|Account: 542987
|Name: Da P6advancedBeta
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 22:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7766287
|2007.03.28 21:36
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|7766340
|2007.03.28 21:45
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9625
|1.9541
|1.9667
|2007.03.30 18:20
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.05
|210.00
|7823092
|2007.03.30 20:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9692
|1.9776
|1.9650
|2007.04.02 14:51
|1.9776
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|-420.00
|7845132
|2007.04.02 17:01
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9793
|1.9877
|1.9751
|2007.04.03 12:14
|1.9751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|210.00
|7864388
|2007.04.03 13:46
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9760
|1.9676
|1.9802
|2007.04.05 14:00
|1.9676
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.65
|-420.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.30
|-420.00
|Closed P/L:
|-426.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7919188
|2007.04.05 17:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9717
|1.9633
|1.9759
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|-355.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|-355.00
|Floating P/L:
|-357.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-426.30
|Floating P/L:
|-357.20
|Margin:
|492.92
|Balance:
|9 573.70
|Equity:
|9 216.50
|Free Margin:
|8 723.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|417.85
|Gross Loss:
|844.15
|Total Net Profit:
|-426.30
|Profit Factor:
|0.49
|Expected Payoff:
|-106.57
|Absolute Drawdown:
|426.30
|Maximal Drawdown:
|634.25 (6.21%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.21% (634.25)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|209.90
|loss trade:
|-423.65
|Average
|profit trade:
|208.93
|loss trade:
|-422.08
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (209.90)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-423.65)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|209.90 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-423.65 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1