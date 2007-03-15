FXDD

Account: 535211 Name: tf h1 - v12 beta - long & short Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
74849262007.03.15 19:47balanceDeposit150 000.00
74849312007.03.15 19:48sell0.10eurchf1.61051.62861.60772007.03.15 20:411.60960.000.000.007.40
 210.3DS sell order
74849352007.03.15 19:48buy0.10eurusd1.32361.30551.32642007.03.16 02:201.32640.000.00-0.7428.00
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
74849372007.03.15 19:48buy0.10usdcad1.17641.15831.17922007.03.16 19:461.17560.000.001.56-6.81
 110.3DS buy order
74853532007.03.15 20:00buy0.10eurchf1.61161.59351.61442007.03.16 07:351.61070.000.000.41-7.42
 110.3DS buy order
74853682007.03.15 20:00sell0.10eurusd1.32271.34081.31992007.03.16 16:161.33150.000.000.53-88.00
 210.3DS sell order
74892862007.03.16 02:10sell0.10eurchf1.61091.62901.60812007.03.16 04:591.60810.000.000.0023.15
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
74896902007.03.16 02:20buy0.10eurusd1.32661.30851.32942007.03.16 03:581.32940.000.000.0028.00
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
74912522007.03.16 03:00sell0.10usdcad1.17561.19371.17282007.03.16 12:361.17280.000.000.0023.87
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
74930582007.03.16 03:58buy0.10eurusd1.32961.31151.33242007.03.16 12:181.33240.000.000.0028.00
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
74949492007.03.16 04:59sell0.10eurchf1.60771.62581.60492007.03.16 12:111.60690.000.000.006.63
 210.3DS sell order
74988792007.03.16 08:02buy0.10eurchf1.61101.59291.61382007.03.20 06:471.61380.000.000.9623.07
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
75059762007.03.16 12:11sell0.10eurchf1.60641.62451.60362007.03.22 05:551.61940.000.00-4.55-107.45
 210.3DS sell order
75063312007.03.16 12:18buy0.10eurusd1.33261.31451.33542007.03.21 21:221.33540.000.00-2.0428.00
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
75076232007.03.16 12:36sell0.10usdcad1.17231.19041.16952007.03.20 14:291.16950.000.00-1.3623.94
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
76740562007.03.26 07:04sell0.10eurchf1.61761.63571.61482007.03.26 17:161.61830.000.000.00-5.77
 210.3DS sell order
76805122007.03.26 11:00buy0.10eurchf1.61951.60141.62232007.03.26 18:361.62040.000.000.007.40
 110.3DS buy order
77146932007.03.27 07:00sell0.10usdcad1.15971.17781.15692007.03.27 09:001.15690.000.000.0024.20
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
77383552007.03.28 01:00sell0.10eurchf1.61811.63621.61532007.03.28 14:511.61530.000.000.0023.14
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
77921032007.03.30 04:00sell0.10eurusd1.33261.35071.32982007.03.30 10:561.33160.000.000.0010.00
 210.3DS sell order
77945772007.03.30 06:02buy0.10eurusd1.33371.31561.33652007.03.30 18:141.33250.000.000.00-12.00
 110.3DS buy order
74856252007.03.15 20:03sell0.20eurchf1.61231.62861.60952007.03.15 20:411.60950.000.000.0046.05
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
74862662007.03.15 20:40buy0.20eurchf1.60971.59341.61252007.03.16 07:341.61060.000.000.8314.85
 110.3DS buy order
74892502007.03.16 02:09sell0.20eurusd1.32451.34081.32172007.03.16 16:161.33150.000.000.00-140.00
 210.3DS sell order
74977472007.03.16 07:07sell0.20eurchf1.60951.62581.60672007.03.16 12:111.60670.000.000.0046.41
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
75003872007.03.16 09:45buy0.20eurchf1.60921.59291.61202007.03.19 15:051.61200.000.000.8346.18
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
75048282007.03.16 11:35buy0.20usdcad1.17451.15821.17732007.03.16 19:461.17550.000.000.0017.01
 110.3DS buy order
75108362007.03.16 14:11sell0.20usdcad1.17411.19041.17132007.03.20 14:111.17130.000.00-2.7147.81
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
75190702007.03.16 18:45buy0.20eurusd1.33081.31451.33362007.03.21 21:161.33360.000.00-4.0656.00
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
75211712007.03.16 20:35sell0.20eurchf1.60821.62451.60542007.03.19 01:331.60540.000.00-1.2846.46
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
76167032007.03.22 05:50sell0.20eurchf1.61901.63531.61622007.03.22 05:551.61940.000.000.00-6.61
 210.3DS sell order
76813782007.03.26 11:39sell0.20eurchf1.61941.63571.61662007.03.26 17:161.61800.000.000.0023.07
 210.3DS sell order
76946842007.03.26 17:26buy0.20eurchf1.61761.60131.62042007.03.26 18:361.62040.000.000.0046.06
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
77951642007.03.30 06:35sell0.20eurusd1.33441.35071.33162007.03.30 10:561.33160.000.000.0056.00
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
78016862007.03.30 10:56buy0.20eurusd1.33151.31521.33432007.03.30 18:141.33230.000.000.0016.00
 110.3DS buy order
74896412007.03.16 02:20sell0.40eurusd1.32631.34081.32352007.03.16 16:161.33150.000.000.00-208.00
 210.3DS sell order
74949762007.03.16 04:59buy0.40eurchf1.60781.59331.61062007.03.16 07:341.61060.000.000.0092.42
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
75055932007.03.16 11:59buy0.40eurchf1.60741.59291.61022007.03.19 12:171.61020.000.001.6592.55
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
75076272007.03.16 12:36buy0.40usdcad1.17271.15821.17552007.03.16 19:461.17550.000.000.0095.28
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
75205862007.03.16 19:46sell0.40usdcad1.17591.19041.17312007.03.20 14:001.17310.000.00-5.4295.55
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
76860242007.03.26 14:54sell0.40eurchf1.62121.63571.61842007.03.26 17:161.61840.000.000.0092.26
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
78083692007.03.30 15:39buy0.40eurusd1.32951.31501.33232007.03.30 18:141.33230.000.000.00112.00
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
74907072007.03.16 02:35sell0.80eurusd1.32811.34081.32532007.03.16 16:161.33160.000.000.00-280.00
 210.3DS sell order
75084862007.03.16 13:04buy0.80eurchf1.60561.59291.60842007.03.19 10:371.60840.000.003.30185.03
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
74947962007.03.16 04:59sell1.60eurusd1.33001.34091.32722007.03.16 16:161.33170.000.000.00-272.00
 210.3DS sell order
75042832007.03.16 11:27sell3.20eurusd1.33181.34091.32902007.03.16 16:161.33160.000.000.0064.00
 210.3DS sell order
75100292007.03.16 13:55sell6.40eurusd1.33371.34101.33092007.03.16 16:161.33160.000.000.001 344.00
 210.3DS sell order
  0.00 0.00 -12.09 1 785.73
Closed P/L: 1 773.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
78360522007.04.02 10:00sell0.10eurchf1.62241.64051.6196 1.63430.000.00-5.69-97.37
 210.3DS sell order
78497172007.04.02 22:44sell0.20eurchf1.62421.64051.6214 1.63430.000.00-11.39-165.28
 210.3DS sell order
78592912007.04.03 10:44sell0.40eurchf1.62611.64061.6233 1.63430.000.00-19.44-268.36
 210.3DS sell order
78616742007.04.03 12:09sell0.80eurchf1.62801.64071.6252 1.63430.000.00-38.88-412.37
 210.3DS sell order
78898672007.04.04 14:32sell1.60eurchf1.62981.64071.6270 1.63430.000.00-64.54-589.10
 210.3DS sell order
78973162007.04.04 19:24sell3.20eurchf1.63161.64071.6288 1.63430.000.00-129.08-706.92
 210.3DS sell order
79346182007.04.06 15:30sell6.40eurchf1.63351.64081.6307 1.63430.000.00-53.16-418.92
 210.3DS sell order
79419242007.04.06 21:35sell12.80eurchf1.63541.64091.6326 1.63430.000.00-106.311 152.02
 210.3DS sell order
  0.00 0.00 -428.49 -1 506.30
 Floating P/L: -1 934.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 150 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 773.64 Floating P/L: -1 934.79 Margin: 17 053.19
Balance: 151 773.64 Equity: 149 838.85 Free Margin: 132 785.66
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 909.75 Gross Loss: 1 136.11 Total Net Profit: 1 773.64
Profit Factor: 2.56 Expected Payoff: 38.56  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 987.47 (0.65%) Relative Drawdown: 0.65% (987.47)
 
Total Trades: 46 Short Positions (won %): 26 (69.23%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (85.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 35 (76.09%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (23.91%)
Largest profit trade: 1 344.00 loss trade: -280.00
Average profit trade: 83.14 loss trade: -103.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (634.46) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-987.47)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 512.91 (6) consecutive loss (count): -987.47 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2