FXDD

Account: 546051 Name: Da P573 Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
78504972007.04.03 00:28balanceDeposit10 000.00
78506122007.04.03 01:00sell0.10eurjpy157.52158.32156.962007.04.03 10:42158.320.000.000.00-67.58
78506132007.04.03 01:00sell0.10eurjpy157.52158.32156.822007.04.03 09:24158.090.000.000.00-48.19
78506142007.04.03 01:00sell0.10eurjpy157.52158.32156.682007.04.03 09:24158.080.000.000.00-47.35
78704452007.04.03 18:16sell0.20gbpusd1.97751.98551.96872007.04.05 14:001.96870.000.000.14176.00
78704482007.04.03 18:16sell0.20gbpusd1.97751.97751.96652007.04.06 15:301.96650.000.000.10220.00
78704502007.04.03 18:16sell0.20gbpusd1.97751.97131.96432007.04.06 15:431.96430.000.000.10264.00
78761602007.04.04 01:45buy0.10eurjpy158.34157.54158.902007.04.04 13:36158.900.000.000.0047.10
78761622007.04.04 01:45buy0.10eurjpy158.34158.34159.042007.04.05 15:22159.040.000.003.3958.88
78761632007.04.04 01:45buy0.10eurjpy158.34158.72159.182007.04.05 16:13159.180.000.003.3970.72
  0.00 0.00 7.12 673.58
Closed P/L: 680.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
79228282007.04.06 00:01sell0.10eurjpy159.41160.21158.85 159.550.000.00-1.27-11.74
79228342007.04.06 00:01sell0.10eurjpy159.41160.21158.71 159.550.000.00-1.27-11.74
79228362007.04.06 00:01sell0.10eurjpy159.41160.21158.57 159.550.000.00-1.27-11.74
79418232007.04.06 21:16sell0.20gbpusd1.96511.97311.9563 1.96500.000.00-0.042.00
79418292007.04.06 21:16sell0.20gbpusd1.96511.97311.9541 1.96500.000.00-0.042.00
79418312007.04.06 21:16sell0.20gbpusd1.96511.97311.9519 1.96500.000.00-0.042.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.93 -29.22
 Floating P/L: -33.15
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 680.70 Floating P/L: -33.15 Margin: 790.98
Balance: 10 680.70 Equity: 10 647.55 Free Margin: 9 856.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 843.82 Gross Loss: 163.12 Total Net Profit: 680.70
Profit Factor: 5.17 Expected Payoff: 75.63  
Absolute Drawdown: 163.12 Maximal Drawdown: 163.12 (1.63%) Relative Drawdown: 1.63% (163.12)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 264.10 loss trade: -67.58
Average profit trade: 140.64 loss trade: -54.37
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (843.82) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-163.12)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 843.82 (6) consecutive loss (count): -163.12 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 3