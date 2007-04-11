|Account: 544646
|Name: marek
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 11, 13:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8013764
|2007.04.11 10:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9808
|1.9628
|1.9843
|2007.04.11 13:16
|1.9787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|8014011
|2007.04.11 10:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9789
|1.9627
|1.9824
|2007.04.11 13:16
|1.9788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|8015734
|2007.04.11 11:05
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9771
|1.9627
|1.9806
|2007.04.11 13:15
|1.9786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|8010101
|2007.04.11 09:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9778
|1.9804
|1.9859
|2007.04.11 10:27
|1.9804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|8008139
|2007.04.11 07:34
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.23
|120.85
|118.88
|2007.04.11 09:11
|119.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|7999535
|2007.04.11 00:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.04
|120.84
|118.69
|2007.04.11 09:11
|119.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.61
|7997115
|2007.04.10 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9712
|1.9892
|1.9677
|2007.04.11 09:11
|1.9777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-65.00
|8004911
|2007.04.11 04:54
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9750
|1.9894
|1.9715
|2007.04.11 09:11
|1.9777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.00
|7999303
|2007.04.11 00:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9732
|1.9894
|1.9697
|2007.04.11 09:11
|1.9777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|8001253
|2007.04.11 02:50
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.23
|118.99
|118.44
|2007.04.11 05:13
|118.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-180.62
|Closed P/L:
|-180.59
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8010108
|2007.04.11 09:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.24
|117.44
|119.59
|119.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.52
|Floating P/L:
|-2.52
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-180.59
|Floating P/L:
|-2.52
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|1 740.41
|Equity:
|1 737.89
|Free Margin:
|1 637.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|126.34
|Gross Loss:
|306.93
|Total Net Profit:
|-180.59
|Profit Factor:
|0.41
|Expected Payoff:
|-18.06
|Absolute Drawdown:
|243.59
|Maximal Drawdown:
|283.93 (14.48%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|14.48% (283.93)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (16.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (30.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (70.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|60.00
|loss trade:
|-108.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|42.11
|loss trade:
|-43.85
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (86.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-283.93)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|86.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-283.93 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|4