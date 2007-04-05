Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1425804 Name: RB26 Currency: USD 2007 April 10, 17:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
305332842007.04.05 12:55balanceDeposit10 000.00
305353772007.04.05 13:09buy0.20eurusdm1.33931.34251.34802007.04.05 13:321.34250.000.000.006.40
305954522007.04.05 20:09buy0.10eurjpym159.42157.62159.772007.04.10 03:00159.550.000.000.271.09
306086912007.04.05 22:30sell0.10usdjpym118.70120.50118.352007.04.10 01:37118.970.000.00-0.28-2.27
306141262007.04.06 00:05sell0.10eurusdm1.34221.36021.33872007.04.06 12:321.33870.000.000.003.50
306543472007.04.06 11:01sell0.10gbpusdm1.97051.98851.96702007.04.06 12:301.96700.000.000.003.50
306668742007.04.06 12:34sell0.20usdjpym119.19120.81118.842007.04.10 01:37118.970.000.00-0.583.70
306674052007.04.06 12:35sell0.10gbpusdm1.96481.98281.96132007.04.09 08:251.96480.000.000.000.00
306719152007.04.06 12:39sell0.20gbpusdm1.96671.96481.95932007.04.09 08:251.96480.000.000.013.80
306927212007.04.06 13:59sell0.40usdjpym119.37119.05118.502007.04.10 01:37118.960.000.00-1.1413.79
307664252007.04.09 11:57sell0.10gbpusdm1.96331.96041.95492007.04.09 17:411.96040.000.000.002.90
308060262007.04.09 20:02buy0.10gbpusdm1.96241.96651.97202007.04.10 01:571.96650.000.000.004.10
308172712007.04.09 23:01buy0.20eurjpym159.23159.55160.102007.04.10 03:00159.550.000.000.005.38
308483602007.04.10 02:09buy0.10gbpusdm1.96821.97001.97552007.04.10 08:391.97000.000.000.001.80
308622972007.04.10 03:30buy0.10eurjpym159.73159.92160.472007.04.10 11:35159.920.000.000.001.59
  0.00 0.00 -1.72 49.28
Closed P/L: 47.56
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
307245082007.04.08 22:45sell0.10eurusdm1.33691.35491.3334 1.34320.000.000.05-6.30
308412582007.04.10 01:47sell0.20eurusdm1.33871.35491.3352 1.34320.000.000.00-9.00
308506322007.04.10 02:25sell0.40eurusdm1.34081.35521.3373 1.34320.000.000.00-9.60
308556052007.04.10 02:40sell0.80eurusdm1.34261.35521.3391 1.34320.000.000.00-4.80
308384482007.04.10 01:38sell0.10usdjpym118.93120.73118.58 119.120.000.000.00-1.60
308677062007.04.10 04:05sell0.20usdjpym119.12120.74118.77 119.120.000.000.000.00
309221842007.04.10 10:55buy0.10gbpusdm1.97231.95431.9758 1.97170.000.000.00-0.60
309337752007.04.10 12:04buy0.10eurjpym159.98158.18160.33 159.950.000.000.00-0.25
309592892007.04.10 14:38sell1.60eurusdm1.34441.35521.3409 1.34320.000.000.0019.20
  0.00 0.00 0.05 -12.95
 Floating P/L: -12.90
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 47.56 Floating P/L: -12.90 Margin: 180.00
Balance: 10 047.56 Equity: 10 034.66 Free Margin: 9 854.66
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 50.11 Gross Loss: 2.55 Total Net Profit: 47.56
Profit Factor: 19.65 Expected Payoff: 3.40  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2.55 (0.03%) Relative Drawdown: 0.03% (2.55)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (92.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (7.14%)
Largest profit trade: 12.65 loss trade: -2.55
Average profit trade: 3.85 loss trade: -2.55
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (35.88) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-2.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 35.88 (8) consecutive loss (count): -2.55 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1