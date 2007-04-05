|Account: 1425804
|Name: RB26
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 10, 17:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30533284
|2007.04.05 12:55
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|30535377
|2007.04.05 13:09
|buy
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3393
|1.3425
|1.3480
|2007.04.05 13:32
|1.3425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|30595452
|2007.04.05 20:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|159.42
|157.62
|159.77
|2007.04.10 03:00
|159.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|1.09
|30608691
|2007.04.05 22:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|118.70
|120.50
|118.35
|2007.04.10 01:37
|118.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-2.27
|30614126
|2007.04.06 00:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3422
|1.3602
|1.3387
|2007.04.06 12:32
|1.3387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|30654347
|2007.04.06 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9705
|1.9885
|1.9670
|2007.04.06 12:30
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|30666874
|2007.04.06 12:34
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpym
|119.19
|120.81
|118.84
|2007.04.10 01:37
|118.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|3.70
|30667405
|2007.04.06 12:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9648
|1.9828
|1.9613
|2007.04.09 08:25
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30671915
|2007.04.06 12:39
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9667
|1.9648
|1.9593
|2007.04.09 08:25
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|3.80
|30692721
|2007.04.06 13:59
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpym
|119.37
|119.05
|118.50
|2007.04.10 01:37
|118.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.14
|13.79
|30766425
|2007.04.09 11:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9633
|1.9604
|1.9549
|2007.04.09 17:41
|1.9604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.90
|30806026
|2007.04.09 20:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9624
|1.9665
|1.9720
|2007.04.10 01:57
|1.9665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.10
|30817271
|2007.04.09 23:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpym
|159.23
|159.55
|160.10
|2007.04.10 03:00
|159.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.38
|30848360
|2007.04.10 02:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9682
|1.9700
|1.9755
|2007.04.10 08:39
|1.9700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|30862297
|2007.04.10 03:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|159.73
|159.92
|160.47
|2007.04.10 11:35
|159.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.72
|49.28
|Closed P/L:
|47.56
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30724508
|2007.04.08 22:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3369
|1.3549
|1.3334
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-6.30
|30841258
|2007.04.10 01:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3387
|1.3549
|1.3352
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|30850632
|2007.04.10 02:25
|sell
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.3408
|1.3552
|1.3373
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.60
|30855605
|2007.04.10 02:40
|sell
|0.80
|eurusdm
|1.3426
|1.3552
|1.3391
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|30838448
|2007.04.10 01:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|118.93
|120.73
|118.58
|119.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|30867706
|2007.04.10 04:05
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpym
|119.12
|120.74
|118.77
|119.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30922184
|2007.04.10 10:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9723
|1.9543
|1.9758
|1.9717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|30933775
|2007.04.10 12:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpym
|159.98
|158.18
|160.33
|159.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|30959289
|2007.04.10 14:38
|sell
|1.60
|eurusdm
|1.3444
|1.3552
|1.3409
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-12.95
|Floating P/L:
|-12.90
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|47.56
|Floating P/L:
|-12.90
|Margin:
|180.00
|Balance:
|10 047.56
|Equity:
|10 034.66
|Free Margin:
|9 854.66
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|50.11
|Gross Loss:
|2.55
|Total Net Profit:
|47.56
|Profit Factor:
|19.65
|Expected Payoff:
|3.40
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2.55 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.03% (2.55)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (92.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (7.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|12.65
|loss trade:
|-2.55
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.85
|loss trade:
|-2.55
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (35.88)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-2.55)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|35.88 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2.55 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1