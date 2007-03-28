FXDD

Account: 542987 Name: Da P6advancedBeta Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 22:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
77662872007.03.28 21:36balanceDeposit10 000.00
77663402007.03.28 21:45buy0.50gbpusd1.96251.95411.96672007.03.30 18:201.96670.000.00-2.05210.00
78230922007.03.30 20:15sell0.50gbpusd1.96921.97761.96502007.04.02 14:511.97760.000.00-0.50-420.00
78451322007.04.02 17:01sell0.50gbpusd1.97931.98771.97512007.04.03 12:141.97510.000.00-0.10210.00
78643882007.04.03 13:46buy0.50gbpusd1.97601.96761.98022007.04.05 14:001.96760.000.00-3.65-420.00
79191882007.04.05 17:30buy0.50gbpusd1.97171.96331.97592007.04.09 14:231.96330.000.00-2.20-420.00
79585092007.04.09 16:47buy0.50gbpusd1.96191.95351.96612007.04.10 04:411.96610.000.00-1.25210.00
79729392007.04.10 06:15sell0.50gbpusd1.96801.97641.96382007.04.11 05:001.97640.000.000.15-420.00
80088912007.04.11 08:16sell0.40gbpusd1.97501.98341.97082007.04.13 04:311.98340.000.001.07-336.00
  0.00 0.00 -8.53 -1 386.00
Closed P/L: -1 394.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
80675292007.04.13 05:46sell0.40gbpusd1.98191.99031.9777 1.98700.000.000.12-204.00
  0.00 0.00 0.12 -204.00
 Floating P/L: -203.88
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 394.53 Floating P/L: -203.88 Margin: 396.38
Balance: 8 605.47 Equity: 8 401.59 Free Margin: 8 005.21
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 626.60 Gross Loss: 2 021.13 Total Net Profit: -1 394.53
Profit Factor: 0.31 Expected Payoff: -174.32  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 394.53 Maximal Drawdown: 1 602.48 (15.70%) Relative Drawdown: 15.70% (1 602.48)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 4 (25.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (37.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (62.50%)
Largest profit trade: 209.90 loss trade: -423.65
Average profit trade: 208.87 loss trade: -404.23
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (209.90) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-845.85)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 209.90 (1) consecutive loss (count): -845.85 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2