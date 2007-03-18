FXDD

Account: 536563 Name: Da Phoenix6 Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 22:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
75229512007.03.18 23:19balanceDeposit5 000.00
75236322007.03.19 00:24buy0.30usdchf1.20571.19671.21052007.03.19 10:371.21050.000.000.00118.96
75364362007.03.19 10:37sell0.30usdchf1.21021.21921.20542007.03.23 21:021.21920.000.00-18.18-221.46
76650862007.03.23 21:07sell0.20usdchf1.21871.22771.21392007.03.26 17:161.21390.000.00-2.0279.08
76936772007.03.26 17:17buy0.20usdchf1.21351.20451.21832007.03.29 15:471.21830.000.007.8878.80
77877392007.03.29 20:39buy0.30usdchf1.21731.20831.22212007.03.30 15:381.22210.000.002.29117.82
78091562007.03.30 15:46sell0.30usdchf1.22211.23111.21732007.03.30 18:171.21730.000.000.00118.29
78184152007.03.30 18:30buy0.30usdchf1.21031.20131.21512007.03.30 21:571.21510.000.000.00118.51
78324162007.04.02 06:22sell0.30usdchf1.21641.22541.21162007.04.09 16:571.22540.000.00-21.38-220.29
79611242007.04.09 19:31sell0.30usdchf1.22711.23611.22232007.04.10 05:001.22230.000.00-3.32117.81
80020262007.04.11 03:25sell0.30usdchf1.21801.22701.21322007.04.13 09:331.21320.000.00-12.90118.69
  0.00 0.00 -47.63 426.21
Closed P/L: 378.58
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 378.58 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 378.58 Equity: 5 378.58 Free Margin: 5 378.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 859.89 Gross Loss: 481.31 Total Net Profit: 378.58
Profit Factor: 1.79 Expected Payoff: 37.86  
Absolute Drawdown: 120.68 Maximal Drawdown: 241.67 (4.48%) Relative Drawdown: 4.68% (239.64)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 120.11 loss trade: -241.67
Average profit trade: 107.49 loss trade: -240.66
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (520.65) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-241.67)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 520.65 (5) consecutive loss (count): -241.67 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1