|Account: 1421413
|Name: Guernica
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 13, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29850131
|2007.04.01 20:30
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|30718860
|2007.04.06 18:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3379
|1.3199
|1.3414
|2007.04.09 22:15
|1.3354
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|-25.00
|30718948
|2007.04.06 18:58
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3376
|1.3556
|1.3341
|2007.04.09 22:23
|1.3357
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|19.00
|30815560
|2007.04.09 22:35
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3353
|1.3533
|1.3318
|2007.04.10 07:49
|1.3412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.00
|30829524
|2007.04.10 00:57
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.3371
|1.3533
|1.3336
|2007.04.10 07:48
|1.3411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|30842741
|2007.04.10 01:52
|sell
|4.00
|eurusdm
|1.3389
|1.3533
|1.3354
|2007.04.10 07:47
|1.3410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|30850412
|2007.04.10 02:25
|sell
|8.00
|eurusdm
|1.3408
|1.3534
|1.3373
|2007.04.10 07:47
|1.3411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|30855620
|2007.04.10 02:40
|sell
|16.00
|eurusdm
|1.3426
|1.3534
|1.3391
|2007.04.10 07:47
|1.3410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|256.00
|30900375
|2007.04.10 08:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3406
|1.3586
|1.3371
|2007.04.10 17:20
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|30931406
|2007.04.10 11:55
|sell
|2.00
|eurusdm
|1.3424
|1.3586
|1.3389
|2007.04.10 17:20
|1.3432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|30959545
|2007.04.10 14:39
|sell
|4.00
|eurusdm
|1.3445
|1.3589
|1.3410
|2007.04.10 17:20
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|30982465
|2007.04.10 17:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3427
|1.3607
|1.3392
|2007.04.12 02:11
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-26.00
|31213678
|2007.04.12 01:36
|sell
|4.00
|eurusdm
|1.3445
|1.3555
|1.3410
|2007.04.12 02:11
|1.3452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|31218811
|2007.04.12 01:47
|sell
|8.00
|eurusdm
|1.3463
|1.3555
|1.3428
|2007.04.12 02:11
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|31226310
|2007.04.12 02:35
|buy
|2.01
|eurusdm
|1.3463
|1.3487
|1.3542
|2007.04.12 14:45
|1.3488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.25
|31282598
|2007.04.12 09:43
|buy
|4.02
|eurusdm
|1.3445
|1.3488
|1.3543
|2007.04.12 14:45
|1.3488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.86
|31339399
|2007.04.12 14:45
|buy
|2.05
|eurusdm
|1.3490
|1.3523
|1.3578
|2007.04.13 07:46
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|67.65
|31512482
|2007.04.13 10:09
|buy
|2.07
|eurusdm
|1.3534
|1.3406
|1.3569
|2007.04.13 15:39
|1.3510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.68
|31569934
|2007.04.13 14:41
|buy
|4.14
|eurusdm
|1.3516
|1.3406
|1.3551
|2007.04.13 15:39
|1.3509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.98
|31586794
|2007.04.13 15:18
|buy
|8.28
|eurusdm
|1.3497
|1.3405
|1.3532
|2007.04.13 15:39
|1.3510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|363.74
|Closed P/L:
|364.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31608298
|2007.04.13 17:21
|sell
|2.07
|eurusdm
|1.3516
|1.3644
|1.3481
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.12
|31612071
|2007.04.13 17:48
|sell
|4.14
|eurusdm
|1.3534
|1.3644
|1.3499
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.84
|Floating P/L:
|-24.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|364.53
|Floating P/L:
|-24.84
|Margin:
|310.50
|Balance:
|10 364.53
|Equity:
|10 339.69
|Free Margin:
|10 029.19
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|809.24
|Gross Loss:
|444.71
|Total Net Profit:
|364.53
|Profit Factor:
|1.82
|Expected Payoff:
|19.19
|Absolute Drawdown:
|26.21
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|247.00 (2.41%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|2.41% (247.00)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (57.14%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (42.11%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (57.89%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|256.00
|loss trade:
|-84.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|101.16
|loss trade:
|-40.43
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (397.16)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-247.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|397.16 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-247.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2