|Account: 59077
|Name: Be A Light Foundation (Phoenix Fund)_Ian Smith
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2062452866
|2007.04.04 16:47
|balance
|Wire Dep 4/3 - AL
|1 065.00
|2062452868
|2007.04.04 16:47
|balance
|Spring Bonus - AL
|26.62
|2062461771
|2007.04.05 20:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2146
|1.2106
|1.2186
|2007.04.06 15:30
|1.2186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|32.82
|
|101010
| P6B T0[complete]
|2062470774
|2007.04.10 03:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2261
|1.2221
|1.2301
|2007.04.10 05:00
|1.2221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.73
|
|101010
| P6B T0[complete]
|2062474539
|2007.04.10 11:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2210
|1.2250
|1.2170
|2007.04.10 15:17
|1.2170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.87
|
|101010
| P6B T0[complete]
|2062477519
|2007.04.10 19:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2160
|1.2200
|1.2120
|2007.04.11 10:44
|1.2200
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|-32.79
|
|101010
| P6B T0[complete]
|2062477683
|2007.04.10 20:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9721
|1.9637
|1.9763
|2007.04.11 05:01
|1.9763
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|42.00
|
|20061120
|FirstTrade[complete]
|2062482309
|2007.04.11 14:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9773
|1.9689
|1.9815
|2007.04.13 04:23
|1.9815
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|42.00
|
|20061120
|FirstTrade[complete]
|2062483259
|2007.04.11 17:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2211
|1.2171
|1.2251
|2007.04.12 16:34
|1.2171
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|-32.87
|
|101010
| P6B T0[complete]
|2062492781
|2007.04.12 19:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2180
|1.2220
|1.2140
|2007.04.13 09:15
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|32.95
|
|101010
| P6B T0[complete]
|2062500102
|2007.04.13 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2089
|1.2129
|1.2049
|2007.04.13 17:40
|1.2129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.98
|
|101010
| P6B T0[complete]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|51.27
|Closed P/L:
|50.84
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2062504191
|2007.04.13 21:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2142
|1.2102
|1.2182
|
|1.2142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|0.00
|
|101010
| P6B T0
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 091.62
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|50.84
|Floating P/L:
|0.65
|Margin:
|50.00
|Balance:
|1 142.46
|Equity:
|1 143.11
|Free Margin:
|1 093.11
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|181.26
|Gross Loss:
|130.42
|Total Net Profit:
|50.84
|Profit Factor:
|1.39
|Expected Payoff:
|5.65
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|64.71 (5.54%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.54% (64.71)
|
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (55.56%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (44.44%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|41.75
|loss trade:
|-33.90
|Average
|profit trade:
|36.25
|loss trade:
|-32.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (74.62)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-64.71)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|74.62 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-64.71 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1