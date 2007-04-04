MoneyTec LLC

Account: 7006359 Name: Dude Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 15:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32817412007.04.04 20:39balanceDeposit500.00
32818222007.04.04 20:42buy0.01chfjpy97.3400.00097.4022007.04.05 15:2097.4020.000.000.060.52
32878792007.04.05 15:20buy0.01gbpchf2.40600.00002.41222007.04.11 11:132.41220.000.000.645.08
33303652007.04.11 11:31buy0.01gbpusd1.98000.00001.98622007.04.13 10:271.98620.000.00-0.016.20
  0.00 0.00 0.69 11.80
Closed P/L: 12.49
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33544562007.04.13 10:27buy0.01eurusd1.35250.00001.3587 1.35440.000.000.001.90
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1.90
 Floating P/L: 1.90
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 12.49 Floating P/L: 1.90 Margin: 13.53
Balance: 512.49 Equity: 514.39 Free Margin: 498.97
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12.49 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 12.49
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 4.16  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 6.19 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 4.16 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (12.49) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 12.49 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0