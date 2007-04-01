Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1421171 Name: RB26DETT Currency: USD 2007 April 10, 17:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
298498892007.04.01 12:50balanceDeposit10 000.00
306242472007.04.06 02:53sell0.50gbpusdm1.97041.98841.96692007.04.06 12:301.96690.000.000.0017.50
306232332007.04.06 02:33buy0.50usdjpym118.80117.00119.152007.04.06 12:32119.150.000.000.0014.69
306189572007.04.06 01:00sell0.50eurusdm1.34211.36011.33862007.04.06 12:331.33860.000.000.0017.50
306719112007.04.06 12:39sell1.00gbpusdm1.96671.96481.95932007.04.09 08:251.96480.000.000.0319.00
306659302007.04.06 12:34sell0.50gbpusdm1.96481.98281.96132007.04.09 08:251.96490.000.000.02-0.50
307664232007.04.09 11:57sell0.50gbpusdm1.96331.98131.95982007.04.09 16:491.95980.000.000.0017.50
306232402007.04.06 02:33buy0.50eurjpym159.45159.77160.322007.04.10 06:38159.770.000.000.8613.44
308987482007.04.10 07:52buy1.02gbpusdm1.96781.97021.97572007.04.10 08:431.97020.000.000.0024.48
308921332007.04.10 07:02buy0.51gbpusdm1.97071.95271.97422007.04.10 08:431.97030.000.000.00-2.04
309651912007.04.10 15:06sell4.08eurusdm1.34551.37591.34202007.04.10 17:201.34310.000.000.0097.92
309410242007.04.10 12:47sell2.04eurusdm1.34371.37591.34022007.04.10 17:201.34320.000.000.0010.20
308810692007.04.10 06:03sell1.00eurusdm1.34181.37581.33832007.04.10 17:201.34310.000.000.00-13.00
307247812007.04.08 22:46sell0.50eurusdm1.33691.37271.33342007.04.10 17:211.34320.000.000.27-31.50
  0.00 0.00 1.18 185.19
Closed P/L: 186.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
309208942007.04.10 10:36buy0.51eurjpym159.94158.14160.29 159.960.000.000.000.86
309221612007.04.10 10:55buy0.51gbpusdm1.97231.95431.9758 1.97150.000.000.00-4.08
307284922007.04.08 23:38buy0.50usdjpym119.38117.58119.73 119.110.000.000.68-11.33
308810922007.04.10 06:03buy1.00usdjpym119.04117.42119.39 119.110.000.000.005.88
  0.00 0.00 0.68 -8.67
 Floating P/L: -7.99
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 186.37 Floating P/L: -7.99 Margin: 126.00
Balance: 10 186.37 Equity: 10 178.38 Free Margin: 10 052.38
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 233.12 Gross Loss: 46.75 Total Net Profit: 186.37
Profit Factor: 4.99 Expected Payoff: 14.34  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 44.23 (0.43%) Relative Drawdown: 0.43% (44.23)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (69.23%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (30.77%)
Largest profit trade: 97.92 loss trade: -31.23
Average profit trade: 25.90 loss trade: -11.69
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (68.72) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-44.23)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 108.12 (2) consecutive loss (count): -44.23 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1