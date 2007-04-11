FXDD

Account: 544646 Name: marek Currency: USD 2007 April 11, 13:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
80137642007.04.11 10:27buy0.10gbpusd1.98081.96281.98432007.04.11 13:161.97870.000.000.00-21.00
80140112007.04.11 10:31buy0.20gbpusd1.97891.96271.98242007.04.11 13:161.97880.000.000.00-2.00
80157342007.04.11 11:05buy0.40gbpusd1.97711.96271.98062007.04.11 13:151.97860.000.000.0060.00
80101012007.04.11 09:11buy0.10gbpusd1.97781.98041.98592007.04.11 10:271.98040.000.000.0026.00
80081392007.04.11 07:34sell0.20usdjpy119.23120.85118.882007.04.11 09:11119.250.000.000.00-3.35
79995352007.04.11 00:14sell0.10usdjpy119.04120.84118.692007.04.11 09:11119.250.000.000.00-17.61
79971152007.04.10 20:30sell0.10gbpusd1.97121.98921.96772007.04.11 09:111.97770.000.000.03-65.00
80049112007.04.11 04:54sell0.40gbpusd1.97501.98941.97152007.04.11 09:111.97770.000.000.00-108.00
79993032007.04.11 00:00sell0.20gbpusd1.97321.98941.96972007.04.11 09:111.97770.000.000.00-90.00
80012532007.04.11 02:50sell0.20usdjpy119.23118.99118.442007.04.11 05:13118.990.000.000.0040.34
  0.00 0.00 0.03 -180.62
Closed P/L: -180.59
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
80101082007.04.11 09:11buy0.10usdjpy119.24117.44119.59 119.210.000.000.00-2.52
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.52
 Floating P/L: -2.52
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -180.59 Floating P/L: -2.52 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 1 740.41 Equity: 1 737.89 Free Margin: 1 637.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 126.34 Gross Loss: 306.93 Total Net Profit: -180.59
Profit Factor: 0.41 Expected Payoff: -18.06  
Absolute Drawdown: 243.59 Maximal Drawdown: 283.93 (14.48%) Relative Drawdown: 14.48% (283.93)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 6 (16.67%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (30.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (70.00%)
Largest profit trade: 60.00 loss trade: -108.00
Average profit trade: 42.11 loss trade: -43.85
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (86.00) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-283.93)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 86.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -283.93 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 4