|Account: 9010538
|Name: Stan Polyakov
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2081541
|2007.04.06 01:16
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2081801
|2007.04.06 02:33
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.79
|119.19
|119.74
|2007.04.06 12:33
|119.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.12
|2081867
|2007.04.06 02:50
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9703
|1.9883
|1.9668
|2007.04.06 12:17
|1.9696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|2082181
|2007.04.06 04:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3419
|1.3388
|1.3333
|2007.04.06 12:35
|1.3388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.00
|2082539
|2007.04.06 04:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2162
|1.1982
|1.2197
|2007.04.06 12:30
|1.2197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.39
|2082606
|2007.04.06 04:57
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9721
|1.9696
|1.9641
|2007.04.06 12:17
|1.9696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2084904
|2007.04.06 12:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9693
|1.9671
|1.9616
|2007.04.06 12:30
|1.9671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|2085615
|2007.04.06 12:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9671
|1.9650
|1.9595
|2007.04.06 12:51
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|386.51
|Closed P/L:
|386.51
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2086548
|2007.04.06 12:35
|sell
|0.21
|eurusd
|1.3381
|1.3561
|1.3346
|1.3375
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|12.60
|2087496
|2007.04.06 12:52
|sell
|0.21
|gbpusd
|1.9650
|1.9830
|1.9615
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|0.00
|2088782
|2007.04.06 14:19
|buy
|0.21
|usdchf
|1.2218
|1.2038
|1.2253
|1.2217
|0.00
|0.00
|1.38
|-1.72
|0.00
|0.00
|2.36
|10.88
|Floating P/L:
|13.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|386.51
|Floating P/L:
|13.24
|Margin:
|903.65
|Balance:
|10 386.51
|Equity:
|10 399.75
|Free Margin:
|9 496.10
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|386.51
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|386.51
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|55.22
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|55.22
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (386.51)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|386.51 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|0