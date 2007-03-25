Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1414943 Name: Goblin Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 20:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
291328332007.03.25 18:07balanceDeposit10 000.00
291504942007.03.26 02:00sell0.20gbpusd1.95910.00000.00002007.03.30 07:541.95640.000.000.3654.00
291576982007.03.26 05:00buy0.20gbpusd1.96130.00000.00002007.03.26 14:211.97130.000.000.00200.00
291597792007.03.26 05:41sell0.20gbpusd1.96220.00000.00002007.03.30 07:541.95620.000.000.36120.00
291719892007.03.26 08:00buy0.20eurusd1.32750.00000.00002007.03.30 15:271.33750.000.00-7.26200.00
291956382007.03.26 13:52sell0.80gbpusd1.96700.00000.00002007.03.30 07:531.95590.000.001.44888.00
292062342007.03.26 14:21buy0.19gbpusd1.97190.00000.00002007.03.30 07:541.95580.000.00-0.47-305.90
292112792007.03.26 14:59buy0.20gbpusd1.96880.00000.00002007.03.30 07:541.95590.000.00-0.48-258.00
292798952007.03.27 09:53buy0.80gbpusd1.96380.00000.00002007.03.30 07:531.95560.000.00-1.60-656.00
294914402007.03.28 19:45sell0.20eurusd1.33130.00000.00002007.03.30 15:561.33680.000.004.32-110.00
295646612007.03.29 08:54sell0.20eurusd1.33430.00000.00002007.03.30 15:561.33660.000.001.08-46.00
296986552007.03.30 07:54sell0.20gbpusd1.95580.00000.00002007.03.30 15:551.96860.000.000.00-256.00
297146172007.03.30 09:53sell0.20gbpusd1.95880.00000.00002007.03.30 15:551.96860.000.000.00-196.00
297747052007.03.30 15:13sell0.80gbpusd1.96340.00000.00002007.03.30 15:551.96860.000.000.00-416.00
297898162007.03.30 15:29sell0.72eurusd1.33890.00000.00002007.03.30 15:561.33680.000.000.00151.20
297904692007.03.30 15:30buy0.18gbpusd1.97080.00000.00002007.03.30 15:551.96820.000.000.00-46.80
297980362007.03.30 15:46sell4.59gbpusd1.97090.00000.00002007.03.30 15:551.96860.000.000.001 055.70
  0.00 0.00 -2.25 378.20
Closed P/L: 375.95
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
298061182007.03.30 16:00buy0.21eurusd1.33750.00000.0000 1.33570.000.00-1.27-37.80
298033932007.03.30 15:56buy0.21gbpusd1.96860.00000.0000 1.96740.000.00-0.08-25.20
  0.00 0.00 -1.35 -63.00
 Floating P/L: -64.35
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 375.95 Floating P/L: -64.35 Margin: 105.00
Balance: 10 375.95 Equity: 10 311.60 Free Margin: 10 206.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 663.80 Gross Loss: 2 287.85 Total Net Profit: 375.95
Profit Factor: 1.16 Expected Payoff: 23.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 680.35 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 769.79 (15.96%)  
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 10 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (43.75%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (56.25%)
Largest profit trade: 1 055.70 loss trade: -657.60
Average profit trade: 380.54 loss trade: -254.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (1 089.44) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-914.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 089.44 (2) consecutive loss (count): -916.08 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2