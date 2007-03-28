FXDD

Account: 542979 Name: Da P6simpleBeta Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
77658432007.03.28 21:12balanceDeposit10 000.00
77660692007.03.28 21:31buy0.50gbpusd1.96251.95411.96672007.03.30 18:201.96670.000.00-2.05210.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.05 210.00
Closed P/L: 207.95
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
78230942007.03.30 20:15sell0.50gbpusd1.96921.97761.9650 1.96810.000.00-0.5055.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.50 55.00
 Floating P/L: 54.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 207.95 Floating P/L: 54.50 Margin: 492.30
Balance: 10 207.95 Equity: 10 262.45 Free Margin: 9 770.15
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 207.95 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 207.95
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 207.95  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 207.95 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 207.95 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (207.95) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 207.95 (1) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 0