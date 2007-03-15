|Account: 1406760
|Name: v12 - tf h1
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28161563
|2007.03.15 16:23
|balance
|Deposit
|15 000.00
|28162525
|2007.03.15 16:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3241
|1.3060
|1.3269
|2007.03.15 23:22
|1.3269
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.28
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|28162567
|2007.03.15 16:28
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6096
|1.6277
|1.6068
|2007.03.16 01:58
|1.6086
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.08
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28162834
|2007.03.15 16:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1756
|1.1575
|1.1784
|2007.03.16 16:08
|1.1750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28167502
|2007.03.15 17:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6116
|1.5935
|1.6144
|2007.03.16 13:27
|1.6071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.37
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28167648
|2007.03.15 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3229
|1.3410
|1.3201
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.78
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28188194
|2007.03.15 23:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3274
|1.3093
|1.3302
|2007.03.16 01:59
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|28195339
|2007.03.16 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1757
|1.1938
|1.1729
|2007.03.16 09:36
|1.1729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|28210823
|2007.03.16 01:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6082
|1.6263
|1.6054
|2007.03.16 09:04
|1.6070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28211209
|2007.03.16 01:59
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3300
|1.3119
|1.3328
|2007.03.16 07:38
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28241509
|2007.03.16 07:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3312
|1.3131
|1.3340
|2007.03.21 18:18
|1.3340
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.28
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|28253926
|2007.03.16 09:04
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6068
|1.6249
|1.6040
|2007.03.22 02:55
|1.6194
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-1.05
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28261566
|2007.03.16 09:36
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1724
|1.1905
|1.1696
|2007.03.20 11:29
|1.1696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|29155738
|2007.03.26 04:04
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6176
|1.6357
|1.6148
|2007.03.26 14:16
|1.6183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|29171945
|2007.03.26 08:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6196
|1.6015
|1.6224
|2007.03.26 23:18
|1.6205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.08
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|29249519
|2007.03.27 04:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1598
|1.1779
|1.1570
|2007.03.27 06:28
|1.1570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|29413666
|2007.03.28 11:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdcadm
|1.1602
|1.1421
|1.1630
|2007.03.29 07:01
|1.1611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.08
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|29660551
|2007.03.30 02:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3329
|1.3510
|1.3301
|2007.03.30 07:56
|1.3317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|29667690
|2007.03.30 03:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3337
|1.3156
|1.3365
|2007.03.30 15:15
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|29710516
|2007.03.30 09:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3314
|1.3495
|1.3286
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28167223
|2007.03.15 16:58
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6114
|1.6277
|1.6086
|2007.03.16 01:58
|1.6086
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.46
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|28172377
|2007.03.15 17:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6098
|1.5935
|1.6126
|2007.03.16 13:27
|1.6070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.47
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28187095
|2007.03.15 23:19
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3247
|1.3410
|1.3219
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28225072
|2007.03.16 04:17
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6100
|1.6263
|1.6072
|2007.03.16 09:04
|1.6072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|28233256
|2007.03.16 06:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3282
|1.3119
|1.3310
|2007.03.16 07:38
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|28256660
|2007.03.16 09:18
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1738
|1.1575
|1.1766
|2007.03.16 16:08
|1.1748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28274797
|2007.03.16 11:11
|sell
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1743
|1.1906
|1.1715
|2007.03.20 11:09
|1.1715
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.48
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|28884538
|2007.03.22 02:47
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6190
|1.6353
|1.6162
|2007.03.22 02:55
|1.6194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|29174045
|2007.03.26 08:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6194
|1.6357
|1.6166
|2007.03.26 14:16
|1.6180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|29206824
|2007.03.26 14:24
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6178
|1.6015
|1.6206
|2007.03.26 23:08
|1.6206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.46
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|29440652
|2007.03.28 14:06
|buy
|0.02
|usdcadm
|1.1583
|1.1420
|1.1611
|2007.03.29 07:01
|1.1611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.48
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|29680898
|2007.03.30 05:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3347
|1.3510
|1.3319
|2007.03.30 07:56
|1.3319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|29699554
|2007.03.30 07:56
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3319
|1.3156
|1.3347
|2007.03.30 15:15
|1.3328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|29776260
|2007.03.30 15:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3332
|1.3495
|1.3304
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28187801
|2007.03.15 23:21
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3265
|1.3410
|1.3237
|2007.03.16 15:46
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28238590
|2007.03.16 07:23
|buy
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.6079
|1.5934
|1.6107
|2007.03.16 13:26
|1.6071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28302248
|2007.03.16 14:11
|buy
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1720
|1.1575
|1.1748
|2007.03.16 16:08
|1.1748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|28339177
|2007.03.16 17:09
|sell
|0.04
|usdcadm
|1.1761
|1.1906
|1.1733
|2007.03.20 11:00
|1.1733
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.96
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|29183681
|2007.03.26 11:54
|sell
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.6212
|1.6357
|1.6184
|2007.03.26 14:16
|1.6184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.93
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|29720569
|2007.03.30 10:52
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3301
|1.3156
|1.3329
|2007.03.30 15:14
|1.3329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|29777502
|2007.03.30 15:17
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3350
|1.3495
|1.3322
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28201329
|2007.03.16 00:53
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3283
|1.3410
|1.3255
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.84
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28255756
|2007.03.16 09:17
|buy
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.6061
|1.5934
|1.6089
|2007.03.16 13:26
|1.6071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|29785056
|2007.03.30 15:27
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3368
|1.3495
|1.3340
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28211496
|2007.03.16 02:00
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3301
|1.3410
|1.3273
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28278945
|2007.03.16 11:46
|buy
|0.16
|eurchfm
|1.6043
|1.5934
|1.6071
|2007.03.16 13:26
|1.6071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.72
|1
|10.3DS buy order[tp]
|29789348
|2007.03.30 15:29
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3386
|1.3495
|1.3358
|2007.03.30 18:54
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.48
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|28249800
|2007.03.16 08:33
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3319
|1.3410
|1.3291
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|28272111
|2007.03.16 10:55
|sell
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.3337
|1.3410
|1.3309
|2007.03.16 15:45
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.92
|2
|10.3DS sell order[tp]
|28162178
|2007.03.15 16:25
|buy
|1.80
|eurusdm
|1.3240
|1.3059
|1.3268
|2007.03.15 16:27
|1.3240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|10.3DS buy order
|28162198
|2007.03.15 16:25
|sell
|1.80
|eurchfm
|1.6097
|1.6278
|1.6069
|2007.03.15 16:27
|1.6101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.92
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|24.61
|Closed P/L:
|24.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29943228
|2007.04.02 08:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6221
|1.6402
|1.6193
|1.6344
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-1.01
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|30050175
|2007.04.02 19:44
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6240
|1.6403
|1.6212
|1.6344
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-1.70
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|30133275
|2007.04.03 07:40
|sell
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.6259
|1.6404
|1.6231
|1.6344
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-2.78
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|30153005
|2007.04.03 09:09
|sell
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.6277
|1.6404
|1.6249
|1.6344
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|-4.39
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|30223516
|2007.04.03 15:54
|sell
|0.16
|eurchfm
|1.6295
|1.6404
|1.6267
|1.6344
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|-6.42
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|30406199
|2007.04.04 16:23
|sell
|0.32
|eurchfm
|1.6313
|1.6404
|1.6285
|1.6344
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.06
|-8.11
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|30665824
|2007.04.06 12:33
|sell
|0.64
|eurchfm
|1.6332
|1.6405
|1.6304
|1.6344
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-6.29
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|30715666
|2007.04.06 18:35
|sell
|1.28
|eurchfm
|1.6351
|1.6406
|1.6323
|1.6344
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|7.33
|2
|10.3DS sell order
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.62
|-23.37
|Floating P/L:
|-26.99
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|15 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|24.53
|Floating P/L:
|-26.99
|Margin:
|63.75
|Balance:
|15 024.53
|Equity:
|14 997.54
|Free Margin:
|14 933.79
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|40.76
|Gross Loss:
|16.23
|Total Net Profit:
|24.53
|Profit Factor:
|2.51
|Expected Payoff:
|0.49
|Absolute Drawdown:
|5.92
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6.43 (0.04%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.04% (6.43)
|Total Trades:
|50
|Short Positions (won %):
|29 (58.62%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (76.19%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|33 (66.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|17 (34.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|17.92
|loss trade:
|-5.92
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.24
|loss trade:
|-0.95
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (6.91)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-6.43)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|21.12 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.43 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2