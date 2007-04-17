|Account: 215954
|Name: Aquilez
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 17, 13:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5636510
|2007.04.17 00:26
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|5640640
|2007.04.17 08:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9917
|1.9981
|2.0101
|2007.04.17 10:30
|1.9981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|640.00
|5640669
|2007.04.17 08:00
|buy limit
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9887
|1.9767
|0.0000
|2007.04.17 10:30
|1.9986
|cancelled
|5640675
|2007.04.17 08:00
|buy limit
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9857
|1.9737
|0.0000
|2007.04.17 10:30
|1.9987
|cancelled
|5644022
|2007.04.17 10:30
|buy
|1.10
|gbpusd
|1.9986
|2.0022
|2.0142
|2007.04.17 12:28
|2.0024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|418.00
|5644029
|2007.04.17 11:27
|buy
|2.20
|gbpusd
|1.9956
|2.0023
|2.0143
|2007.04.17 12:28
|2.0023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 474.00
|5644035
|2007.04.17 10:31
|buy limit
|4.40
|gbpusd
|1.9926
|1.9806
|0.0000
|2007.04.17 12:28
|2.0026
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 532.00
|Closed P/L:
|2 532.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5645926
|2007.04.17 12:00
|sell
|1.10
|usdchf
|1.2125
|1.2455
|1.2085
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.25
|Floating P/L:
|136.25
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|5645939
|2007.04.17 12:00
|sell limit
|2.20
|usdchf
|1.2159
|1.2489
|1.2119
|1.2107
|DLM654321
|5645944
|2007.04.17 12:00
|sell limit
|4.40
|usdchf
|1.2193
|1.2523
|1.2153
|1.2107
|DLM654321
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 532.00
|Floating P/L:
|136.25
|Margin:
|1 100.00
|Balance:
|12 532.00
|Equity:
|12 668.25
|Free Margin:
|11 568.25
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 532.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 532.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|844.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 474.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|844.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (2 532.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 532.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0