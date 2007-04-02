|Account: 1421951
|Name: rb26
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 6, 16:10
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29901771
|2007.04.02 03:43
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|30500673
|2007.04.05 10:39
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9725
|1.9905
|1.9690
|2007.04.05 11:00
|1.9690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|30501036
|2007.04.05 10:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.85
|117.05
|119.20
|2007.04.06 12:32
|119.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|2.94
|30505087
|2007.04.05 11:01
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|1.9864
|1.9649
|2007.04.05 11:04
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|30506373
|2007.04.05 11:02
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9702
|1.9864
|1.9667
|2007.04.05 11:04
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|30507068
|2007.04.05 11:03
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9720
|1.9864
|1.9685
|2007.04.05 11:04
|1.9703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|30510208
|2007.04.05 11:13
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9714
|1.9692
|1.9637
|2007.04.05 12:15
|1.9691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|30511523
|2007.04.05 11:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2191
|1.2168
|1.2113
|2007.04.05 13:17
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|30512678
|2007.04.05 11:20
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9732
|1.9691
|1.9636
|2007.04.05 12:15
|1.9691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.20
|30535953
|2007.04.05 13:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3393
|1.3425
|1.3480
|2007.04.05 13:32
|1.3425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|30567508
|2007.04.05 15:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9712
|1.9892
|1.9677
|2007.04.06 12:30
|1.9677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|30575555
|2007.04.05 16:21
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.73
|116.93
|119.08
|2007.04.06 12:31
|119.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|2.94
|30576399
|2007.04.05 16:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|233.99
|232.19
|234.34
|2007.04.06 04:03
|234.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|0.51
|30589137
|2007.04.05 18:59
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|233.81
|234.04
|234.59
|2007.04.06 04:03
|234.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|3.87
|30629525
|2007.04.06 04:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|234.25
|232.45
|234.60
|2007.04.06 12:35
|234.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|30639027
|2007.04.06 06:36
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|234.07
|232.45
|234.42
|2007.04.06 12:32
|234.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.87
|30639648
|2007.04.06 06:39
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpy
|233.89
|232.45
|234.24
|2007.04.06 12:32
|234.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|53.04
|Closed P/L:
|53.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30559160
|2007.04.05 14:15
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.8205
|0.8025
|0.8240
|0.8155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-5.00
|30615845
|2007.04.06 00:28
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.8187
|0.8025
|0.8222
|0.8155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.40
|30691360
|2007.04.06 13:52
|buy
|0.04
|audusd
|0.8168
|0.8024
|0.8203
|0.8155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|30540298
|2007.04.05 13:21
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6296
|1.6476
|1.6261
|1.6339
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-3.52
|30587845
|2007.04.05 18:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.6314
|1.6476
|1.6279
|1.6339
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-4.09
|30668276
|2007.04.06 12:36
|sell
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.6332
|1.6476
|1.6297
|1.6339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.29
|30551947
|2007.04.05 13:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.6815
|0.6635
|0.6850
|0.6799
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-3.14
|30551637
|2007.04.05 13:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3437
|1.3257
|1.3472
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-6.70
|30630265
|2007.04.06 04:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3418
|1.3256
|1.3453
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.60
|30666406
|2007.04.06 12:34
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3380
|1.3236
|1.3415
|1.3370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|30669029
|2007.04.06 12:37
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9659
|1.9839
|1.9624
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|30576982
|2007.04.05 16:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1500
|1.1680
|1.1465
|1.1511
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.96
|30602122
|2007.04.05 21:18
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.1519
|1.1681
|1.1484
|1.1511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.39
|30540705
|2007.04.05 13:22
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2147
|1.2327
|1.2112
|1.2219
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-5.89
|30638082
|2007.04.06 06:25
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2165
|1.2327
|1.2130
|1.2219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.84
|30667331
|2007.04.06 12:35
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2201
|1.2345
|1.2166
|1.2219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.89
|30695034
|2007.04.06 14:11
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2219
|1.2345
|1.2184
|1.2219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30703318
|2007.04.06 15:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|234.56
|232.76
|234.91
|234.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|30704627
|2007.04.06 15:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|119.34
|117.54
|119.69
|119.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|-70.93
|Floating P/L:
|-71.38
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|53.94
|Floating P/L:
|-71.38
|Margin:
|86.00
|Balance:
|2 053.94
|Equity:
|1 982.56
|Free Margin:
|1 896.56
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|58.17
|Gross Loss:
|4.23
|Total Net Profit:
|53.94
|Profit Factor:
|13.75
|Expected Payoff:
|3.37
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|2.80 (0.14%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|0.14% (2.80)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (81.25%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (18.75%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|11.75
|loss trade:
|-2.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.47
|loss trade:
|-1.41
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (47.87)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-2.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|47.87 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2.80 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|2