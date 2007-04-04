FXDD

Account: 59077 Name: Be A Light Foundation (Phoenix Fund)_Ian Smith Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20624528662007.04.04 16:47balanceWire Dep 4/3 - AL1 065.00
20624528682007.04.04 16:47balanceSpring Bonus - AL26.62
20624617712007.04.05 20:55buy0.10usdchf1.21461.21061.21862007.04.06 15:301.21860.000.000.8332.82
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20624707742007.04.10 03:29buy0.10usdchf1.22611.22211.23012007.04.10 05:001.22210.000.000.00-32.73
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20624745392007.04.10 11:04sell0.10usdchf1.22101.22501.21702007.04.10 15:171.21700.000.000.0032.87
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20624775192007.04.10 19:35sell0.10usdchf1.21601.22001.21202007.04.11 10:441.22000.000.00-1.11-32.79
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20624776832007.04.10 20:17buy0.10gbpusd1.97211.96371.97632007.04.11 05:011.97630.000.00-0.2542.00
 20061120FirstTrade[complete]
20624823092007.04.11 14:32buy0.10gbpusd1.97731.96891.98152007.04.13 04:231.98150.000.00-0.8542.00
 20061120FirstTrade[complete]
20624832592007.04.11 17:02buy0.10usdchf1.22111.21711.22512007.04.12 16:341.21710.000.002.06-32.87
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20624927812007.04.12 19:31sell0.10usdchf1.21801.22201.21402007.04.13 09:151.21400.000.00-1.1132.95
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
20625001022007.04.13 15:45sell0.10usdchf1.20891.21291.20492007.04.13 17:401.21290.000.000.00-32.98
 101010 P6B T0[complete]
  0.00 0.00 -0.43 51.27
Closed P/L: 50.84
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20625041912007.04.13 21:19buy0.10usdchf1.21421.21021.2182 1.21420.000.000.650.00
 101010 P6B T0
  0.00 0.00 0.65 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 091.62 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 50.84 Floating P/L: 0.65 Margin: 50.00
Balance: 1 142.46 Equity: 1 143.11 Free Margin: 1 093.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 181.26 Gross Loss: 130.42 Total Net Profit: 50.84
Profit Factor: 1.39 Expected Payoff: 5.65  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 64.71 (5.54%) Relative Drawdown: 5.54% (64.71)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (55.56%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (44.44%)
Largest profit trade: 41.75 loss trade: -33.90
Average profit trade: 36.25 loss trade: -32.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (74.62) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-64.71)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 74.62 (2) consecutive loss (count): -64.71 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1