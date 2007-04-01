Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1421171 Name: RB26DETT Currency: USD 2007 April 9, 18:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
298498892007.04.01 12:50balanceDeposit10 000.00
306242472007.04.06 02:53sell0.50gbpusdm1.97041.98841.96692007.04.06 12:301.96690.000.000.0017.50
306232332007.04.06 02:33buy0.50usdjpym118.80117.00119.152007.04.06 12:32119.150.000.000.0014.69
306189572007.04.06 01:00sell0.50eurusdm1.34211.36011.33862007.04.06 12:331.33860.000.000.0017.50
306719112007.04.06 12:39sell1.00gbpusdm1.96671.96481.95932007.04.09 08:251.96480.000.000.0319.00
306659302007.04.06 12:34sell0.50gbpusdm1.96481.98281.96132007.04.09 08:251.96490.000.000.02-0.50
307664232007.04.09 11:57sell0.50gbpusdm1.96331.98131.95982007.04.09 16:491.95980.000.000.0017.50
  0.00 0.00 0.05 85.69
Closed P/L: 85.74
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
306232402007.04.06 02:33buy0.50eurjpym159.45157.65159.80 159.330.000.000.43-5.03
307247812007.04.08 22:46sell0.50eurusdm1.33691.37271.3334 1.33580.000.000.005.50
307284922007.04.08 23:38buy0.50usdjpym119.38117.58119.73 119.280.000.000.00-4.19
  0.00 0.00 0.43 -3.72
 Floating P/L: -3.29
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 85.74 Floating P/L: -3.29 Margin: 75.00
Balance: 10 085.74 Equity: 10 082.45 Free Margin: 10 007.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 86.22 Gross Loss: 0.48 Total Net Profit: 85.74
Profit Factor: 179.63 Expected Payoff: 14.29  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.48 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.48)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 19.03 loss trade: -0.48
Average profit trade: 17.24 loss trade: -0.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (68.72) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.48)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 68.72 (4) consecutive loss (count): -0.48 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1