Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1406760 Name: v12 - tf h1 Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
281615632007.03.15 16:23balanceDeposit15 000.00
281625252007.03.15 16:28buy0.01eurusdm1.32411.30601.32692007.03.15 23:221.32690.000.00-0.010.28
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
281625672007.03.15 16:28sell0.01eurchfm1.60961.62771.60682007.03.16 01:581.60860.000.00-0.010.08
 210.3DS sell order
281628342007.03.15 16:30buy0.01usdcadm1.17561.15751.17842007.03.16 16:081.17500.000.000.00-0.05
 110.3DS buy order
281675022007.03.15 17:00buy0.01eurchfm1.61161.59351.61442007.03.16 13:271.60710.000.000.01-0.37
 110.3DS buy order
281676482007.03.15 17:00sell0.01eurusdm1.32291.34101.32012007.03.16 15:461.33070.000.000.01-0.78
 210.3DS sell order
281881942007.03.15 23:23buy0.01eurusdm1.32741.30931.33022007.03.16 01:591.33020.000.000.000.28
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
281953392007.03.16 00:00sell0.01usdcadm1.17571.19381.17292007.03.16 09:361.17290.000.000.000.24
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
282108232007.03.16 01:58sell0.01eurchfm1.60821.62631.60542007.03.16 09:041.60700.000.000.000.10
 210.3DS sell order
282112092007.03.16 01:59buy0.01eurusdm1.33001.31191.33282007.03.16 07:381.33100.000.000.000.10
 110.3DS buy order
282415092007.03.16 07:38buy0.01eurusdm1.33121.31311.33402007.03.21 18:181.33400.000.00-0.030.28
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
282539262007.03.16 09:04sell0.01eurchfm1.60681.62491.60402007.03.22 02:551.61940.000.00-0.05-1.05
 210.3DS sell order
282615662007.03.16 09:36sell0.01usdcadm1.17241.19051.16962007.03.20 11:291.16960.000.000.000.24
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
291557382007.03.26 04:04sell0.01eurchfm1.61761.63571.61482007.03.26 14:161.61830.000.000.00-0.05
 210.3DS sell order
291719452007.03.26 08:00buy0.01eurchfm1.61961.60151.62242007.03.26 23:181.62050.000.000.010.08
 110.3DS buy order
292495192007.03.27 04:00sell0.01usdcadm1.15981.17791.15702007.03.27 06:281.15700.000.000.000.24
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
294136662007.03.28 11:00buy0.01usdcadm1.16021.14211.16302007.03.29 07:011.16110.000.000.010.08
 110.3DS buy order
296605512007.03.30 02:00sell0.01eurusdm1.33291.35101.33012007.03.30 07:561.33170.000.000.000.12
 210.3DS sell order
296676902007.03.30 03:02buy0.01eurusdm1.33371.31561.33652007.03.30 15:151.33300.000.000.00-0.07
 110.3DS buy order
297105162007.03.30 09:01sell0.01eurusdm1.33141.34951.32862007.03.30 18:541.33620.000.000.00-0.48
 210.3DS sell order
281672232007.03.15 16:58sell0.02eurchfm1.61141.62771.60862007.03.16 01:581.60860.000.00-0.010.46
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
281723772007.03.15 17:40buy0.02eurchfm1.60981.59351.61262007.03.16 13:271.60700.000.000.01-0.47
 110.3DS buy order
281870952007.03.15 23:19sell0.02eurusdm1.32471.34101.32192007.03.16 15:461.33060.000.000.00-1.18
 210.3DS sell order
282250722007.03.16 04:17sell0.02eurchfm1.61001.62631.60722007.03.16 09:041.60720.000.000.000.46
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
282332562007.03.16 06:37buy0.02eurusdm1.32821.31191.33102007.03.16 07:381.33100.000.000.000.56
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
282566602007.03.16 09:18buy0.02usdcadm1.17381.15751.17662007.03.16 16:081.17480.000.000.000.17
 110.3DS buy order
282747972007.03.16 11:11sell0.02usdcadm1.17431.19061.17152007.03.20 11:091.17150.000.00-0.020.48
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
288845382007.03.22 02:47sell0.02eurchfm1.61901.63531.61622007.03.22 02:551.61940.000.000.00-0.06
 210.3DS sell order
291740452007.03.26 08:40sell0.02eurchfm1.61941.63571.61662007.03.26 14:161.61800.000.000.000.23
 210.3DS sell order
292068242007.03.26 14:24buy0.02eurchfm1.61781.60151.62062007.03.26 23:081.62060.000.000.010.46
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
294406522007.03.28 14:06buy0.02usdcadm1.15831.14201.16112007.03.29 07:011.16110.000.000.010.48
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
296808982007.03.30 05:41sell0.02eurusdm1.33471.35101.33192007.03.30 07:561.33190.000.000.000.56
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
296995542007.03.30 07:56buy0.02eurusdm1.33191.31561.33472007.03.30 15:151.33280.000.000.000.18
 110.3DS buy order
297762602007.03.30 15:15sell0.02eurusdm1.33321.34951.33042007.03.30 18:541.33610.000.000.00-0.58
 210.3DS sell order
281878012007.03.15 23:21sell0.04eurusdm1.32651.34101.32372007.03.16 15:461.33070.000.000.00-1.68
 210.3DS sell order
282385902007.03.16 07:23buy0.04eurchfm1.60791.59341.61072007.03.16 13:261.60710.000.000.00-0.27
 110.3DS buy order
283022482007.03.16 14:11buy0.04usdcadm1.17201.15751.17482007.03.16 16:081.17480.000.000.000.95
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
283391772007.03.16 17:09sell0.04usdcadm1.17611.19061.17332007.03.20 11:001.17330.000.00-0.020.96
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
291836812007.03.26 11:54sell0.04eurchfm1.62121.63571.61842007.03.26 14:161.61840.000.000.000.93
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
297205692007.03.30 10:52buy0.04eurusdm1.33011.31561.33292007.03.30 15:141.33290.000.000.001.12
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
297775022007.03.30 15:17sell0.04eurusdm1.33501.34951.33222007.03.30 18:541.33600.000.000.00-0.40
 210.3DS sell order
282013292007.03.16 00:53sell0.08eurusdm1.32831.34101.32552007.03.16 15:451.33060.000.000.00-1.84
 210.3DS sell order
282557562007.03.16 09:17buy0.08eurchfm1.60611.59341.60892007.03.16 13:261.60710.000.000.000.66
 110.3DS buy order
297850562007.03.30 15:27sell0.08eurusdm1.33681.34951.33402007.03.30 18:541.33590.000.000.000.72
 210.3DS sell order
282114962007.03.16 02:00sell0.16eurusdm1.33011.34101.32732007.03.16 15:451.33070.000.000.00-0.96
 210.3DS sell order
282789452007.03.16 11:46buy0.16eurchfm1.60431.59341.60712007.03.16 13:261.60710.000.000.003.72
 110.3DS buy order[tp]
297893482007.03.30 15:29sell0.16eurusdm1.33861.34951.33582007.03.30 18:541.33580.000.000.004.48
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
282498002007.03.16 08:33sell0.32eurusdm1.33191.34101.32912007.03.16 15:451.33090.000.000.003.20
 210.3DS sell order
282721112007.03.16 10:55sell0.64eurusdm1.33371.34101.33092007.03.16 15:451.33090.000.000.0017.92
 210.3DS sell order[tp]
281621782007.03.15 16:25buy1.80eurusdm1.32401.30591.32682007.03.15 16:271.32400.000.000.000.00
 110.3DS buy order
281621982007.03.15 16:25sell1.80eurchfm1.60971.62781.60692007.03.15 16:271.61010.000.000.00-5.92
 210.3DS sell order
  0.00 0.00 -0.08 24.61
Closed P/L: 24.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
299432282007.04.02 08:00sell0.01eurchfm1.62211.64021.6193 1.63440.000.00-0.06-1.01
 210.3DS sell order
300501752007.04.02 19:44sell0.02eurchfm1.62401.64031.6212 1.63440.000.00-0.08-1.70
 210.3DS sell order
301332752007.04.03 07:40sell0.04eurchfm1.62591.64041.6231 1.63440.000.00-0.17-2.78
 210.3DS sell order
301530052007.04.03 09:09sell0.08eurchfm1.62771.64041.6249 1.63440.000.00-0.31-4.39
 210.3DS sell order
302235162007.04.03 15:54sell0.16eurchfm1.62951.64041.6267 1.63440.000.00-0.65-6.42
 210.3DS sell order
304061992007.04.04 16:23sell0.32eurchfm1.63131.64041.6285 1.63440.000.00-1.06-8.11
 210.3DS sell order
306658242007.04.06 12:33sell0.64eurchfm1.63321.64051.6304 1.63440.000.00-0.43-6.29
 210.3DS sell order
307156662007.04.06 18:35sell1.28eurchfm1.63511.64061.6323 1.63440.000.00-0.867.33
 210.3DS sell order
  0.00 0.00 -3.62 -23.37
 Floating P/L: -26.99
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 15 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 24.53 Floating P/L: -26.99 Margin: 63.75
Balance: 15 024.53 Equity: 14 997.54 Free Margin: 14 933.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 40.76 Gross Loss: 16.23 Total Net Profit: 24.53
Profit Factor: 2.51 Expected Payoff: 0.49  
Absolute Drawdown: 5.92 Maximal Drawdown: 6.43 (0.04%) Relative Drawdown: 0.04% (6.43)
 
Total Trades: 50 Short Positions (won %): 29 (58.62%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (76.19%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 33 (66.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (34.00%)
Largest profit trade: 17.92 loss trade: -5.92
Average profit trade: 1.24 loss trade: -0.95
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (6.91) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-6.43)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 21.12 (2) consecutive loss (count): -6.43 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2