MoneyTec LLC

Account: 7005537 Name: corcione Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 23:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32326982007.03.31 20:50balanceDeposit10 000.00
32346572007.04.02 03:32buy0.45eurusd1.33400.00001.33682007.04.02 15:511.33680.000.000.00126.00
32338572007.04.02 01:57buy0.30eurusd1.33580.00001.33862007.04.02 15:511.33690.000.000.0033.00
32328522007.04.02 00:01buy0.20eurusd1.33770.00001.34052007.04.02 15:511.33690.000.000.00-16.00
32716092007.04.03 21:00buy0.68eurusd1.33250.00001.33552007.04.04 14:151.33550.000.00-4.09204.00
32713062007.04.03 20:55buy0.45eurusd1.33400.00001.33702007.04.04 14:151.33610.000.00-2.7194.50
32550852007.04.03 12:13buy0.30eurusd1.33560.00001.33862007.04.04 14:161.33600.000.00-1.8012.00
32411632007.04.02 15:51buy0.20eurusd1.33720.00001.34002007.04.04 14:161.33610.000.00-2.41-22.00
32785562007.04.04 15:01buy0.30eurusd1.33481.33711.34212007.04.04 18:421.33710.000.000.0069.00
32781732007.04.04 14:16buy0.20eurusd1.33630.00001.33932007.04.04 18:421.33710.000.000.0016.00
32854222007.04.05 10:13buy0.30eurusd1.33571.33741.34242007.04.05 15:221.33740.000.000.0051.00
32804912007.04.04 18:42buy0.20eurusd1.33730.00001.34032007.04.05 15:221.33740.000.00-3.622.00
32879652007.04.05 15:22buy0.20eurusd1.33771.34001.34502007.04.05 17:171.34000.000.000.0046.00
32895132007.04.05 17:17buy0.20eurusd1.34021.34251.34752007.04.05 17:321.34250.000.000.0046.00
32972782007.04.06 16:30buy0.45eurusd1.33870.00001.34172007.04.10 06:321.34170.000.00-5.42135.00
33054702007.04.09 10:42buy1.02eurusd1.33561.34061.34562007.04.10 06:321.34170.000.00-6.15622.20
32996802007.04.06 17:57buy0.68eurusd1.33721.34041.34542007.04.10 06:321.34180.000.00-8.20312.80
32957252007.04.06 10:38buy0.30eurusd1.34130.00001.34432007.04.10 06:321.34190.000.00-3.6218.00
32900972007.04.05 17:32buy0.20eurusd1.34280.00001.34582007.04.10 06:321.34200.000.00-3.63-16.00
33187392007.04.10 11:55buy0.30eurusd1.34091.34291.34792007.04.10 17:051.34290.000.000.0060.00
33157092007.04.10 06:32buy0.20eurusd1.34240.00001.34542007.04.10 17:051.34290.000.000.0010.00
33329372007.04.11 16:24buy0.30eurusd1.34161.34571.35072007.04.12 05:421.34570.000.00-5.45123.00
33216132007.04.10 17:06buy0.20eurusd1.34311.34561.35062007.04.12 05:421.34560.000.00-4.8450.00
33447692007.04.12 13:45buy0.30eurusd1.34431.34591.35092007.04.12 16:371.34590.000.000.0048.00
33408972007.04.12 05:42buy0.20eurusd1.34580.00001.34882007.04.12 16:371.34580.000.000.000.00
33728432007.04.13 15:44sell2.29eurusd1.35480.00001.35182007.04.13 18:411.35180.000.000.00687.00
33577892007.04.13 11:18sell1.53eurusd1.35330.00001.35032007.04.13 18:411.35180.000.000.00229.50
33518092007.04.13 05:23sell1.02eurusd1.35180.00001.34882007.04.13 18:411.35150.000.000.0030.60
33470622007.04.12 18:39sell0.68eurusd1.35020.00001.34722007.04.13 18:411.35160.000.003.35-95.20
33467212007.04.12 18:18sell0.45eurusd1.34870.00001.34572007.04.13 18:411.35150.000.002.22-126.00
33461852007.04.12 17:35sell0.30eurusd1.34720.00001.34422007.04.13 18:411.35160.000.001.48-132.00
33457222007.04.12 16:37sell0.20eurusd1.34570.00001.34272007.04.13 18:421.35170.000.000.98-120.00
33757412007.04.13 18:43sell0.30eurusd1.35290.00001.34992007.04.13 19:181.34990.000.000.0090.00
33756892007.04.13 18:42sell0.20eurusd1.35140.00001.34842007.04.13 19:181.34980.000.000.0032.00
  0.00 0.00 -43.91 2 620.40
Closed P/L: 2 576.49
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33769212007.04.13 19:18sell0.20eurusd1.34950.00001.3465 1.35310.000.001.98-72.00
33772442007.04.13 19:21sell0.30eurusd1.35100.00001.3480 1.35310.000.002.96-63.00
33789372007.04.13 21:39sell0.45eurusd1.35250.00001.3495 1.35310.000.004.44-27.00
33791512007.04.13 21:49sell0.68eurusd1.35400.00001.3510 1.35310.000.006.7261.20
  0.00 0.00 16.10 -100.80
 Floating P/L: -84.70
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 576.49 Floating P/L: -84.70 Margin: 734.85
Balance: 12 576.49 Equity: 12 491.79 Free Margin: 11 841.64
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 103.32 Gross Loss: 526.83 Total Net Profit: 2 576.49
Profit Factor: 5.89 Expected Payoff: 78.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 465.17 (3.60%)  
 
Total Trades: 33 Short Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%) Long Positions (won %): 24 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (75.76%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (24.24%)
Largest profit trade: 687.00 loss trade: -130.52
Average profit trade: 124.13 loss trade: -65.85
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (1 227.81) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-465.17)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 227.81 (9) consecutive loss (count): -465.17 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2