|Account: 546051
|Name: Da P573
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7850497
|2007.04.03 00:28
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|7850612
|2007.04.03 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.52
|158.32
|156.96
|2007.04.03 10:42
|158.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.58
|7850613
|2007.04.03 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.52
|158.32
|156.82
|2007.04.03 09:24
|158.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.19
|7850614
|2007.04.03 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.52
|158.32
|156.68
|2007.04.03 09:24
|158.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.35
|7870445
|2007.04.03 18:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9775
|1.9855
|1.9687
|2007.04.05 14:00
|1.9687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|176.00
|7870448
|2007.04.03 18:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9775
|1.9775
|1.9665
|2007.04.06 15:30
|1.9665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|220.00
|7870450
|2007.04.03 18:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9775
|1.9713
|1.9643
|2007.04.06 15:43
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|264.00
|7876160
|2007.04.04 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.34
|157.54
|158.90
|2007.04.04 13:36
|158.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.10
|7876162
|2007.04.04 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.34
|158.34
|159.04
|2007.04.05 15:22
|159.04
|0.00
|0.00
|3.39
|58.88
|7876163
|2007.04.04 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.34
|158.72
|159.18
|2007.04.05 16:13
|159.18
|0.00
|0.00
|3.39
|70.72
|0.00
|0.00
|7.12
|673.58
|Closed P/L:
|680.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7922828
|2007.04.06 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.41
|160.21
|158.85
|159.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|-11.74
|7922834
|2007.04.06 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.41
|160.21
|158.71
|159.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|-11.74
|7922836
|2007.04.06 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.41
|160.21
|158.57
|159.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|-11.74
|7941823
|2007.04.06 21:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|1.9731
|1.9563
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.00
|7941829
|2007.04.06 21:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|1.9731
|1.9541
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.00
|7941831
|2007.04.06 21:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|1.9731
|1.9519
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.93
|-29.22
|Floating P/L:
|-33.15
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|680.70
|Floating P/L:
|-33.15
|Margin:
|790.98
|Balance:
|10 680.70
|Equity:
|10 647.55
|Free Margin:
|9 856.57
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|843.82
|Gross Loss:
|163.12
|Total Net Profit:
|680.70
|Profit Factor:
|5.17
|Expected Payoff:
|75.63
|Absolute Drawdown:
|163.12
|Maximal Drawdown:
|163.12 (1.63%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.63% (163.12)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|264.10
|loss trade:
|-67.58
|Average
|profit trade:
|140.64
|loss trade:
|-54.37
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (843.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-163.12)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|843.82 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-163.12 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|3