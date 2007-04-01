|Account: 1421171
|Name: RB26DETT
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 16:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29849889
|2007.04.01 12:50
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|30624247
|2007.04.06 02:53
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusdm
|1.9704
|1.9884
|1.9669
|2007.04.06 12:30
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|30623233
|2007.04.06 02:33
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpym
|118.80
|117.00
|119.15
|2007.04.06 12:32
|119.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.69
|30618957
|2007.04.06 01:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusdm
|1.3421
|1.3601
|1.3386
|2007.04.06 12:33
|1.3386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.69
|Closed P/L:
|49.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30623240
|2007.04.06 02:33
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpym
|159.45
|157.65
|159.80
|159.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.19
|30665930
|2007.04.06 12:34
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusdm
|1.9648
|1.9828
|1.9613
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|30671911
|2007.04.06 12:39
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.9667
|1.9829
|1.9632
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|Floating P/L:
|-0.81
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|49.69
|Floating P/L:
|-0.81
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|10 049.69
|Equity:
|10 048.88
|Free Margin:
|9 948.88
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|49.69
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|49.69
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|16.56
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|17.50
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.56
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (49.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|49.69 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0