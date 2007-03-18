FXDD

Account: 536563 Name: Da Phoenix6 Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
75229512007.03.18 23:19balanceDeposit5 000.00
75236322007.03.19 00:24buy0.30usdchf1.20571.19671.21052007.03.19 10:371.21050.000.000.00118.96
75364362007.03.19 10:37sell0.30usdchf1.21021.21921.20542007.03.23 21:021.21920.000.00-18.18-221.46
76650862007.03.23 21:07sell0.20usdchf1.21871.22771.21392007.03.26 17:161.21390.000.00-2.0279.08
76936772007.03.26 17:17buy0.20usdchf1.21351.20451.21832007.03.29 15:471.21830.000.007.8878.80
77877392007.03.29 20:39buy0.30usdchf1.21731.20831.22212007.03.30 15:381.22210.000.002.29117.82
78091562007.03.30 15:46sell0.30usdchf1.22211.23111.21732007.03.30 18:171.21730.000.000.00118.29
78184152007.03.30 18:30buy0.30usdchf1.21031.20131.21512007.03.30 21:571.21510.000.000.00118.51
  0.00 0.00 -10.03 410.00
Closed P/L: 399.97
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 399.97 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 399.97 Equity: 5 399.97 Free Margin: 5 399.97
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 639.61 Gross Loss: 239.64 Total Net Profit: 399.97
Profit Factor: 2.67 Expected Payoff: 57.14  
Absolute Drawdown: 120.68 Maximal Drawdown: 239.64 (4.68%) Relative Drawdown: 4.68% (239.64)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 120.11 loss trade: -239.64
Average profit trade: 106.60 loss trade: -239.64
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (520.65) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-239.64)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 520.65 (5) consecutive loss (count): -239.64 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1