|Account: 546051
|Name: Da P573
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7850497
|2007.04.03 00:28
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|7850612
|2007.04.03 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.52
|158.32
|156.96
|2007.04.03 10:42
|158.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.58
|7850613
|2007.04.03 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.52
|158.32
|156.82
|2007.04.03 09:24
|158.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.19
|7850614
|2007.04.03 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.52
|158.32
|156.68
|2007.04.03 09:24
|158.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.35
|7870445
|2007.04.03 18:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9775
|1.9855
|1.9687
|2007.04.05 14:00
|1.9687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|176.00
|7870448
|2007.04.03 18:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9775
|1.9775
|1.9665
|2007.04.06 15:30
|1.9665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|220.00
|7870450
|2007.04.03 18:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9775
|1.9713
|1.9643
|2007.04.06 15:43
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|264.00
|7876160
|2007.04.04 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.34
|157.54
|158.90
|2007.04.04 13:36
|158.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.10
|7876162
|2007.04.04 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.34
|158.34
|159.04
|2007.04.05 15:22
|159.04
|0.00
|0.00
|3.39
|58.88
|7876163
|2007.04.04 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.34
|158.72
|159.18
|2007.04.05 16:13
|159.18
|0.00
|0.00
|3.39
|70.72
|7922828
|2007.04.06 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.41
|160.21
|158.85
|2007.04.11 13:16
|160.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.10
|-67.08
|7922834
|2007.04.06 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.41
|160.21
|158.71
|2007.04.10 14:04
|159.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.68
|-46.96
|7922836
|2007.04.06 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.41
|160.21
|158.57
|2007.04.10 14:04
|159.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.68
|-46.13
|7941823
|2007.04.06 21:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|1.9731
|1.9563
|2007.04.10 13:58
|1.9731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-160.00
|7941829
|2007.04.06 21:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|1.9731
|1.9541
|2007.04.10 13:58
|1.9731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-160.00
|7941831
|2007.04.06 21:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|1.9731
|1.9519
|2007.04.10 13:58
|1.9731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-160.00
|8018456
|2007.04.11 13:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|160.16
|160.96
|159.60
|2007.04.13 17:34
|160.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.51
|-67.27
|8018458
|2007.04.11 13:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|160.16
|160.96
|159.46
|2007.04.12 04:42
|160.73
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.10
|-47.76
|8018459
|2007.04.11 13:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|160.16
|160.96
|159.32
|2007.04.12 04:42
|160.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.10
|-46.09
|8036259
|2007.04.12 04:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.36
|119.96
|118.96
|2007.04.12 16:52
|118.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|336.25
|8036803
|2007.04.12 04:29
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.35
|120.19
|119.01
|2007.04.12 16:05
|119.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.71
|8036804
|2007.04.12 04:29
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.35
|119.35
|118.93
|2007.04.12 16:52
|118.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.94
|8036805
|2007.04.12 04:29
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.35
|119.14
|118.85
|2007.04.12 17:22
|118.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|126.21
|8038944
|2007.04.12 05:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9750
|1.9670
|1.9838
|2007.04.13 08:43
|1.9838
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|88.00
|8038945
|2007.04.12 05:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9750
|1.9750
|1.9860
|2007.04.13 09:26
|1.9860
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|110.00
|8038950
|2007.04.12 05:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9750
|1.9812
|1.9882
|2007.04.13 14:42
|1.9882
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|132.00
|8061615
|2007.04.12 23:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.14
|119.98
|118.80
|2007.04.13 05:54
|118.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.92
|57.24
|8061616
|2007.04.12 23:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.14
|119.14
|118.72
|2007.04.13 08:43
|118.72
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.92
|70.75
|8061618
|2007.04.12 23:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.14
|118.93
|118.64
|2007.04.13 09:39
|118.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.92
|84.29
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.50
|1 068.68
|Closed P/L:
|1 043.18
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 043.18
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 043.18
|Equity:
|11 043.18
|Free Margin:
|11 043.18
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 030.70
|Gross Loss:
|987.52
|Total Net Profit:
|1 043.18
|Profit Factor:
|2.06
|Expected Payoff:
|37.26
|Absolute Drawdown:
|163.12
|Maximal Drawdown:
|751.62 (7.04%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.04% (751.62)
|Total Trades:
|28
|Short Positions (won %):
|22 (45.45%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (57.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (42.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|336.25
|loss trade:
|-159.98
|Average
|profit trade:
|126.92
|loss trade:
|-82.29
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (1 186.88)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-751.62)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 186.88 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-751.62 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|4