P/L:
|375.95
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29806118
|2007.03.30 16:00
|buy
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3375
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|-37.80
|29803393
|2007.03.30 15:56
|buy
|0.21
|gbpusd
|1.9686
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-25.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.35
|-63.00
|Floating P/L:
|-64.35
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|375.95
|Floating P/L:
|-64.35
|Margin:
|105.00
|Balance:
|10 375.95
|Equity:
|10 311.60
|Free Margin:
|10 206.60
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 663.80
|Gross Loss:
|2 287.85
|Total Net Profit:
|375.95
|Profit Factor:
|1.16
|Expected Payoff:
|23.50
|Absolute Drawdown:
|680.35
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 769.79 (15.96%)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (43.75%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (56.25%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 055.70
|loss trade:
|-657.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|380.54
|loss trade:
|-254.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (1 089.44)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-914.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 089.44 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-916.08 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2