|Account: 546043
|Name: Da P6simpleBeta2
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7849974
|2007.04.02 23:30
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|7850649
|2007.04.03 01:01
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9781
|1.9697
|1.9823
|2007.04.03 10:32
|1.9823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|7851216
|2007.04.03 02:50
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.84
|118.24
|117.44
|2007.04.03 09:03
|118.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-169.15
|7858961
|2007.04.03 10:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2155
|1.2115
|1.2195
|2007.04.03 18:54
|1.2195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|328.00
|7864386
|2007.04.03 13:46
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9760
|1.9676
|1.9802
|2007.04.05 14:00
|1.9676
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.65
|-420.00
|7875719
|2007.04.04 00:42
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2229
|1.2189
|1.2269
|2007.04.04 11:31
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-328.16
|7879952
|2007.04.04 06:35
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.88
|119.28
|118.48
|2007.04.05 16:58
|118.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.97
|168.80
|7892115
|2007.04.04 16:03
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2197
|1.2157
|1.2237
|2007.04.05 16:13
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|23.52
|-296.13
|7919189
|2007.04.05 17:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9717
|1.9633
|1.9759
|2007.04.09 14:23
|1.9633
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|-420.00
|7921730
|2007.04.05 20:55
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2147
|1.2107
|1.2187
|2007.04.06 15:30
|1.2187
|0.00
|0.00
|7.47
|295.40
|7954460
|2007.04.09 14:06
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.30
|119.70
|118.90
|2007.04.10 04:45
|118.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.84
|134.57
|7954493
|2007.04.09 14:07
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2224
|1.2264
|1.2184
|2007.04.09 19:29
|1.2264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-293.54
|7958508
|2007.04.09 16:47
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9619
|1.9535
|1.9661
|2007.04.10 04:41
|1.9661
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|168.00
|7963195
|2007.04.09 21:55
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2268
|1.2228
|1.2308
|2007.04.10 04:52
|1.2228
|0.00
|0.00
|5.17
|-261.69
|7972937
|2007.04.10 06:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9680
|1.9764
|1.9638
|2007.04.11 05:00
|1.9764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-420.00
|7974090
|2007.04.10 07:03
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.07
|119.47
|118.67
|2007.04.11 16:43
|119.47
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.84
|-133.92
|7979478
|2007.04.10 11:04
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2209
|1.2249
|1.2169
|2007.04.10 16:12
|1.2169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|262.96
|7996358
|2007.04.10 19:35
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2160
|1.2200
|1.2120
|2007.04.11 10:44
|1.2200
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.84
|-262.30
|8008892
|2007.04.11 08:16
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9750
|1.9834
|1.9708
|2007.04.13 04:31
|1.9834
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|-336.00
|8024881
|2007.04.11 17:02
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2211
|1.2171
|1.2251
|2007.04.12 16:34
|1.2171
|0.00
|0.00
|16.49
|-262.92
|8059864
|2007.04.12 19:31
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2181
|1.2221
|1.2141
|2007.04.13 09:15
|1.2141
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.84
|263.57
|8083123
|2007.04.13 15:46
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2089
|1.2129
|1.2049
|2007.04.13 17:40
|1.2129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-263.83
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.31
|-2 036.34
|Closed P/L:
|-2 038.65
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8067530
|2007.04.13 05:46
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9819
|1.9903
|1.9777
|1.9870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-204.00
|8094572
|2007.04.13 21:19
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.2141
|1.2101
|1.2181
|1.2142
|0.00
|0.00
|4.52
|5.77
|0.00
|0.00
|4.64
|-198.23
|Floating P/L:
|-193.59
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 038.65
|Floating P/L:
|-193.59
|Margin:
|746.38
|Balance:
|7 961.35
|Equity:
|7 767.76
|Free Margin:
|7 021.38
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 803.12
|Gross Loss:
|3 841.77
|Total Net Profit:
|-2 038.65
|Profit Factor:
|0.47
|Expected Payoff:
|-97.08
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 038.65
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 407.50 (23.22%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|23.22% (2 407.50)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (36.36%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (40.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (38.10%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (61.90%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|328.00
|loss trade:
|-423.65
|Average
|profit trade:
|225.39
|loss trade:
|-295.52
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (538.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-1 412.11)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|538.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 412.11 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2