|Account: 7006359
|Name: Dude
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 15:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3281741
|2007.04.04 20:39
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|3281822
|2007.04.04 20:42
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|97.340
|0.000
|97.402
|2007.04.05 15:20
|97.402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.52
|3287879
|2007.04.05 15:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.4060
|0.0000
|2.4122
|2007.04.11 11:13
|2.4122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|5.08
|3330365
|2007.04.11 11:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9800
|0.0000
|1.9862
|2007.04.13 10:27
|1.9862
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|6.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.69
|11.80
|Closed P/L:
|12.49
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3354456
|2007.04.13 10:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3525
|0.0000
|1.3587
|1.3544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|Floating P/L:
|1.90
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|12.49
|Floating P/L:
|1.90
|Margin:
|13.53
|Balance:
|512.49
|Equity:
|514.39
|Free Margin:
|498.97
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|12.49
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|12.49
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|4.16
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.19
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.16
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (12.49)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|12.49 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0