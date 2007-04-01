Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1421171 Name: RB26DETT Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 16:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
298498892007.04.01 12:50balanceDeposit10 000.00
306242472007.04.06 02:53sell0.50gbpusdm1.97041.98841.96692007.04.06 12:301.96690.000.000.0017.50
306232332007.04.06 02:33buy0.50usdjpym118.80117.00119.152007.04.06 12:32119.150.000.000.0014.69
306189572007.04.06 01:00sell0.50eurusdm1.34211.36011.33862007.04.06 12:331.33860.000.000.0017.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 49.69
Closed P/L: 49.69
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
306232402007.04.06 02:33buy0.50eurjpym159.45157.65159.80 159.550.000.000.004.19
306659302007.04.06 12:34sell0.50gbpusdm1.96481.98281.9613 1.96640.000.000.00-8.00
306719112007.04.06 12:39sell1.00gbpusdm1.96671.98291.9632 1.96640.000.000.003.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.81
 Floating P/L: -0.81
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 49.69 Floating P/L: -0.81 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 10 049.69 Equity: 10 048.88 Free Margin: 9 948.88
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 49.69 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 49.69
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 16.56  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 17.50 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 16.56 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (49.69) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 49.69 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0