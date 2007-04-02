Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1421951 Name: rb26 Currency: USD 2007 April 6, 16:10
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
299017712007.04.02 03:43balanceDeposit2 000.00
305006732007.04.05 10:39sell0.01gbpusd1.97251.99051.96902007.04.05 11:001.96900.000.000.003.50
305010362007.04.05 10:42buy0.01usdjpy118.85117.05119.202007.04.06 12:32119.200.000.000.142.94
305050872007.04.05 11:01sell0.01gbpusd1.96841.98641.96492007.04.05 11:041.97060.000.000.00-2.20
305063732007.04.05 11:02sell0.02gbpusd1.97021.98641.96672007.04.05 11:041.97050.000.000.00-0.60
305070682007.04.05 11:03sell0.04gbpusd1.97201.98641.96852007.04.05 11:041.97030.000.000.006.80
305102082007.04.05 11:13sell0.01gbpusd1.97141.96921.96372007.04.05 12:151.96910.000.000.002.30
305115232007.04.05 11:17sell0.01usdchf1.21911.21681.21132007.04.05 13:171.21680.000.000.001.89
305126782007.04.05 11:20sell0.02gbpusd1.97321.96911.96362007.04.05 12:151.96910.000.000.008.20
305359532007.04.05 13:10buy0.01eurusd1.33931.34251.34802007.04.05 13:321.34250.000.000.003.20
305675082007.04.05 15:15sell0.01gbpusd1.97121.98921.96772007.04.06 12:301.96770.000.000.003.50
305755552007.04.05 16:21buy0.01usdjpy118.73116.93119.082007.04.06 12:31119.080.000.000.142.94
305763992007.04.05 16:30buy0.01gbpjpy233.99232.19234.342007.04.06 04:03234.050.000.000.210.51
305891372007.04.05 18:59buy0.02gbpjpy233.81234.04234.592007.04.06 04:03234.040.000.000.413.87
306295252007.04.06 04:30buy0.01gbpjpy234.25232.45234.602007.04.06 12:35234.080.000.000.00-1.43
306390272007.04.06 06:36buy0.02gbpjpy234.07232.45234.422007.04.06 12:32234.420.000.000.005.87
306396482007.04.06 06:39buy0.04gbpjpy233.89232.45234.242007.04.06 12:32234.240.000.000.0011.75
  0.00 0.00 0.90 53.04
Closed P/L: 53.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
305591602007.04.05 14:15buy0.01audusd0.82050.80250.8240 0.81550.000.000.01-5.00
306158452007.04.06 00:28buy0.02audusd0.81870.80250.8222 0.81550.000.000.00-6.40
306913602007.04.06 13:52buy0.04audusd0.81680.80240.8203 0.81550.000.000.00-5.20
305402982007.04.05 13:21sell0.01eurchf1.62961.64761.6261 1.63390.000.00-0.07-3.52
305878452007.04.05 18:50sell0.02eurchf1.63141.64761.6279 1.63390.000.00-0.13-4.09
306682762007.04.06 12:36sell0.04eurchf1.63321.64761.6297 1.63390.000.000.00-2.29
305519472007.04.05 13:46buy0.01eurgbp0.68150.66350.6850 0.67990.000.00-0.07-3.14
305516372007.04.05 13:45buy0.01eurusd1.34371.32571.3472 1.33700.000.00-0.06-6.70
306302652007.04.06 04:46buy0.02eurusd1.34181.32561.3453 1.33700.000.000.00-9.60
306664062007.04.06 12:34buy0.04eurusd1.33801.32361.3415 1.33700.000.000.00-4.00
306690292007.04.06 12:37sell0.01gbpusd1.96591.98391.9624 1.96620.000.000.00-0.30
305769822007.04.05 16:35sell0.01usdcad1.15001.16801.1465 1.15110.000.00-0.04-0.96
306021222007.04.05 21:18sell0.02usdcad1.15191.16811.1484 1.15110.000.000.001.39
305407052007.04.05 13:22sell0.01usdchf1.21471.23271.2112 1.22190.000.00-0.09-5.89
306380822007.04.06 06:25sell0.02usdchf1.21651.23271.2130 1.22190.000.000.00-8.84
306673312007.04.06 12:35sell0.04usdchf1.22011.23451.2166 1.22190.000.000.00-5.89
306950342007.04.06 14:11sell0.08usdchf1.22191.23451.2184 1.22190.000.000.000.00
307033182007.04.06 15:30buy0.01gbpjpy234.56232.76234.91 234.530.000.000.00-0.25
307046272007.04.06 15:45buy0.01usdjpy119.34117.54119.69 119.310.000.000.00-0.25
  0.00 0.00 -0.45 -70.93
 Floating P/L: -71.38
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 53.94 Floating P/L: -71.38 Margin: 86.00
Balance: 2 053.94 Equity: 1 982.56 Free Margin: 1 896.56
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 58.17 Gross Loss: 4.23 Total Net Profit: 53.94
Profit Factor: 13.75 Expected Payoff: 3.37  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 2.80 (0.14%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.14% (2.80)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (81.25%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (18.75%)
Largest profit trade: 11.75 loss trade: -2.20
Average profit trade: 4.47 loss trade: -1.41
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (47.87) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-2.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 47.87 (11) consecutive loss (count): -2.80 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 2