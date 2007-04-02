FXDD

Account: 546043 Name: Da P6simpleBeta2 Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
78499742007.04.02 23:30balanceDeposit10 000.00
78506492007.04.03 01:01buy0.50gbpusd1.97811.96971.98232007.04.03 10:321.98230.000.000.00210.00
78512162007.04.03 02:50sell0.50usdjpy117.84118.24117.442007.04.03 09:03118.240.000.000.00-169.15
78589612007.04.03 10:34buy1.00usdchf1.21551.21151.21952007.04.03 18:541.21950.000.000.00328.00
78643862007.04.03 13:46buy0.50gbpusd1.97601.96761.98022007.04.05 14:001.96760.000.00-3.65-420.00
78757192007.04.04 00:42buy1.00usdchf1.22291.21891.22692007.04.04 11:311.21890.000.000.00-328.16
78799522007.04.04 06:35sell0.50usdjpy118.88119.28118.482007.04.05 16:58118.480.000.00-19.97168.80
78921152007.04.04 16:03buy0.90usdchf1.21971.21571.22372007.04.05 16:131.21570.000.0023.52-296.13
79191892007.04.05 17:30buy0.50gbpusd1.97171.96331.97592007.04.09 14:231.96330.000.00-2.20-420.00
79217302007.04.05 20:55buy0.90usdchf1.21471.21071.21872007.04.06 15:301.21870.000.007.47295.40
79544602007.04.09 14:06sell0.40usdjpy119.30119.70118.902007.04.10 04:45118.900.000.00-5.84134.57
79544932007.04.09 14:07sell0.90usdchf1.22241.22641.21842007.04.09 19:291.22640.000.000.00-293.54
79585082007.04.09 16:47buy0.40gbpusd1.96191.95351.96612007.04.10 04:411.96610.000.00-1.00168.00
79631952007.04.09 21:55buy0.80usdchf1.22681.22281.23082007.04.10 04:521.22280.000.005.17-261.69
79729372007.04.10 06:15sell0.50gbpusd1.96801.97641.96382007.04.11 05:001.97640.000.000.15-420.00
79740902007.04.10 07:03sell0.40usdjpy119.07119.47118.672007.04.11 16:43119.470.000.00-5.84-133.92
79794782007.04.10 11:04sell0.80usdchf1.22091.22491.21692007.04.10 16:121.21690.000.000.00262.96
79963582007.04.10 19:35sell0.80usdchf1.21601.22001.21202007.04.11 10:441.22000.000.00-8.84-262.30
80088922007.04.11 08:16sell0.40gbpusd1.97501.98341.97082007.04.13 04:311.98340.000.001.07-336.00
80248812007.04.11 17:02buy0.80usdchf1.22111.21711.22512007.04.12 16:341.21710.000.0016.49-262.92
80598642007.04.12 19:31sell0.80usdchf1.21811.22211.21412007.04.13 09:151.21410.000.00-8.84263.57
80831232007.04.13 15:46sell0.80usdchf1.20891.21291.20492007.04.13 17:401.21290.000.000.00-263.83
  0.00 0.00 -2.31 -2 036.34
Closed P/L: -2 038.65
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
80675302007.04.13 05:46sell0.40gbpusd1.98191.99031.9777 1.98700.000.000.12-204.00
80945722007.04.13 21:19buy0.70usdchf1.21411.21011.2181 1.21420.000.004.525.77
  0.00 0.00 4.64 -198.23
 Floating P/L: -193.59
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 038.65 Floating P/L: -193.59 Margin: 746.38
Balance: 7 961.35 Equity: 7 767.76 Free Margin: 7 021.38
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 803.12 Gross Loss: 3 841.77 Total Net Profit: -2 038.65
Profit Factor: 0.47 Expected Payoff: -97.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 038.65 Maximal Drawdown: 2 407.50 (23.22%) Relative Drawdown: 23.22% (2 407.50)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 11 (36.36%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (40.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (38.10%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (61.90%)
Largest profit trade: 328.00 loss trade: -423.65
Average profit trade: 225.39 loss trade: -295.52
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (538.00) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-1 412.11)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 538.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 412.11 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2