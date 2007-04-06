Velocity4x

Account: 9010538 Name: Stan Polyakov Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20815412007.04.06 01:16balanceDeposit10 000.00
20818012007.04.06 02:33buy0.20usdjpy118.79119.19119.742007.04.06 12:33119.190.000.000.0067.12
20818672007.04.06 02:50sell0.20gbpusd1.97031.98831.96682007.04.06 12:171.96960.000.000.0014.00
20821812007.04.06 04:02sell0.20eurusd1.34191.33881.33332007.04.06 12:351.33880.000.000.0062.00
20825392007.04.06 04:54buy0.20usdchf1.21621.19821.21972007.04.06 12:301.21970.000.000.0057.39
20826062007.04.06 04:57sell0.40gbpusd1.97211.96961.96412007.04.06 12:171.96960.000.000.00100.00
20849042007.04.06 12:17sell0.20gbpusd1.96931.96711.96162007.04.06 12:301.96710.000.000.0044.00
20856152007.04.06 12:30sell0.20gbpusd1.96711.96501.95952007.04.06 12:511.96500.000.000.0042.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 386.51
Closed P/L: 386.51
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20865482007.04.06 12:35sell0.21eurusd1.33811.35611.3346 1.33750.000.001.1212.60
20874962007.04.06 12:52sell0.21gbpusd1.96501.98301.9615 1.96500.000.00-0.140.00
20887822007.04.06 14:19buy0.21usdchf1.22181.20381.2253 1.22170.000.001.38-1.72
  0.00 0.00 2.36 10.88
 Floating P/L: 13.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 386.51 Floating P/L: 13.24 Margin: 903.65
Balance: 10 386.51 Equity: 10 399.75 Free Margin: 9 496.10
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 386.51 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 386.51
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 55.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 55.22 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (386.51) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 386.51 (7) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 0