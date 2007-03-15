|Account: 535211
|Name: tf h1 - v12 beta - long & short
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7484926
|2007.03.15 19:47
|balance
|Deposit
|150 000.00
|7484931
|2007.03.15 19:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6105
|1.6286
|1.6077
|2007.03.15 20:41
|1.6096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.40
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7484935
|2007.03.15 19:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3236
|1.3055
|1.3264
|2007.03.16 02:20
|1.3264
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|28.00
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7484937
|2007.03.15 19:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1764
|1.1583
|1.1792
|2007.03.16 19:46
|1.1756
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|-6.81
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7485353
|2007.03.15 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6116
|1.5935
|1.6144
|2007.03.16 07:35
|1.6107
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|-7.42
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7485368
|2007.03.15 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3227
|1.3408
|1.3199
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|-88.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7489286
|2007.03.16 02:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6109
|1.6290
|1.6081
|2007.03.16 04:59
|1.6081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.15
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7489690
|2007.03.16 02:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3266
|1.3085
|1.3294
|2007.03.16 03:58
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7491252
|2007.03.16 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1756
|1.1937
|1.1728
|2007.03.16 12:36
|1.1728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.87
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7493058
|2007.03.16 03:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3296
|1.3115
|1.3324
|2007.03.16 12:18
|1.3324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7494949
|2007.03.16 04:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6077
|1.6258
|1.6049
|2007.03.16 12:11
|1.6069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.63
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7498879
|2007.03.16 08:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6110
|1.5929
|1.6138
|2007.03.20 06:47
|1.6138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|23.07
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7505976
|2007.03.16 12:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6064
|1.6245
|1.6036
|2007.03.22 05:55
|1.6194
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.55
|-107.45
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7506331
|2007.03.16 12:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.3145
|1.3354
|2007.03.21 21:22
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|28.00
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7507623
|2007.03.16 12:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1723
|1.1904
|1.1695
|2007.03.20 14:29
|1.1695
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|23.94
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7674056
|2007.03.26 07:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6176
|1.6357
|1.6148
|2007.03.26 17:16
|1.6183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.77
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7680512
|2007.03.26 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6195
|1.6014
|1.6223
|2007.03.26 18:36
|1.6204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.40
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7714693
|2007.03.27 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1597
|1.1778
|1.1569
|2007.03.27 09:00
|1.1569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.20
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7738355
|2007.03.28 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6181
|1.6362
|1.6153
|2007.03.28 14:51
|1.6153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.14
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7792103
|2007.03.30 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3326
|1.3507
|1.3298
|2007.03.30 10:56
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7794577
|2007.03.30 06:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3337
|1.3156
|1.3365
|2007.03.30 18:14
|1.3325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7485625
|2007.03.15 20:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6123
|1.6286
|1.6095
|2007.03.15 20:41
|1.6095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.05
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7486266
|2007.03.15 20:40
|buy
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6097
|1.5934
|1.6125
|2007.03.16 07:34
|1.6106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|14.85
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7489250
|2007.03.16 02:09
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3245
|1.3408
|1.3217
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7497747
|2007.03.16 07:07
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6095
|1.6258
|1.6067
|2007.03.16 12:11
|1.6067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.41
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7500387
|2007.03.16 09:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6092
|1.5929
|1.6120
|2007.03.19 15:05
|1.6120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|46.18
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7504828
|2007.03.16 11:35
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1745
|1.1582
|1.1773
|2007.03.16 19:46
|1.1755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.01
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7510836
|2007.03.16 14:11
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1741
|1.1904
|1.1713
|2007.03.20 14:11
|1.1713
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.71
|47.81
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7519070
|2007.03.16 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3308
|1.3145
|1.3336
|2007.03.21 21:16
|1.3336
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.06
|56.00
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7521171
|2007.03.16 20:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6082
|1.6245
|1.6054
|2007.03.19 01:33
|1.6054
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.28
|46.46
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7616703
|2007.03.22 05:50
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6190
|1.6353
|1.6162
|2007.03.22 05:55
|1.6194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.61
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7681378
|2007.03.26 11:39
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6194
|1.6357
|1.6166
|2007.03.26 17:16
|1.6180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.07
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7694684
|2007.03.26 17:26
|buy
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6176
|1.6013
|1.6204
|2007.03.26 18:36
|1.6204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.06
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7795164
|2007.03.30 06:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3344
|1.3507
|1.3316
|2007.03.30 10:56
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7801686
|2007.03.30 10:56
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3315
|1.3152
|1.3343
|2007.03.30 18:14
|1.3323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|7489641
|2007.03.16 02:20
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3263
|1.3408
|1.3235
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-208.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7494976
|2007.03.16 04:59
|buy
|0.40
|eurchf
|1.6078
|1.5933
|1.6106
|2007.03.16 07:34
|1.6106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.42
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7505593
|2007.03.16 11:59
|buy
|0.40
|eurchf
|1.6074
|1.5929
|1.6102
|2007.03.19 12:17
|1.6102
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|92.55
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7507627
|2007.03.16 12:36
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1727
|1.1582
|1.1755
|2007.03.16 19:46
|1.1755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.28
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7520586
|2007.03.16 19:46
|sell
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1759
|1.1904
|1.1731
|2007.03.20 14:00
|1.1731
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.42
|95.55
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7686024
|2007.03.26 14:54
|sell
|0.40
|eurchf
|1.6212
|1.6357
|1.6184
|2007.03.26 17:16
|1.6184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.26
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|7808369
|2007.03.30 15:39
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3295
|1.3150
|1.3323
|2007.03.30 18:14
|1.3323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7490707
|2007.03.16 02:35
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3281
|1.3408
|1.3253
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-280.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7508486
|2007.03.16 13:04
|buy
|0.80
|eurchf
|1.6056
|1.5929
|1.6084
|2007.03.19 10:37
|1.6084
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|185.03
|
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|7494796
|2007.03.16 04:59
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3300
|1.3409
|1.3272
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-272.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7504283
|2007.03.16 11:27
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.3318
|1.3409
|1.3290
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7510029
|2007.03.16 13:55
|sell
|6.40
|eurusd
|1.3337
|1.3410
|1.3309
|2007.03.16 16:16
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 344.00
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.09
|1 785.73
|Closed P/L:
|1 773.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7836052
|2007.04.02 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6224
|1.6405
|1.6196
|
|1.6343
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.69
|-97.37
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7849717
|2007.04.02 22:44
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6242
|1.6405
|1.6214
|
|1.6343
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.39
|-165.28
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7859291
|2007.04.03 10:44
|sell
|0.40
|eurchf
|1.6261
|1.6406
|1.6233
|
|1.6343
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.44
|-268.36
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7861674
|2007.04.03 12:09
|sell
|0.80
|eurchf
|1.6280
|1.6407
|1.6252
|
|1.6343
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.88
|-412.37
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7889867
|2007.04.04 14:32
|sell
|1.60
|eurchf
|1.6298
|1.6407
|1.6270
|
|1.6343
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.54
|-589.10
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7897316
|2007.04.04 19:24
|sell
|3.20
|eurchf
|1.6316
|1.6407
|1.6288
|
|1.6343
|0.00
|0.00
|-129.08
|-706.92
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7934618
|2007.04.06 15:30
|sell
|6.40
|eurchf
|1.6335
|1.6408
|1.6307
|
|1.6343
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.16
|-418.92
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|7941924
|2007.04.06 21:35
|sell
|12.80
|eurchf
|1.6354
|1.6409
|1.6326
|
|1.6343
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.31
|1 152.02
|
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-428.49
|-1 506.30
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 934.79
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|150 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 773.64
|Floating P/L:
|-1 934.79
|Margin:
|17 053.19
|Balance:
|151 773.64
|Equity:
|149 838.85
|Free Margin:
|132 785.66
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 909.75
|Gross Loss:
|1 136.11
|Total Net Profit:
|1 773.64
|Profit Factor:
|2.56
|Expected Payoff:
|38.56
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|987.47 (0.65%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.65% (987.47)
|
|Total Trades:
|46
|Short Positions (won %):
|26 (69.23%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (85.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|35 (76.09%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (23.91%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 344.00
|loss trade:
|-280.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|83.14
|loss trade:
|-103.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (634.46)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-987.47)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 512.91 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-987.47 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2