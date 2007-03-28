|Account: 542987
|Name: Da P6advancedBeta
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 22:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7766287
|2007.03.28 21:36
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|7766340
|2007.03.28 21:45
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9625
|1.9541
|1.9667
|2007.03.30 18:20
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.05
|210.00
|7823092
|2007.03.30 20:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9692
|1.9776
|1.9650
|2007.04.02 14:51
|1.9776
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|-420.00
|7845132
|2007.04.02 17:01
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9793
|1.9877
|1.9751
|2007.04.03 12:14
|1.9751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|210.00
|7864388
|2007.04.03 13:46
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9760
|1.9676
|1.9802
|2007.04.05 14:00
|1.9676
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.65
|-420.00
|7919188
|2007.04.05 17:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9717
|1.9633
|1.9759
|2007.04.09 14:23
|1.9633
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|-420.00
|7958509
|2007.04.09 16:47
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9619
|1.9535
|1.9661
|2007.04.10 04:41
|1.9661
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.25
|210.00
|7972939
|2007.04.10 06:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9680
|1.9764
|1.9638
|2007.04.11 05:00
|1.9764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-420.00
|8008891
|2007.04.11 08:16
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9750
|1.9834
|1.9708
|2007.04.13 04:31
|1.9834
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|-336.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.53
|-1 386.00
|Closed P/L:
|-1 394.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8067529
|2007.04.13 05:46
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9819
|1.9903
|1.9777
|1.9870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-204.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-204.00
|Floating P/L:
|-203.88
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 394.53
|Floating P/L:
|-203.88
|Margin:
|396.38
|Balance:
|8 605.47
|Equity:
|8 401.59
|Free Margin:
|8 005.21
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|626.60
|Gross Loss:
|2 021.13
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 394.53
|Profit Factor:
|0.31
|Expected Payoff:
|-174.32
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 394.53
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 602.48 (15.70%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|15.70% (1 602.48)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (25.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (37.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (62.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|209.90
|loss trade:
|-423.65
|Average
|profit trade:
|208.87
|loss trade:
|-404.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (209.90)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-845.85)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|209.90 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-845.85 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2