|Account: 7005537
|Name: corcione
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3232698
|2007.03.31 20:50
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|3234657
|2007.04.02 03:32
|buy
|0.45
|eurusd
|1.3340
|0.0000
|1.3368
|2007.04.02 15:51
|1.3368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|126.00
|3233857
|2007.04.02 01:57
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3358
|0.0000
|1.3386
|2007.04.02 15:51
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|3232852
|2007.04.02 00:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3377
|0.0000
|1.3405
|2007.04.02 15:51
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|3271609
|2007.04.03 21:00
|buy
|0.68
|eurusd
|1.3325
|0.0000
|1.3355
|2007.04.04 14:15
|1.3355
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.09
|204.00
|3271306
|2007.04.03 20:55
|buy
|0.45
|eurusd
|1.3340
|0.0000
|1.3370
|2007.04.04 14:15
|1.3361
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.71
|94.50
|3255085
|2007.04.03 12:13
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3356
|0.0000
|1.3386
|2007.04.04 14:16
|1.3360
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|12.00
|3241163
|2007.04.02 15:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3372
|0.0000
|1.3400
|2007.04.04 14:16
|1.3361
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.41
|-22.00
|3278556
|2007.04.04 15:01
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3348
|1.3371
|1.3421
|2007.04.04 18:42
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|3278173
|2007.04.04 14:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3363
|0.0000
|1.3393
|2007.04.04 18:42
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|3285422
|2007.04.05 10:13
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3374
|1.3424
|2007.04.05 15:22
|1.3374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.00
|3280491
|2007.04.04 18:42
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3373
|0.0000
|1.3403
|2007.04.05 15:22
|1.3374
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.62
|2.00
|3287965
|2007.04.05 15:22
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3377
|1.3400
|1.3450
|2007.04.05 17:17
|1.3400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3289513
|2007.04.05 17:17
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3402
|1.3425
|1.3475
|2007.04.05 17:32
|1.3425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3297278
|2007.04.06 16:30
|buy
|0.45
|eurusd
|1.3387
|0.0000
|1.3417
|2007.04.10 06:32
|1.3417
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.42
|135.00
|3305470
|2007.04.09 10:42
|buy
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.3356
|1.3406
|1.3456
|2007.04.10 06:32
|1.3417
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.15
|622.20
|3299680
|2007.04.06 17:57
|buy
|0.68
|eurusd
|1.3372
|1.3404
|1.3454
|2007.04.10 06:32
|1.3418
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.20
|312.80
|3295725
|2007.04.06 10:38
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3413
|0.0000
|1.3443
|2007.04.10 06:32
|1.3419
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.62
|18.00
|3290097
|2007.04.05 17:32
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3428
|0.0000
|1.3458
|2007.04.10 06:32
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.63
|-16.00
|3318739
|2007.04.10 11:55
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3409
|1.3429
|1.3479
|2007.04.10 17:05
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|3315709
|2007.04.10 06:32
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3424
|0.0000
|1.3454
|2007.04.10 17:05
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|3332937
|2007.04.11 16:24
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3416
|1.3457
|1.3507
|2007.04.12 05:42
|1.3457
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.45
|123.00
|3321613
|2007.04.10 17:06
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3431
|1.3456
|1.3506
|2007.04.12 05:42
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.84
|50.00
|3344769
|2007.04.12 13:45
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3443
|1.3459
|1.3509
|2007.04.12 16:37
|1.3459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|3340897
|2007.04.12 05:42
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3458
|0.0000
|1.3488
|2007.04.12 16:37
|1.3458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3372843
|2007.04.13 15:44
|sell
|2.29
|eurusd
|1.3548
|0.0000
|1.3518
|2007.04.13 18:41
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|687.00
|3357789
|2007.04.13 11:18
|sell
|1.53
|eurusd
|1.3533
|0.0000
|1.3503
|2007.04.13 18:41
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|229.50
|3351809
|2007.04.13 05:23
|sell
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.3518
|0.0000
|1.3488
|2007.04.13 18:41
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.60
|3347062
|2007.04.12 18:39
|sell
|0.68
|eurusd
|1.3502
|0.0000
|1.3472
|2007.04.13 18:41
|1.3516
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|-95.20
|3346721
|2007.04.12 18:18
|sell
|0.45
|eurusd
|1.3487
|0.0000
|1.3457
|2007.04.13 18:41
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|2.22
|-126.00
|3346185
|2007.04.12 17:35
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3472
|0.0000
|1.3442
|2007.04.13 18:41
|1.3516
|0.00
|0.00
|1.48
|-132.00
|3345722
|2007.04.12 16:37
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3457
|0.0000
|1.3427
|2007.04.13 18:42
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|-120.00
|3375741
|2007.04.13 18:43
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3529
|0.0000
|1.3499
|2007.04.13 19:18
|1.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|3375689
|2007.04.13 18:42
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3514
|0.0000
|1.3484
|2007.04.13 19:18
|1.3498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.91
|2 620.40
|Closed P/L:
|2 576.49
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3376921
|2007.04.13 19:18
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3495
|0.0000
|1.3465
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|-72.00
|3377244
|2007.04.13 19:21
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3510
|0.0000
|1.3480
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|2.96
|-63.00
|3378937
|2007.04.13 21:39
|sell
|0.45
|eurusd
|1.3525
|0.0000
|1.3495
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|4.44
|-27.00
|3379151
|2007.04.13 21:49
|sell
|0.68
|eurusd
|1.3540
|0.0000
|1.3510
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|6.72
|61.20
|0.00
|0.00
|16.10
|-100.80
|Floating P/L:
|-84.70
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 576.49
|Floating P/L:
|-84.70
|Margin:
|734.85
|Balance:
|12 576.49
|Equity:
|12 491.79
|Free Margin:
|11 841.64
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 103.32
|Gross Loss:
|526.83
|Total Net Profit:
|2 576.49
|Profit Factor:
|5.89
|Expected Payoff:
|78.08
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|465.17 (3.60%)
|Total Trades:
|33
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (75.76%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (24.24%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|687.00
|loss trade:
|-130.52
|Average
|profit trade:
|124.13
|loss trade:
|-65.85
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (1 227.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-465.17)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 227.81 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-465.17 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2