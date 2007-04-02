|Account: 546043
|Name: Da P6simpleBeta2
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7849974
|2007.04.02 23:30
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|7850649
|2007.04.03 01:01
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9781
|1.9697
|1.9823
|2007.04.03 10:32
|1.9823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|7851216
|2007.04.03 02:50
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.84
|118.24
|117.44
|2007.04.03 09:03
|118.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-169.15
|7858961
|2007.04.03 10:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2155
|1.2115
|1.2195
|2007.04.03 18:54
|1.2195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|328.00
|7864386
|2007.04.03 13:46
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9760
|1.9676
|1.9802
|2007.04.05 14:00
|1.9676
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.65
|-420.00
|7875719
|2007.04.04 00:42
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2229
|1.2189
|1.2269
|2007.04.04 11:31
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-328.16
|7879952
|2007.04.04 06:35
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.88
|119.28
|118.48
|2007.04.05 16:58
|118.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.97
|168.80
|7892115
|2007.04.04 16:03
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2197
|1.2157
|1.2237
|2007.04.05 16:13
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|23.52
|-296.13
|7921730
|2007.04.05 20:55
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2147
|1.2107
|1.2187
|2007.04.06 15:30
|1.2187
|0.00
|0.00
|7.47
|295.40
|0.00
|0.00
|7.37
|-211.24
|Closed P/L:
|-203.87
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7919189
|2007.04.05 17:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9717
|1.9633
|1.9759
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|-355.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|-355.00
|Floating P/L:
|-357.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-203.87
|Floating P/L:
|-357.20
|Margin:
|492.92
|Balance:
|9 796.13
|Equity:
|9 438.93
|Free Margin:
|8 946.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|989.70
|Gross Loss:
|1 193.57
|Total Net Profit:
|-203.87
|Profit Factor:
|0.83
|Expected Payoff:
|-25.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|655.57
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 024.42 (9.88%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.88% (1 024.42)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|328.00
|loss trade:
|-423.65
|Average
|profit trade:
|247.43
|loss trade:
|-298.39
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (538.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1 024.42)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|538.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 024.42 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2