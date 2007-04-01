Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1421413 Name: Guernica Currency: USD 2007 April 13, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
298501312007.04.01 20:30balanceDeposit10 000.00
307188602007.04.06 18:58buy1.00eurusdm1.33791.31991.34142007.04.09 22:151.33540.000.00-1.21-25.00
307189482007.04.06 18:58sell1.00eurusdm1.33761.35561.33412007.04.09 22:231.33570.000.001.0819.00
308155602007.04.09 22:35sell1.00eurusdm1.33531.35331.33182007.04.10 07:491.34120.000.000.00-59.00
308295242007.04.10 00:57sell2.00eurusdm1.33711.35331.33362007.04.10 07:481.34110.000.000.00-80.00
308427412007.04.10 01:52sell4.00eurusdm1.33891.35331.33542007.04.10 07:471.34100.000.000.00-84.00
308504122007.04.10 02:25sell8.00eurusdm1.34081.35341.33732007.04.10 07:471.34110.000.000.00-24.00
308556202007.04.10 02:40sell16.00eurusdm1.34261.35341.33912007.04.10 07:471.34100.000.000.00256.00
309003752007.04.10 08:01sell1.00eurusdm1.34061.35861.33712007.04.10 17:201.34310.000.000.00-25.00
309314062007.04.10 11:55sell2.00eurusdm1.34241.35861.33892007.04.10 17:201.34320.000.000.00-16.00
309595452007.04.10 14:39sell4.00eurusdm1.34451.35891.34102007.04.10 17:201.34310.000.000.0056.00
309824652007.04.10 17:30sell1.00eurusdm1.34271.36071.33922007.04.12 02:111.34530.000.002.16-26.00
312136782007.04.12 01:36sell4.00eurusdm1.34451.35551.34102007.04.12 02:111.34520.000.000.00-28.00
312188112007.04.12 01:47sell8.00eurusdm1.34631.35551.34282007.04.12 02:111.34530.000.000.0080.00
312263102007.04.12 02:35buy2.01eurusdm1.34631.34871.35422007.04.12 14:451.34880.000.000.0050.25
312825982007.04.12 09:43buy4.02eurusdm1.34451.34881.35432007.04.12 14:451.34880.000.000.00172.86
313393992007.04.12 14:45buy2.05eurusdm1.34901.35231.35782007.04.13 07:461.35230.000.00-1.2467.65
315124822007.04.13 10:09buy2.07eurusdm1.35341.34061.35692007.04.13 15:391.35100.000.000.00-49.68
315699342007.04.13 14:41buy4.14eurusdm1.35161.34061.35512007.04.13 15:391.35090.000.000.00-28.98
315867942007.04.13 15:18buy8.28eurusdm1.34971.34051.35322007.04.13 15:391.35100.000.000.00107.64
  0.00 0.00 0.79 363.74
Closed P/L: 364.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
316082982007.04.13 17:21sell2.07eurusdm1.35161.36441.3481 1.35320.000.000.00-33.12
316120712007.04.13 17:48sell4.14eurusdm1.35341.36441.3499 1.35320.000.000.008.28
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -24.84
 Floating P/L: -24.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 364.53 Floating P/L: -24.84 Margin: 310.50
Balance: 10 364.53 Equity: 10 339.69 Free Margin: 10 029.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 809.24 Gross Loss: 444.71 Total Net Profit: 364.53
Profit Factor: 1.82 Expected Payoff: 19.19  
Absolute Drawdown: 26.21 Maximal Drawdown (%): 247.00 (2.41%) Relative Drawdown ($): 2.41% (247.00)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 12 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (57.14%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (42.11%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (57.89%)
Largest profit trade: 256.00 loss trade: -84.00
Average profit trade: 101.16 loss trade: -40.43
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (397.16) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-247.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 397.16 (4) consecutive loss (count): -247.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2