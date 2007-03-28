FXDD

Account: 542987 Name: Da P6advancedBeta Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 22:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
77662872007.03.28 21:36balanceDeposit10 000.00
77663402007.03.28 21:45buy0.50gbpusd1.96251.95411.96672007.03.30 18:201.96670.000.00-2.05210.00
78230922007.03.30 20:15sell0.50gbpusd1.96921.97761.96502007.04.02 14:511.97760.000.00-0.50-420.00
78451322007.04.02 17:01sell0.50gbpusd1.97931.98771.97512007.04.03 12:141.97510.000.00-0.10210.00
78643882007.04.03 13:46buy0.50gbpusd1.97601.96761.98022007.04.05 14:001.96760.000.00-3.65-420.00
  0.00 0.00 -6.30 -420.00
Closed P/L: -426.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
79191882007.04.05 17:30buy0.50gbpusd1.97171.96331.9759 1.96460.000.00-2.20-355.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.20 -355.00
 Floating P/L: -357.20
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -426.30 Floating P/L: -357.20 Margin: 492.92
Balance: 9 573.70 Equity: 9 216.50 Free Margin: 8 723.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 417.85 Gross Loss: 844.15 Total Net Profit: -426.30
Profit Factor: 0.49 Expected Payoff: -106.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 426.30 Maximal Drawdown: 634.25 (6.21%) Relative Drawdown: 6.21% (634.25)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 209.90 loss trade: -423.65
Average profit trade: 208.93 loss trade: -422.08
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (209.90) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-423.65)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 209.90 (1) consecutive loss (count): -423.65 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1