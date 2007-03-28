|Account: 542987
|Name: Da P6advancedBeta
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 30, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7766287
|2007.03.28 21:36
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|7766340
|2007.03.28 21:45
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9625
|1.9541
|1.9667
|2007.03.30 18:20
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.05
|210.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.05
|210.00
|Closed P/L:
|207.95
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7823092
|2007.03.30 20:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9692
|1.9776
|1.9650
|1.9681
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|55.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|55.00
|Floating P/L:
|54.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|207.95
|Floating P/L:
|54.50
|Margin:
|492.30
|Balance:
|10 207.95
|Equity:
|10 262.45
|Free Margin:
|9 770.15
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|207.95
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|207.95
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|207.95
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|207.95
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|207.95
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (207.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|207.95 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|0