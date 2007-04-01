|Account: 1421171
|Name: RB26DETT
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 10, 17:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29849889
|2007.04.01 12:50
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|30624247
|2007.04.06 02:53
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusdm
|1.9704
|1.9884
|1.9669
|2007.04.06 12:30
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|30623233
|2007.04.06 02:33
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpym
|118.80
|117.00
|119.15
|2007.04.06 12:32
|119.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.69
|30618957
|2007.04.06 01:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusdm
|1.3421
|1.3601
|1.3386
|2007.04.06 12:33
|1.3386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|30671911
|2007.04.06 12:39
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.9667
|1.9648
|1.9593
|2007.04.09 08:25
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|19.00
|30665930
|2007.04.06 12:34
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusdm
|1.9648
|1.9828
|1.9613
|2007.04.09 08:25
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.50
|30766423
|2007.04.09 11:57
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusdm
|1.9633
|1.9813
|1.9598
|2007.04.09 16:49
|1.9598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|30623240
|2007.04.06 02:33
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpym
|159.45
|159.77
|160.32
|2007.04.10 06:38
|159.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|13.44
|30898748
|2007.04.10 07:52
|buy
|1.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9678
|1.9702
|1.9757
|2007.04.10 08:43
|1.9702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.48
|30892133
|2007.04.10 07:02
|buy
|0.51
|gbpusdm
|1.9707
|1.9527
|1.9742
|2007.04.10 08:43
|1.9703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|30965191
|2007.04.10 15:06
|sell
|4.08
|eurusdm
|1.3455
|1.3759
|1.3420
|2007.04.10 17:20
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.92
|30941024
|2007.04.10 12:47
|sell
|2.04
|eurusdm
|1.3437
|1.3759
|1.3402
|2007.04.10 17:20
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.20
|30881069
|2007.04.10 06:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3418
|1.3758
|1.3383
|2007.04.10 17:20
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|30724781
|2007.04.08 22:46
|sell
|0.50
|eurusdm
|1.3369
|1.3727
|1.3334
|2007.04.10 17:21
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-31.50
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|185.19
|Closed P/L:
|186.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30920894
|2007.04.10 10:36
|buy
|0.51
|eurjpym
|159.94
|158.14
|160.29
|159.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|30922161
|2007.04.10 10:55
|buy
|0.51
|gbpusdm
|1.9723
|1.9543
|1.9758
|1.9715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.08
|30728492
|2007.04.08 23:38
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpym
|119.38
|117.58
|119.73
|119.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|-11.33
|30881092
|2007.04.10 06:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpym
|119.04
|117.42
|119.39
|119.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|-8.67
|Floating P/L:
|-7.99
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|186.37
|Floating P/L:
|-7.99
|Margin:
|126.00
|Balance:
|10 186.37
|Equity:
|10 178.38
|Free Margin:
|10 052.38
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|233.12
|Gross Loss:
|46.75
|Total Net Profit:
|186.37
|Profit Factor:
|4.99
|Expected Payoff:
|14.34
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|44.23 (0.43%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.43% (44.23)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (69.23%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (30.77%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|97.92
|loss trade:
|-31.23
|Average
|profit trade:
|25.90
|loss trade:
|-11.69
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (68.72)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-44.23)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|108.12 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-44.23 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1