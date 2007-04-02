FXDD

Account: 546043 Name: Da P6simpleBeta2 Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
78499742007.04.02 23:30balanceDeposit10 000.00
78506492007.04.03 01:01buy0.50gbpusd1.97811.96971.98232007.04.03 10:321.98230.000.000.00210.00
78512162007.04.03 02:50sell0.50usdjpy117.84118.24117.442007.04.03 09:03118.240.000.000.00-169.15
78589612007.04.03 10:34buy1.00usdchf1.21551.21151.21952007.04.03 18:541.21950.000.000.00328.00
78643862007.04.03 13:46buy0.50gbpusd1.97601.96761.98022007.04.05 14:001.96760.000.00-3.65-420.00
78757192007.04.04 00:42buy1.00usdchf1.22291.21891.22692007.04.04 11:311.21890.000.000.00-328.16
78799522007.04.04 06:35sell0.50usdjpy118.88119.28118.482007.04.05 16:58118.480.000.00-19.97168.80
78921152007.04.04 16:03buy0.90usdchf1.21971.21571.22372007.04.05 16:131.21570.000.0023.52-296.13
79217302007.04.05 20:55buy0.90usdchf1.21471.21071.21872007.04.06 15:301.21870.000.007.47295.40
  0.00 0.00 7.37 -211.24
Closed P/L: -203.87
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
79191892007.04.05 17:30buy0.50gbpusd1.97171.96331.9759 1.96460.000.00-2.20-355.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.20 -355.00
 Floating P/L: -357.20
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -203.87 Floating P/L: -357.20 Margin: 492.92
Balance: 9 796.13 Equity: 9 438.93 Free Margin: 8 946.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 989.70 Gross Loss: 1 193.57 Total Net Profit: -203.87
Profit Factor: 0.83 Expected Payoff: -25.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 655.57 Maximal Drawdown: 1 024.42 (9.88%) Relative Drawdown: 9.88% (1 024.42)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 328.00 loss trade: -423.65
Average profit trade: 247.43 loss trade: -298.39
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (538.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 024.42)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 538.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 024.42 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2