MIG Investments SA

Account: 215954 Name: Aquilez Currency: USD 2007 April 17, 13:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56365102007.04.17 00:26balanceDeposit10 000.00
56406402007.04.17 08:00buy1.00gbpusd1.99171.99812.01012007.04.17 10:301.99810.000.000.00640.00
56406692007.04.17 08:00buy limit2.00gbpusd1.98871.97670.00002007.04.17 10:301.9986cancelled
56406752007.04.17 08:00buy limit4.00gbpusd1.98571.97370.00002007.04.17 10:301.9987cancelled
56440222007.04.17 10:30buy1.10gbpusd1.99862.00222.01422007.04.17 12:282.00240.000.000.00418.00
56440292007.04.17 11:27buy2.20gbpusd1.99562.00232.01432007.04.17 12:282.00230.000.000.001 474.00
56440352007.04.17 10:31buy limit4.40gbpusd1.99261.98060.00002007.04.17 12:282.0026cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 532.00
Closed P/L: 2 532.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56459262007.04.17 12:00sell1.10usdchf1.21251.24551.2085 1.21100.000.000.00136.25
  0.00 0.00 0.00 136.25
 Floating P/L: 136.25
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
56459392007.04.17 12:00sell limit2.20usdchf1.21591.24891.2119 1.2107DLM654321
56459442007.04.17 12:00sell limit4.40usdchf1.21931.25231.2153 1.2107DLM654321
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 532.00 Floating P/L: 136.25 Margin: 1 100.00
Balance: 12 532.00 Equity: 12 668.25 Free Margin: 11 568.25
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 532.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2 532.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 844.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 474.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 844.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (2 532.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 532.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0